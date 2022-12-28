ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Frigid temps strain power grid across Texas, local power crews come to the rescue

By News Staff
Mount Pleasant Tribune
Mount Pleasant Tribune
 2 days ago
Frigid temps strain power grid across Texas, local power crews come to the rescue News Staff Tue, 12/27/2022 - 22:03 Image
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zdK2Y_0jwRxdnL00 A frozen fountain shows the impact of last week’s freezing temps across Northeast Texas. COURTESY PHOTO
Body

An arctic blast swept across much of the U.S. over the holiday weekend, with Northeast Texas experiencing a single digit lows Friday morning and wind chill factors below zero degrees. A little snow fell on Thursday but there was no accumulation.

SWEPCO crews worked to restore service to customers in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas who were without power after Winter Storm Elliott swept through the region Thursday and overnight. As of 11:00 a.m. Friday morning, nearly 9,000 customers remained without power. Outages were primarily due to strong winds and extreme cold. SWEPCO urged safety precaution for customers across the area noting to never touch a downed line, or go near it, no matter how harmless it looks. The line could be energized. Don’t touch anything in contact with the line, such as trees, fences or puddles of water. Stay away, and keep others away, especially children and pets. Call SWEPCO or 911 immediately if you have a downed power line.

The company also issued warnings about portable generators telling its customers to not plug the generator into your circuit box. Portable generators can “backfeed” electricity up the line and risk the lives of repair workers and the public. Follow the manufacturers’ instructions carefully, and plug essential appliances directly into the generator.

At peak, more than 12,200 customers were without power between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Friday.

Wind gusts in some areas of North Texas reached up to 40 miles per hour according to the national weather service office in Shreveport.

Elsewhere in Texas, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) declared that an emergency existed in Texas on December 23 “Due to a shortage of electric energy, a shortage of facilities for the generation of electric energy and other causes.”

In consequence of this stated emergency, Texas grid operators were allowed to burn dirtier fuel oil instead of natural gas to generate power for Texans through Christmas morning.

While more than 77,000 people lost power according to PowerOutage.us, Texas state officials assured residents that the ERCOT grid was holding its own and would not be severely impacted.

“The ERCOT grid performed well again today. Yesterday, Texas had the highest power demand in any winter. Today was the 2nd highest demand day for winter power. During 2 extremely cold nights, the power grid has not failed. No Texan has lost any power because of the ERCOT grid,” Governor Abbott posted on Twitter on Saturday.

On Tuesday, temperatures across the region began to slowly rise and were expected to reach the mid-60’s by Wednesday afternoon. According to the weather service, Northeast Texas will experience a warming trend over the next several days with forecast highs reaching into the 70’s on Thursday. The long-range forecast indicates no more freezing temperatures for at least the next two weeks with highs generally in the high 60’s, before another cold snap moves in mid-January.

Comments / 6

Buzzkill
2d ago

Fake news…. again.The grid held up well but trees falling on power lines was a problem in many areas.

Reply
4
Related
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Texas (-23ºF!)

Discover the Coldest Place in Texas (-23ºF!) In a state known for hot temperatures, you might be surprised how cold it can get in the Texas panhandle. While “Snowmageddon” of 2021 sent most Texans scrambling for blankets and space heaters, power was a problem for some folks. If you lived through a days-long power outage like we did at home, you probably have a slightly different take on weather extremes.
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Local Lake Looms Large in Legendary ShareLunker Big Bass Program

ATHENS – Anglers across Texas and the nation have their calendars marked for opening day of a new Toyota ShareLunker season. O.H. Ivie leads all waterbodies with 144 approved entries during the 2022 season. Anticipation is high for what 2023 could have in store for anglers across the state and the nation. The 37th season kicks off New Year’s Day as anglers cast their lines in hopes of landing a Legacy Lunker largemouth bass (13-plus pounds) in Texas’ world-class fisheries.
TEXAS STATE
KFDM-TV

Storms knock out power to thousands of Entergy customers

SOUTHEAST TEXAS — Thunderstorms packing strong winds have knocked out power to thousands of Entergy customers across Southeast Texas. The Entergy outage map shows outages scattered throughout the Entergy service area. In some cases, the map shows the estimated restoration not until 10 p.m. tonight. That time can vary...
TEXAS STATE
Mount Pleasant Tribune

Record Busters?

Record Busters? Subhead It’s high time for a new state record largemouth, but where will it come from? News Staff Thu, 12/29/2022 - 15:14 Image Record Busters? Record Busters? ...
TEXAS STATE
ktalnews.com

Strong storms and heavy rain later today and tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The cold air is long gone, and we will transition to a very active weather pattern today. There is a low-end threat for severe weather later this afternoon into tonight, with a higher risk for severe storms Monday. Severe threat 1 (late this afternoon into...
SHREVEPORT, LA
BigCountryHomepage

Happy birthday, Texas: Celebrating 177 years of statehood

BUFFALO GAP, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- 177 years ago on December 29, 1845, U.S. President James K. Polk signed The Republic of Texas into statehood, making Texas the 28th United State. Though as history goes, the timeline from start to finish was anything but straightforward. Each action and reaction shaping the area into the Lone Star state […]
TEXAS STATE
money.com

Highest Paying Jobs In Texas

Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. *Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. Texas is home to a diverse range of industries and job opportunities, and many of these careers come with lucrative salaries. According to ZipRecruiter, the top jobs in Texas can pay up to $319,862 per year.
TEXAS STATE
East Texas News

Rural hospitals at risk for closure

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. To say that rural hospitals face a challenge to remain open is not an overstatement. As of 2021, 71...
TEXAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

10 Beautiful Trees Native to Texas

Discovering the local flora and fauna of a state is exciting. Native trees provide a variety of benefits to wildlife, birds, and insects and add beauty and diversity to your garden. This blog post will discuss the different types of trees native to Texas and how they can benefit wildlife, birds, and insects.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Port of Harlingen hopeful Texas lawmakers will fund improvements

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas legislative committee has recommended the state invest $1.75 billion in the state’s shipping channels and ports. This development has raised optimism at the Port of Harlingen, who hopes to benefit from some of the state’s resources to further develop its facility, officials said Wednesday. “The Port of Harlingen is […]
HARLINGEN, TX
Mount Pleasant Tribune

Mount Pleasant Tribune

196
Followers
222
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Mount Pleasant Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy