ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant Tribune

Play it smart with spirited parties

By News Staff
Mount Pleasant Tribune
Mount Pleasant Tribune
 2 days ago
Play it smart with spirited parties News Staff Tue, 12/27/2022 - 22:03 Image
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T9f35_0jwRxcuc00
Body

Parties catering to adults are often enhanced with a variety of food and beverage options, and alcoholic drinks are a common component of such gatherings. Party hosts and hostesses who will be offering the spirits to their guests should keep safety in the back of their minds.

Many party hosts are unaware that they may be held liable should a person become intoxicated at their event and then go on to injure another person while under the influence. This is why bartenders will stop serving customers who are visibly drunk. Although laws vary from place to place, party hosts should still keep tabs on their guests’ alcohol consumption, cutting off guests who might have had enough to drink. In addition to monitoring alcohol consumption, party hosts can employ these additional practices to keep everyone safe.

* Collect keys upon entry to the party. Ask guests who plan to drink alcohol to surrender their car keys to you when they arrive at the party. Guests may be offended at having to relinquish control of their cars, but it is a wise move to remove any temptation to drive away.

* Remain sober. As the party host, you will have a number of responsibilities, including ensuring your guests’ comfort and safety. Having your wits about you will enable you to make better decisions for you and your guests.

* Serve plenty of food. Drinking on an empty stomach is a surefire way to get intoxicated. Be certain to have a number of foods available and encourage guests to dine before you start serving any alcoholic beverages. This way you can reduce the potentially intoxicating effects the alcohol will have on your guests. Though a full stomach won’t guarantee your guests won’t become intoxicated, they are likely to consume less alcohol on a full stomach and the food in their stomach can counter the effects of any alcohol they do consume.

* Keep drinks simple. Some specialty drinks call for more alcohol than others. In addition, fruity drinks can mask the flavor of the alcohol, causing a person to drink more than he or she would normally. Serve simpler drinks so guests know just how much alcohol they are consuming.

* Establish a cut-off time. Stop serving alcoholic beverages at a certain time. This will give guests time to sober up before the end of the party. The rate at which alcohol leaves the body and enables persons to no longer feel its effects varies depending on age, gender, weight, and even race. Experts advise only having one alcoholic beverage per hour, which is the average time it takes for that drink to be metabolized. Consuming nonalcoholic drinks between alcoholic beverages will keep blood-alcohol content down.

*Make nonalcoholic beverages available, too. Giving guests options may help them drink more responsibly. Drinking water is a way to flush out the system and reduce the effects of alcohol.

Party hosts often make alcoholic beverages available to their guests. Use caution and monitor guests’ drinking so no one gets sick or injured.

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Messy Pantry Gets a Realistic Transformation Using Already Owned Containers

With five children, Shifrah is learning a thing or two about how to keep a fairly organized and pretty clean house with a grateful heart in a way that leaves plenty of time for the people who matter most. Shifrah grew up in San Francisco, but has come to appreciate smaller town life in Tallahassee, Florida, which she now calls home. She's been writing professionally for twenty years and she loves lifestyle photography, memory keeping, gardening, reading, and going to the beach with her husband and children.
FLORIDA STATE
BHG

How to Use Vinegar in Laundry (and When It's Best to Avoid)

Do you feel like you're suddenly hearing a lot of talk about using white vinegar in laundry? Whether you're looking for gentler alternatives to commercial laundry products, or you've just seen an attention-grabbing TikTok laundry hack, you might be inspired to add vinegar to your washday routine. While vinegar does...
Robb Report

Bulleit’s Former Master Blender Just Dropped Her Own Bourbon

Eboni Major, credited as being the first Black female whiskey blender, parted ways with Bulleit Bourbon shortly after the release of her excellent Blenders’ Select expression—and not on good terms. She filed a lawsuit against parent company Diageo alleging racial discrimination last spring, accusations that the company denies (the suit has been moved to arbitration, Imbibe reports). But Major has not left the whiskey world behind, with news just arriving about her first post-Bulleit whiskey called the Dread River Master Series. Dread River Distilling Co. is a Birmingham, Alabama distillery that produces its own spirits, including rum, vodka, gin and a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
intheknow.com

Turn your plain, functional bar cart into a stylish masterpiece

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Bar carts are useful for more than just...
macaronikid.com

Make your own Family Fun Jar Winston-Salem

Many of us have become more creative these days when it comes to spending quality time with the family. Rising costs in almost all areas have dictated what many families are actually able to do as a whole. Days of extended vacations, or week-long visits to the happiest theme parks on earth are becoming a thing of the past. So what are we to do? We deserve downtime, and the kids deserve downtime, so we decided to start the "Family Fun Jar."
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Detroit News

Five creative ways to bring in the New Year at home

Bringing in the New Year doesn’t have to be chaotic and expensive. It’s no secret that most New Year’s parties involve hanging out at a bar with tons of people waiting around for the countdown to begin. But if going out isn’t appealing to you this season, you can still have just as much fun at home.
Apartment Therapy

Relax Into 2023 With a Stay In This Rest and Recovery Suite

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While a lot of fun, the holidays are exhausting. Many people get to the end of the festive season needing a rest from the organizing, the socializing, and the sheer amount of preparation that goes into everything.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mount Pleasant Tribune

Mount Pleasant Tribune

196
Followers
222
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Mount Pleasant Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy