WVNews
WVDNR Police guide Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy cadets on first deer hunt
MONTGOMERY — West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Police officers recently partnered with Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy staff to provide an opportunity for cadets to go through a hunter education course and participate in an antlerless deer hunt in Roane County. The special hunt continues a years-long partnership between the...
WVNews
Ruie L. Crawford
BEVERLY, Ohio (WV News) — Ruie L. Crawford, 90, of Beverly, Ohio, formerly of Lost Creek, WV, died on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Appletree Homes in Beverly. She was born on April 6, 1932, in McWhorter, WV, daughter of Iven and Evvie Thompson Hardman.
