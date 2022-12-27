Read full article on original website
Related
Deion Sanders Has 3-Word Response To Fan Who Said He Left For Money
Not everyone appreciated Deion Sanders' decision to leave Jackson State for Colorado. After igniting the HBCU program, the Hall of Famer took a more prominent coaching position with a Power Five program that can provide him with more resources. He'll also make much more money, but Sanders disputed changing jobs for that reason.
Look: Deion Sanders Reacts To Ed Reed Landing Coaching Job
Ed Reed is officially a head coach of a college football program. Reed, who's one of the best safeties in NFL history, was hired by Bethune-Cookman to be the program's head coach. The school announced the hire on Tuesday. The school is located in Daytona Beach, Florida, and is an...
Look: Mother of Top Recruit Didn't Want Son To Play For Deion Sanders
Five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II had plenty of big-name suitors before choosing to sign with the Texas Longhorns last week. 247Sports' No. 6 wideout in the 2023 class, Cook was pursued by Michigan, Alabama, Ole Miss and Oregon before committing to Steve Sarkisian's squad on ...
Look: Top Recruit's Mom Shut Down Deion Sanders
Last week, five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II officially signed with Texas. Before he made that decision, his family was contacted by Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. Cook's mother wasted no time shutting down Colorado's interest in him. We can't blame Sanders for pursuing Cook. He's the No. 35 overall...
HBCU conferences agree to work together
The four HBCU athletics conferences of the NCAA have vowed to work more closely together moving forward. The post HBCU conferences agree to work together appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Terrell Owens claims he has had ‘constant communication’ with NFL team
It has been over a decade since Terrell Owens last played in the NFL, but the Hall of Fame wide receiver remains convinced that that he could contribute if a team signed him. He also claims he has had discussions with at least one team about returning to the field. Owens’ agent, Gregory Daniel, told... The post Terrell Owens claims he has had ‘constant communication’ with NFL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Money Admission
Many people have thrown out a litany of accusatory and sometimes insulting reasons that Deion Sanders left Jackson State to become head coach at Colorado. But one person got clapped back extra hard. Coach Prime took to Twitter yesterday to retweet someone who accused him of going to Colorado for...
atozsports.com
Buccaneers fans receive the news they’ve been waiting for all year
On Wednesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans received the news they’ve been waiting for all season. The Bucs have officially opened the practice window for center Ryan Jensen according to a release from the team. Jensen hasn’t played this season after suffering a knee injury during training camp. The...
Las Vegas Raiders Cut Veteran Wide Receiver
When the Las Vegas Raiders announced yesterday that quarterback Derek Carr would be benched, it signaled the beginning of a new direction for the team. Possessing a 6-9 record and having been all but eliminated from postseason contention, the Raiders are now looking toward the future. The ...
Taulia Tagovailoa Addresses Brother Tua’s Football Future
The younger brother of the Dolphins quarterback opened up about his brother’s recent health after his second confirmed concussion of the season.
Mark Jackson makes interesting comments about his future
Some eight-and-a-half years after his last foray, Mark Jackson is still holding onto the dream. In an interview this week with TMZ Sports, the ESPN analyst Jackson said that he continues to have interest in returning as an NBA head coach. “I got my phone on, so I’m more than available,” said Jackson. “They know... The post Mark Jackson makes interesting comments about his future appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
Terrell Owens, Cowboys reportedly unable to agree on contract details
The Dallas Cowboys have been checking out their options for reinforcements at wide receiver, but they will not get any from the legendary Terrell Owens. Despite reports that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had been in contact with Owens about a possible return, the two sides could not come to an agreement. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, Owens wanted more money from the team, and the contract talks fell apart.
NBC Sports
Jerry Jones on supposed Terrell Owens return: “I don’t know where that’s coming from”
It was only a matter of time before the question was posted Jerral Wayne Jones. Before Thursday night’s game in Nashville, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram asked the Cowboys’ owner about a claim from agent Greg Daniel that he had been talking regularly to “Jerry Jones’ office” about 49-year-old receiver Terrell Owens returning to the team for which he last played in 2008.
Yardbarker
Former NBA Player Mario Chalmers Embarrassed A Random Basketball Player In A 1-On-1 Matchup
From afar, playing in the NBA may not seem that difficult. After all, what are the players doing? Just dribbling the ball, right? Many think even they can easily do that and even play in the biggest basketball league in the world. However, the reality is often different and even...
Los Angeles Makes A Roster Move On Thursday
On Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that they have sent Max Christie down to the South Bay Lakers in the NBA G League.
No. 1 Point Guard Elliot Cadeau Announces His Commitment
The No. 1 point guard in the 2024 class has announced his commitment decision. Five-star PG Elliot Cadeau will join Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels, picking North Carolina over Louisville, Texas Tech, Texas, Kansas, Syracuse and more. “I chose North Carolina because they’re a winning program and I would...
theScore
TNF player props: Is there a pick for Cowboys-Titans?
Last season, we rocked and rolled our way to the Super Bowl with music-themed Thursday Night Football player props, joyfully celebrating the start of a new NFL week. This year, we'll use an episode from "Must See TV" cornerstone "Seinfeld" each week to remind us that betting is supposed to be fun, even when an absurd series of events leads to a losing bet.
Former UNC cornerback announces transfer commitment to Penn State
The region has gone through some tough weather conditions lately, but there appears to be another storm incoming. Or rather, a Storm Duck. Storm Duck, a former defensive back from North Carolina, announced on his Twitter account on Wednesday he has committed to Penn State out of the transfer portal. In 12 games for the Tar Heels this past season, Duck recorded 46 tackles, including 36 solo tackles and one tackle for a loss, forced one fumble and intercepted three passes. His addition will be an immediate boost to the depth chart as Penn State is set to lose Joey Porter...
theScore
Raiders bench Carr for final 2 games, Jarrett Stidham to start
The Las Vegas Raiders are benching quarterback Derek Carr for the team's final two games of the regular season, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday. Backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham will take over as the starter. Chase Garbers will be the backup, meaning Carr will be inactive for Sunday's Week 17 game against the San Francisco 49ers.
theScore
Travis shines as Florida State tops Oklahoma in Cheez-It Bowl
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — After rebuilding Florida State’s program over the past few years, coach Mike Norvell will take a moment to savor the No. 13 Seminoles’ 35-32 victory over Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl. Then, he said, it’s time to get back to work. “I...
Comments / 0