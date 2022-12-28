Frigid temps strain power grid across Texas, local power crews come to the rescue

A frozen fountain shows the impact of last week’s freezing temps across Northeast Texas. COURTESY PHOTO

An arctic blast swept across much of the U.S. over the holiday weekend, with Northeast Texas experiencing a single digit lows Friday morning and wind chill factors below zero degrees. A little snow fell on Thursday but there was no accumulation.

SWEPCO crews worked to restore service to customers in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas who were without power after Winter Storm Elliott swept through the region Thursday and overnight. As of 11:00 a.m. Friday morning, nearly 9,000 customers remained without power. Outages were primarily due to strong winds and extreme cold. SWEPCO urged safety precaution for customers across the area noting to never touch a downed line, or go near it, no matter how harmless it looks. The line could be energized. Don’t touch anything in contact with the line, such as trees, fences or puddles of water. Stay away, and keep others away, especially children and pets. Call SWEPCO or 911 immediately if you have a downed power line.

The company also issued warnings about portable generators telling its customers to not plug the generator into your circuit box. Portable generators can “backfeed” electricity up the line and risk the lives of repair workers and the public. Follow the manufacturers’ instructions carefully, and plug essential appliances directly into the generator.

At peak, more than 12,200 customers were without power between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Friday.

Wind gusts in some areas of North Texas reached up to 40 miles per hour according to the national weather service office in Shreveport.

Elsewhere in Texas, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) declared that an emergency existed in Texas on December 23 “Due to a shortage of electric energy, a shortage of facilities for the generation of electric energy and other causes.”

In consequence of this stated emergency, Texas grid operators were allowed to burn dirtier fuel oil instead of natural gas to generate power for Texans through Christmas morning.

While more than 77,000 people lost power according to PowerOutage.us, Texas state officials assured residents that the ERCOT grid was holding its own and would not be severely impacted.

“The ERCOT grid performed well again today. Yesterday, Texas had the highest power demand in any winter. Today was the 2nd highest demand day for winter power. During 2 extremely cold nights, the power grid has not failed. No Texan has lost any power because of the ERCOT grid,” Governor Abbott posted on Twitter on Saturday.

On Tuesday, temperatures across the region began to slowly rise and were expected to reach the mid-60’s by Wednesday afternoon. According to the weather service, Northeast Texas will experience a warming trend over the next several days with forecast highs reaching into the 70’s on Thursday. The long-range forecast indicates no more freezing temperatures for at least the next two weeks with highs generally in the high 60’s, before another cold snap moves in mid-January.