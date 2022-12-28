COURTESY PHOTO

COURTESY PHOTO TRMC recognized as one of the best hospitals for maternity care

TRMC recognized as one of the best hospitals for maternity care TRMC recognized as one of the best hospitals for maternity care

TRMC recognized as one of the best hospitals for maternity care TRMC recognized as one of the best hospitals for maternity care

TRMC recognized as one of the best hospitals for maternity care News Staff Tue, 12/27/2022 - 22:03 ImageBody

There’s nothing more joyful than the birth of a healthy baby. High-quality maternity care from pregnancy through birth, and even postpartum, is key to the long term health of both newborns and of new mothers. As rural hospitals across the United States increasingly close their Labor & Delivery units, Titus Regional Medical Center (TRMC) is investing in the quality of care and outcomes for Maternal Care in Northeast Texas.

TRMC is proud to announce they have been recognized by Leapfrog and Money Magazine as one of the nation’s “Best Hospitals for Maternity Care” providing “the best care a hospital can offer a new life.”

For the list, the Leapfrog Group partnered with Money to analyze maternity care data submitted to the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, which was completed by over 2,200 hospitals in 2022. Titus Regional was one of only 17 hospitals in the state of Texas and one of only two rural hospitals in Texas to qualify for this distinction. TRMC is the only hos- pital in Northeast Texas to make the list.

This recognition has come after more than three years of dedicated work to improve maternal care in OUR community. “This recognition further demonstrates the importance of providing our patients with the safest, state-of-the-art care when entrusting us with their Maternity care. Just because we’re in a rural area doesn’t mean our community should experience compromised care. We will continue to be an example to our region on how to continuously adapt and update care.” Stated Dr. Christopher Mason, TRMC’s Medical Director of Maternal Services. “Our team has become fierce patient advocates treating each patient as if they are their own family. They work tirelessly to prepare patients for labor, Cesarean sections, birth, recovery, and becoming a new family.”

As a maternal department, the team at Titus started building maternal safety measures in 2016. They implemented simulations for hands-on staff practice of emergency events to refine the processes and improve communication and teamwork, which are key to lowering preventable deaths. Over the past six years, they have continued to build maternal education including pulling in other departments, such as emergency and ICU, as they know their maternal patients present to these departments for care as well. They participate in TexasAIM (Alliance for Innovation on Maternal Health) and have achieved the Level of Maternal Care Level II Facility designation with no deficiencies which are both uncommon and commendable. “The physicians, midwives, nurses, and clinical team members at TRMC are providing unbelievable care for mothers and their children in Northeast Texas. The focus on outcomes and continual implementation of evidence-based interventions are creating a transformational environment for healthcare”, stated Terry Scoggin, TRMC’s Chief Executive Officer.

TRMC’s Vision, to be a catalyst in rural America transcending barriers to health through a culture of excellence and compassion, is embodied in this award. The team serving our smallest and newest of patients are truly a catalyst, bringing change and positive outcomes to the families of Northeast Texas.