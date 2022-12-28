ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, TX

Iconic local business shuts doors

By News Staff
Mount Pleasant Tribune
Mount Pleasant Tribune
 2 days ago
Mason's Hardware closes after 75 years in business

Mount Pleasant, and all of Titus County, saw the end of three generations of customer service and dedication as Mason True Value Hardware officially closed its doors on Christmas Eve.

The truly family-owned hardware store was always owned and operated by a member of the Mason family, going back to its first days as Henry Mason Hardware in 1947. That first store was operated by the grandparents of the current owners, Margaret Mason, Jim and Sally Mason and Billy Mason.

Jim told the Tribune last week that the closing was a simple matter of it being a time to slow down.

The first Mason Hardware was Henry Mason Hardware, started in 1947 by Jim and Bill’s grandparents, Henry and Dixie Mason. Henry had managed Floyd Thomas Hardware for a number of years before beginning his own business. In 1948, their son, John, a World War II veteran and recent East Texas State College graduate, joined the firm and it became known as Henry Mason & Son Hardware, located at 110 North Jefferson, on the east side of the courthouse square.

John married Margaret Bell of Commerce, Texas in 1949, and they raised two sons, James (Jim) born in 1950 and William (Bill) born in 1959. Together, Henry and John ran the business until Henry’s death in 1960, and John continued the operation until 1964. Having been elected Titus county tax assessor, John sold this first Mason hardware to Lloyd Clark in that year.

When Jim graduated from Texas Tech University in May, 1972, the family decided to buy Thomas Hardware from the retiring Floyd Thomas and continue the family hardware business tradition. Mason Hardware was then located at 124 West 2nd Street, on the north side of the Mt. Pleasant courthouse square.

In order to better serve the local community, Mason Hardware joined the True Value Hardware organization in 1975, just as a new regional discounter located their first Texas store in Mt. Pleasant. That discount retailer was Wal-Mart. The family business continued to grow while battling this strong competition. Mason True Value Hardware, as it was now known, used strong personal service and a broad product line to maintain a loyal customer base.

In 1979, Jim married Sally Pundt of Mt. Pleasant. The family continued to expand the business by relocating to a 10,000 square foot building at 1201 North Jefferson in May, 1989 that was formerly a Safeway grocery. The store operated continuously at that location as Mason True Value Hardware until its closing this past week.

John Mason passed away in 1997, but the Mason family continued to serve the Northeast Texas lakes area with a broad line of residential, farm and industrial hardware backed by three generations of personal service.

Last week, customers old and new took to social media to comment on the store’s closing with comments such as “Certainly a loss of old fashion service that you can’t get anymore,” and “good for them for getting some time to enjoy life outside of work.”

One thing is for sure, Mason True Value Hardware has been a true asset to Mount Pleasant for generations, and we all thank them for what they have meant to the community and wish them the very best as they enjoy their retirement.

