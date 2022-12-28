ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant Tribune

Alcohol and drugs impair driving ability in many ways

By News Staff
Mount Pleasant Tribune
Mount Pleasant Tribune
 2 days ago
Alcohol and drugs impair driving ability in many ways News Staff Tue, 12/27/2022 - 22:03 Image
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e3rS6_0jwRxfYn00 COURTESY PHOTO
Body

Millions of people die each year due to alcoholand drug-related motor vehicle accidents. Many people simply do not realize how much alcohol and drugs affect one’s ability to operate a motor vehicle. Many more may mistakenly feel they won’t be among the many people who cause injuries to themselves or others when operating a vehicle in an impaired state. Drugs, whether they are illegal or legal, can impair a person’s motor skills, leading to accidents.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says almost 30 people in the United States die each day in motor vehicle crashes that involve an alcohol- impaired driver. That equates to 1 death every 48 minutes. Many other accidents and fatalities can be traced back to other substances, whether legal or illegal. Using drugs such as marijuana and cocaine can be linked to roughly 20 percent of motor vehicle driver deaths in the United States. Compounding the problem is that these drugs are often used in conjunction with alcohol.

MADD Canada estimates that a minimum of 1,074 fatalities in 2009 could be attributed to impairment- related driving in that country. Moreover, it is also estimated that 63,338 were injured in alcoholand drug-related crashes the same year.

What is BAC?

BAC, or blood-alcohol concentration, measures the amount of milligrams of alcohol that is in 100 milliliters of blood. Each drink a person consumes increases his or her BAC.

The legal BAC varies all over the world. Some countries have a zero-tolerance policy, while in Canada and much of the United States the legal limit is .08 percent. That means anything more than 80 milligrams of alcohol is punishable.

But a person can still suffer side effects of alcohol consumption if their BAC is below the legal limit. Between .03 and .06 a person may experience mild euphoria, trouble concentrating, a relaxed feeling, talkativeness and decreased inhibition. Between .06 and .08, feelings may be dulled, peripheral vision can decrease, and drivers may have poorer depth perception and struggle to recover from glare.

Drugs that impair driving

Using drugs can also make it hard to safely operate a motor vehicle. Many drugs can affect the body in ways that make it dangerous to drive.

A person may not think they are driving under the influence after taking a cold or allergy pill. However, many of these pills can impair driving ability because they tend to cause drowsiness.

Drugs that act on the brain, such as psychoactive drugs, antidepressants, sleeping medications, and anti-anxiety drugs, can impair reaction time, judgment and motor skills. Most medications that can prove dangerous while driving will carry a warning label that advises against driving or operating heavy machinery.

Illegal drugs have their own share of negative effects. Research indicates that marijuana is one of the most prevalent illegal drugs detected in individuals fatally injured in driving accidents. The Emergency Medical Services Authority says marijuana can cause reduced concentration, difficulty perceiving time and distance, poor speed control, inability to read signs, drowsiness, and distraction.

Cocaine can mask fatigue and impair a person’s ability to concentrate. Impulsive behaviors can lead to risk-taking. Some research suggests that antagonistic effects can be produced when cocaine is mixed with alcohol.

The EMSA says the use of amphetamines can interfere with concentration, impair vision and increase the driver’s willingness to take risks.

It is better to err on the side of caution and avoid the use of any drugs or alcohol if you plan to be driving. No one wants to cope with the emotional, financial and legal ramifications that can occur should an accident leading to injury or fatality occur.

Comments / 0

Related
L.A. Weekly

How Cannabis Helps With Alcohol Addiction

Alcohol addiction is not a “milder” form of substance dependency. It’s a silent epidemic that’s been a problem in the US for several years now. Now that cannabis is legalized in several US states, this begs the question if cannabis can cure alcohol addiction. Signs of...
verywellmind.com

The Risks of Mixing Adderall and Alcohol

Adderall is one of the most common types of medication used to treat symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). It’s also prescribed off-label for the treatment of severe narcolepsy. Adderall belongs to a class of drugs called central nervous system stimulants. The generic name for Adderall is amphetamine or dextroamphetamine.
Gillian May

Health Signs of Excessive Alcohol Use

I quit drinking almost 7 years ago. Before that, I never understood that my body was struggling with alcohol use. After I got sober, it was really noticeable how much better I felt. I was shocked to see that some mysterious health problems I was having disappeared when I got sober. I know I’m not alone in this and I also know that alcohol use is only getting worse.
scitechdaily.com

Sleeping Too Much Linked to a 69% Increased Risk of Dementia

A new study analyzes how sleep duration and timing impact dementia risk. The time individuals go to bed and how much sleep they get may increase their chance of getting dementia, according to a recent study that was published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. During an average...
MedicalXpress

Buprenorphine, not methadone, may be safer treatment for opioid-use disorder during pregnancy

People with opioid-use disorder who are pregnant may have more favorable neonatal health outcomes when using buprenorphine, an active ingredient in suboxone and other medications approved for treatment of opioid-use disorder, compared with methadone, according to a Rutgers researcher. The study, conducted at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical...
Channel 3000

Discontinuing Long-Term Opioids Tied to Overdose Risk

THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Discontinuing prescribed opioids in people with chronic pain is associated with increased overdose risk, according to a study published online Dec. 1 in PLOS Medicine. Mary Clare Kennedy, Ph.D., from the University of British Columbia-Okanagan in Kelowna, Canada, and colleagues used a...
studyfinds.org

Clueless about booze? Few Americans know drinking alcohol can cause cancer

PHILADELPHIA — While scientists have time and time again made the link between alcohol and an increased risk of cancer, people continue to drink. Now, a new study from the National Cancer Institute suggests it’s not people disregarding the facts but rather being unaware of all the health risks that come from drinking alcoholic beverages.
WSET

Doctors worried about rising number of seniors addicted to opioids

(WSET) — The drug overdose rate among those over the age of 65 has tripled in the past two decades, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those rising numbers have doctors concerned, especially when it comes to opioids. Many seniors use painkillers to treat injuries or...
MedicalXpress

Patients may be at higher risk of overdose when opioid therapy for pain is discontinued

Opioid-related overdose is now a leading cause of accidental death in the United States and Canada. A study published December 1 in the open access journal PLOS Medicine by Mary Clare Kennedy at University of British Columbia, Kelowna, Canada, and colleagues suggests discontinuing prescribed opioids was associated with increased overdose risk.
Healthline

Dementia and meanness

When people with dementia are mean to family, it often has more to do with neurodegenerative processes and less with how they feel about their loved ones. Dementia includes medical conditions that cause symptoms of memory decline, impaired cognitive performance, and diminished reasoning ability. Alzheimer’s disease is the number one cause of dementia.
MedicalXpress

Sleep bruxism, insomnia and anxiety—is there any link between them?

Researchers studied the association between self-reported sleep bruxism, insomnia and their potential risk factors, such as depression and anxiety. The results showed that, although sleep bruxism has no direct association with insomnia, anxiety is a linking factor between these variables. Bruxism is a muscular activity of the jaw characterized by...
WebMD

Babies in Danger From Ingesting Opioids Laced With Animal Tranquilizer

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When a toddler or an infant accidentally ingests a prescription opioid medication, the immediate results can prove deadly, experts warn. But another new worrisome dynamic is afoot in the United States, a just-published study reveals: pediatric poisonings from a particularly lethal combo —...
WASHINGTON STATE
Medical News Today

What to know about the effects of alcohol on the eyes

Excessive alcohol consumption can negatively affect the eyes, leading to rapid eye movement, double vision, and potential blindness. Experts associate alcohol consumption with several social, mental, and physical issues. Excessive alcohol drinking can lead to vision issues, including blindness. The effects may be short term, such as blurred or double...
verywellmind.com

How Prozac and Alcohol Interact

If you are one of the millions of Americans who take Prozac (fluoxetine) to treat depression or another mental health condition, there are certain precautions you should take—including avoiding or limiting alcohol use. While having a glass of wine with dinner or enjoying a beer after work is a...
Mount Pleasant Tribune

Mount Pleasant Tribune

196
Followers
222
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Mount Pleasant Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy