The region has gone through some tough weather conditions lately, but there appears to be another storm incoming. Or rather, a Storm Duck. Storm Duck, a former defensive back from North Carolina, announced on his Twitter account on Wednesday he has committed to Penn State out of the transfer portal. In 12 games for the Tar Heels this past season, Duck recorded 46 tackles, including 36 solo tackles and one tackle for a loss, forced one fumble and intercepted three passes. His addition will be an immediate boost to the depth chart as Penn State is set to lose Joey Porter...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO