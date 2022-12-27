MADISON, Wis. — With 2022 coming to a close, here’s a look at some of the most popular stories you clicked on here at Channel3000.com in the past year. The Chandler Halderson Trial — The trial of the Windsor man accused — and ultimately convicted — of killing and dismembering his parents was held in January, stretching over several weeks of testimony. The entire trial was streamed on Channel3000.com and our Facebook and YouTube pages, with people across the country tuning in to the gavel-to-gavel coverage. Halderson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in March.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO