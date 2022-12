Crime & Courts Subhead

Arrests

• Thereare130inmates in jail with 113 males and 17 females. Since 12/21/2022 the following have been booked into the jail,

• GermanEspinoza,28 of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested for Assault.

• ChristopherS.Craddock, 49 of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested on a warrant for Evading Arrest, and DWLI.

• TylerM.Hightower,37 of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested on a warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

• EdmundBrown,35 of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested for Fail to ID.

• AndreaContreras,23 of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested on Class C warrants.

• ChristineSharpe,32 of Dallas, was arrested for Fraud Use/Possession of ID information, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon, and Possession of Marijuana.

• JenniferShelby,48of Pittsburg, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

• ThomasJ.Smith,42of Talco, was arrested on a Probation Sanction order.

• RosieZuniga,40ofMt. Pleasant, was arrested on a Probation Sanction order.

• OscarM.Nieto,30of Leesburg, was arrested on a warrant for Accident Involving Injury.

• AmberL.Paske,43of Pittsburg, was arrested for Public Intoxication.

• JerryD.AllenSr.,56 of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested on a warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

• JimmyF.JonesJr.,42of Pittsburg, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

• CrystalG.Perkins,40 of Winfield, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Class C warrants, and a Morris County warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

• JacoriA.Rodgers,34 of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested for Assault.

• JacobZambrano,26 of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested for Theft, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

• RoneyH.Veasley,25of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested for Possession of Marihuana, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon, and Class C warrants.

Marriages

• EthanKaneHefnerand Alexa Shealyn Carroll, Dec. 19

• MejoradoCruzGallegos and Lolis Elizabeth Padilla, Dec. 19

• JoseMagdaleno Sauceda Gonzalez and Mendoza Margarita Netro, Dec. 19

• CarsonElijahJetton and Mollie Mercedes Simmons, Dec. 19

• MisaelEuripidesRivera and Claudia Lucero Alvarado, Dec. 22