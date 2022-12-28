COURTESY PHOTO

Susana Williams ordained as Episcopal Deacon News Staff Tue, 12/27/2022 - 22:03 ImageBody

The Rt. Rev. Dr. George R. Sumner, Seventh Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Dallas, and the Rt. Rev. Fraser W. Lawton, assistant bishop who also leads the Affiliated Parishes of Northeast Texas (APNET), ordained Maria Susana Williams to the Sacred Order of Deacons on Saturday, Dec. 17 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Mount Pleasant.

In his message, Assistant Bishop Lawton explained the purpose of Deacons in the Episcopal Church are ordained to represent and emulate Jesus in a servant ministry, following the example he laid out when he said, “I came not to be served but to serve.”

“They are charged in their ordination vows to bring the needs of the world to the attention of the larger Church and gather and lead its people into service to meet those needs. Typically they work with the least, the last, and the lost, with many meeting their calling in service to those Jesus mentioned in Matthew 25: 3146.” said Bishop Lawton.

Deacons often serve in homeless, prison, immigrant ministries as well in hospitals, hospices, grief work, and with children and special needs communities. At Mass, she reads the Gospel lesson and prepares the table for Holy Communion. She also can take Communion to shut-ins as needed.

The Rev. Susana has been working in Mount Pleasant with her husband, the Rev. Alfredo R. Williams, a priest, as he has led the Latino congregation, San Marcos, at St. Mark’s since 2012. She has a master ‘s degree in Christian education and spent several years in training at the Stanton Center for Ministry Formation. The Stanton Center offers training for deacons and lay leadership.

Deacon Susana has organized and led bilingual Vacation Bible School for several years, working with Fr. Alfredo in pastoral care, organizes the monthly food distribution to the needy in the congregation and the larger community. She also participates in the Inter- church Prayer Group in Mount Pleasant and with the APNET intercessory prayer group.

San Marcos offers Holy Eucharist in Spanish at 1 p.m. Sundays at the church at 205 E. Pecan St., nightly evening worship on the St. Mark Facebook page, and Bible studies at various times during the week. For more information, call 903-572-3211, or email marisuswill@ yahoo.com,mx.

The congregations of San Marcos and St. Marks (English at 11am) are currently serving people in Titus, Camp, Cass, Franklin, Morris, and Upshur counties.