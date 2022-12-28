COURTESY PHOTO

Enjoy a safe and sound New Year’s Eve News Staff Tue, 12/27/2022 - 22:03 ImageBody

New Year’s Eve is one of the most popular party days of the year. As the clock ticks down toward a new year, revelers across the globe raise glasses of champagne in celebration of what’s to come.

Such celebrations are a staple of the holiday season, but so, too, are accidents that result from excessive partying. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, January 1, when many New Year’s Eve celebrants are heading home in the wee hours of the morning, is when the highest percentage of deaths related to alcohol occur. In addition, analysis from the National Safety Council found that roughly 42 percent of traffic fatalities during the New Year’s holiday between 2007 and 2011 were related to drinking and driving.

While New Year’s Eve revelers may be more focused on celebrating than safety, all celebrants can take the following safety precautions to ensure they make it home safe and sound come January 1.

· Pick a designated driver. When making New Year’s Eve plans, pick a designated driver from your group of friends and/or family members. Many bars or clubs will waive cover charges for designated drivers, and such establishments may even provide them with complementary soft drinks and coffee throughout the night. The designated driver should agree to avoid alcohol entirely.

· Use public transportation or taxis. If you can’t find a designated driver or are simply more comfortable letting professional drivers get you around on such a busy driving night, travel via public transportation or taxis. Leaving your car at home removes the temptation you may feel to get behind the wheel after a few drinks. Keep a bus or train schedule and the phone numbers of local taxi services in your wallet or purse so you are not stuck waiting for a ride home.

· Let others know your plans. Before heading out to celebrate New Year’s Eve, let loved ones know of your plans for the night. This may help should you find yourself separated from friends or if you want to end the night early and need a ride home while your friends stay out. Periodically check in with a quick text message or email to a parent or sibling at home so they know you are safe. Such check-ins may also motivate you to keep a clear head throughout the night.

· Avoid excessive consumption of alcohol. Drinking and driving is dangerous, but drinking to excess even when you are not driving is also risky. While alcohol tends to flow freely on New Year’s Eve, drink only in moderation to ensure you don’t lose track of your fellow revelers and to protect you from others who may not have your best interests at heart.

New Year’s Eve is a popular party day. Exercising some caution can ensure this year’s celebration is both safe and enjoyable.