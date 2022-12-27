ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neosho, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
x1071.com

Beaver Dam police investigating pair of shots fired incidents believed to be connected

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Police in Beaver Dam are investigating after they found multiple shell casings on the city’s southside early Thursday morning. In a Facebook post, police said the shooting happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. near the Cooper Street bridge. Authorities recovered approximately 14 rounds at the scene, though police said they weren’t sure as of Friday afternoon which direction the shots came from.
BEAVER DAM, WI
x1071.com

Teen seriously injured in snowmobile crash outside Beloit

TOWN OF NEWARK, Wis. — A teen was seriously injured Wednesday after a snowmobile crash north of Beloit. Crews were called to the 6700 block of South County Highway H at around 12:40 p.m. after the crash was reported. Rock County Sheriff’s officials said the teen was ejected from the snowmobile.
BELOIT, WI
x1071.com

Man who died after driving into Yahara River south of Stoughton identified

TOWN OF DUNKIRK, Wis. — A man who died after he drove into the Yahara River on Christmas Eve was identified Wednesday. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Jacob C. Kleven, 45, of Stoughton died of injuries sustained in the crash, which occurred at around 8:05 a.m. in the 2500 block of Hammond Road.
STOUGHTON, WI
x1071.com

Woman who died after falling into ice-covered Rock River identified

TOWN OF ROCK, Wis. — A woman who died last week after falling into the Rock River north of Beloit was identified Wednesday. Billie S. Lin, 54, of Chicago died from drowning, the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office said. Lin’s body was recovered from the river on Dec. 23 near the 6500 block of South Edgewater Drive.
BELOIT, WI
x1071.com

Over 770,000 Wisconsinites have at least one OWI conviction

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, more than 778,000 Wisconsinites have been convicted of operating while intoxicated at least once. With nearly 580,000 people, Milwaukee is the largest city in the state of Wisconsin, yet the number of Wisconsinites with at least one...
WISCONSIN STATE
x1071.com

Rural Pardeeville home a total loss following Wednesday evening fire

PARDEEVILLE, Wis. — A rural Pardeeville home is considered a total loss following a fire Wednesday evening, the Pardeeville Fire Department said. The fire broke out at a home on Warnke Road in the town of Scott. According to Pardeeville’s fire chief, when firefighters got to the scene they saw flames coming from the house.
PARDEEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

These were the most popular stories on Channel3000.com in 2022

MADISON, Wis. — With 2022 coming to a close, here’s a look at some of the most popular stories you clicked on here at Channel3000.com in the past year. The Chandler Halderson Trial — The trial of the Windsor man accused — and ultimately convicted — of killing and dismembering his parents was held in January, stretching over several weeks of testimony. The entire trial was streamed on Channel3000.com and our Facebook and YouTube pages, with people across the country tuning in to the gavel-to-gavel coverage. Halderson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in March.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

City of Madison’s 2023 Neighborhood Grant program now open

MADISON, Wis. — Applications for the City of Madison’s 2023 Neighborhood Grant program are now open. From Wednesday until Feb. 20, neighborhood associations and other groups can apply for a grant to improve their neighborhood or organizations. The goal is to help fund projects that enhance the community or help groups that support neighborhoods.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Alliant Energy completes work on solar farm in Rock County

FULTON, Wis. — Work is complete on a new solar farm in Rock County, Alliant Energy announced Wednesday. The 50-megawatt North Rock Solar Project, located in the town of Fulton, features almost 120,000 solar panels over 473 acres of land. The farm is expected to generate power for about 13,000 homes and bring about $6 million in combined shared revenue payments to the town and county.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Madison Community Foundation awards nearly $700,000 in grants to local nonprofits

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Community Foundation has awarded nearly $700,000 in grants across 12 Madison-area nonprofits as part of its annual campaign. The funds come from donors to support five focus areas: arts and culture, community development, the environment, learning, and organizational capacity building. “We are very thrilled...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Verona families celebrate New Year’s early with ‘Noon Year’s Eve’ party

VERONA, Wis. — The Verona Public Library held a special event Friday for those who can’t stay up until midnight on New Year’s Eve. Dubbed “Noon Year’s Eve,” the event was complete with a photo booth and dance party, plus activities for all ages, including New-Year’s-themed crafts, games, and refreshments.
VERONA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy