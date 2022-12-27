Read full article on original website
Pharmacists warns of major mistakes most people make treating colds and flu at home
IT'S that time of year again when people spend much of their time coughing, sneezing and wiping their noses. In the midst of scanning pharmacy shelves and reading online forums - it can be hard to figure out how best to treat ourselves. Two pharmacists have warned of some of...
Here are 4 common drugs that are in shortage right now
Some commonly used medications are in shortage due to supply chain issues, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here are the four most common drugs that are in short supply right now and how you can cope, if you are affected by it. 1. Albuterol Sulfate Inhalational...
An ER doctor says kids are coming into the hospital with terrifying hallucinations — and warns it's a classic flu symptom
Pediatrician Kathryn MacKinlay said when her sick, feverish daughter started yelling and hearing voices, she knew not to panic and what to do.
Norovirus symptoms to look out for amid warning over surging cases of vomiting bug
The norovirus appears to be on the rise once again, placing further pressure on an NHS already creaking under the pressure from nurses strikes, flu cases and the panic over Strep A this winter.Fresh cases of the disease, nasty but short-lived, resulted in the closure of 457 hospital beds to halt the spread of the disease between 5 and 11 December, according to NHS data, up from 375 the previous week.There are six key symptoms of norovirus to look out for, according to Professor Saheer Gharbia, gastrointestinal pathogens and food safety directorate at UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).What are the...
Can't find children's Tylenol? You might not need it, doctors say
The surge of viral illnesses in children nationwide, driven by cases of RSV, flu and COVID-19, is causing high demand for certain medicine including children's Tylenol.
WebMD
Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States
Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
Tragic final texts from nurse who froze to death in her car reveal she thought emergency crews ‘didn’t care’
THE nurse who was found dead in her car in the Buffalo snowstorm revealed in her final text messages that she thought emergency crews "didn't care." Anndel Taylor's body was found in a snow-covered car on Christmas Eve, about 30 hours after she initially got stuck in the historic snowstorm.
Mother shares Strep A warning signs after daughter, 6, left unable to walk by infection
A mother has shared Strep A warning signs after her daughter fell victim to the infection - leaving her hospitalised and unable to walk.Kadie Dolphin, 37, first noticed symptoms of the infection on 8 November - just hours later six year-old Nancie Rae was in hospital. She had severe swelling and was unable to walk.She has now made a full recovery but the mother-of-five has shared the harrowing experience to help other parents recognise the symptoms in their own children.“The doctors said that it being caught early was reason she got well so quickly,” Ms Dolphin said. “I...
COVID, RSV or flu? How to tell the symptoms apart
Three respiratory illnesses continue to infect hundreds of thousands of Americans daily – which can make it hard to tell what's wrong when you feel a cough kicking in.
Long COVID Can Kill, CDC Study Says
More than 3,500 Americans died of long COVID-related illness in the first two and a half years of the pandemic, according to a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Wednesday. Figures from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics also show that while women are more likely to develop long COVID, men slightly make up a slightly higher percentage of long COVID deaths. Although the 3,500 number is just a fraction of the 1 million COVID deaths clocked in the U.S., experts say the finding underscores the threat that long COVID poses to patients. “A lot of people think of long COVID as associated with long-term illness,” said Farida Ahmad, a CDC health scientist and lead author of the study. “This shows it can be a cause of death.” Long COVID is typically associated with symptoms including cognitive issues, fatigue, and breathlessness. It’s thought that as many as 1 in 13 adults experience symptoms that last three months or more after initially being infected with the virus, the CDC says.
WKYC
Health officials seeing an increase in iGAS infections among children
CLEVELAND — Both the CDC and WHO have issued warnings bringing attention to an increase in cases of invasive group A streptococcal infections (iGAS) in kids, seen in Europe as well as in Colorado. In a published post from Dec. 22, the CDC reported that in November, the agency...
44 states experiencing high levels of respiratory illness
Respiratory illness is on the rise across the United States, with 44 states now experiencing high levels amid a worsening flu season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that 31 U.S. jurisdictions, which include territories and Washington, D.C., had “very high” levels of respiratory illness and 16 jurisdictions had “high” levels last week. Only 19 jurisdictions had very high levels and 17 jurisdictions had high levels the week before.
Children's medication shortage causes drug stores to limit purchases
A nationwide shortage of cold, flu and fever medicines for children is causing some drug store chains to limit purchases of the products amid a "tripledemic" this holiday season. "In this holiday season, we have three problems. We have RSV, influenza and COVID-19. We never had such an amount of people getting sick at the same time," Dr. Ilan Shapiro, a pediatrician at AltaMed Health Services, told CBS News.The "tripledemic" is impacting Americans like the Schoenherr family in Wisconsin. All of them had the sniffles, but their 19-month-old daughter, Elizabeth, had it the worst."It started out as a cold and...
Idaho Pharmacies Facing Children’s Tylenol Shortages
Remember the good ole days of toilet paper and disinfectant shortages during Covid? How often did we wake up early to line up at our favorite store to make the mad dash for those two items? Covid may be over for now, however the issue of shortages has reached a critical level.
What to know about children’s fever medication shortage
Many pharmacies are experiencing shortages of over-the-counter medication, and in some cases imposing limits on how much people can buy.
fergusnow.com
Health Experts Warn of ‘Three Headed Monster’ Respiratory Illnesses Ahead of Holiday Travel
(KNSI) – A three-headed monster of influenza, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19 is hitting the U.S. hard right now. The Minnesota Department of Health held a press conference Tuesday to provide more details on the scope of viruses here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. State Epidemiologist and Medical Director Ruth Lynfield says RSV has been the worst compared to historical trends.
Updated COVID booster prevents majority of hospitalizations, CDC data show
New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show the bivalent COVID-19 booster shot was effective at reducing the risk of hospitalization and emergency room visits by at least 50 percent. Two separate reports released by the CDC Friday offer some of the first evidence of the booster’s effectiveness against hospitalizations and…
CDC Warns Parents About 'Invasive' Illness Affecting Children
Several children’s hospitals have detected increases in invasive group A strep infections, prompting the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue an official warning. Group A streptococcus is a type of bacteria that can cause a range of illness—from strep throat and scarlet fever to skin infections....
CDC Monitoring Reported Increase In Strep A Cases In Children
While infections are currently “relatively low," the CDC will continue investigating.
Flu starting to wane in US after brutal start to season
NEW YORK (AP) — Flu is decreasing in many parts of the U.S. after an alarmingly early and strong start to the season. The number of flu hospital admissions fell for the second week in a row, according to a national surveillance system run by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And the percentage of doctor’s office visits due to fever and other flu-like symptoms has dropped for three weeks in a row.
