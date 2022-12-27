ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lite 98.7

Comments / 0

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Here are 4 common drugs that are in shortage right now

Some commonly used medications are in shortage due to supply chain issues, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here are the four most common drugs that are in short supply right now and how you can cope, if you are affected by it. 1. Albuterol Sulfate Inhalational...
The Independent

Norovirus symptoms to look out for amid warning over surging cases of vomiting bug

The norovirus appears to be on the rise once again, placing further pressure on an NHS already creaking under the pressure from nurses strikes, flu cases and the panic over Strep A this winter.Fresh cases of the disease, nasty but short-lived, resulted in the closure of 457 hospital beds to halt the spread of the disease between 5 and 11 December, according to NHS data, up from 375 the previous week.There are six key symptoms of norovirus to look out for, according to Professor Saheer Gharbia, gastrointestinal pathogens and food safety directorate at UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).What are the...
WebMD

Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States

Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Mother shares Strep A warning signs after daughter, 6, left unable to walk by infection

A mother has shared Strep A warning signs after her daughter fell victim to the infection - leaving her hospitalised and unable to walk.Kadie Dolphin, 37, first noticed symptoms of the infection on 8 November - just hours later six year-old Nancie Rae was in hospital. She had severe swelling and was unable to walk.She has now made a full recovery but the mother-of-five has shared the harrowing experience to help other parents recognise the symptoms in their own children.“The doctors said that it being caught early was reason she got well so quickly,” Ms Dolphin said. “I...
TheDailyBeast

Long COVID Can Kill, CDC Study Says

More than 3,500 Americans died of long COVID-related illness in the first two and a half years of the pandemic, according to a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Wednesday. Figures from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics also show that while women are more likely to develop long COVID, men slightly make up a slightly higher percentage of long COVID deaths. Although the 3,500 number is just a fraction of the 1 million COVID deaths clocked in the U.S., experts say the finding underscores the threat that long COVID poses to patients. “A lot of people think of long COVID as associated with long-term illness,” said Farida Ahmad, a CDC health scientist and lead author of the study. “This shows it can be a cause of death.” Long COVID is typically associated with symptoms including cognitive issues, fatigue, and breathlessness. It’s thought that as many as 1 in 13 adults experience symptoms that last three months or more after initially being infected with the virus, the CDC says.
The Hill

44 states experiencing high levels of respiratory illness

Respiratory illness is on the rise across the United States, with 44 states now experiencing high levels amid a worsening flu season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that 31 U.S. jurisdictions, which include territories and Washington, D.C., had “very high” levels of respiratory illness and 16 jurisdictions had “high” levels last week. Only 19 jurisdictions had very high levels and 17 jurisdictions had high levels the week before.
TEXAS STATE
CBS New York

Children's medication shortage causes drug stores to limit purchases

A nationwide shortage of cold, flu and fever medicines for children is causing some drug store chains to limit purchases of the products amid a "tripledemic" this holiday season. "In this holiday season, we have three problems. We have RSV, influenza and COVID-19. We never had such an amount of people getting sick at the same time," Dr. Ilan Shapiro, a pediatrician at AltaMed Health Services, told CBS News.The "tripledemic" is impacting Americans like the Schoenherr family in Wisconsin. All of them had the sniffles, but their 19-month-old daughter, Elizabeth, had it the worst."It started out as a cold and...
WISCONSIN STATE
fergusnow.com

Health Experts Warn of ‘Three Headed Monster’ Respiratory Illnesses Ahead of Holiday Travel

(KNSI) – A three-headed monster of influenza, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19 is hitting the U.S. hard right now. The Minnesota Department of Health held a press conference Tuesday to provide more details on the scope of viruses here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. State Epidemiologist and Medical Director Ruth Lynfield says RSV has been the worst compared to historical trends.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Hill

Updated COVID booster prevents majority of hospitalizations, CDC data show

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show the bivalent COVID-19 booster shot was effective at reducing the risk of hospitalization and emergency room visits by at least 50 percent. Two separate reports released by the CDC Friday offer some of the first evidence of the booster’s effectiveness against hospitalizations and…
Parade

CDC Warns Parents About 'Invasive' Illness Affecting Children

Several children’s hospitals have detected increases in invasive group A strep infections, prompting the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue an official warning. Group A streptococcus is a type of bacteria that can cause a range of illness—from strep throat and scarlet fever to skin infections....
TEXAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Flu starting to wane in US after brutal start to season

NEW YORK (AP) — Flu is decreasing in many parts of the U.S. after an alarmingly early and strong start to the season. The number of flu hospital admissions fell for the second week in a row, according to a national surveillance system run by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And the percentage of doctor’s office visits due to fever and other flu-like symptoms has dropped for three weeks in a row.
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

Marcy, NY
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy