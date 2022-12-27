Read full article on original website
x1071.com
Beaver Dam police investigating pair of shots fired incidents believed to be connected
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Police in Beaver Dam are investigating after they found multiple shell casings on the city’s southside early Thursday morning. In a Facebook post, police said the shooting happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. near the Cooper Street bridge. Authorities recovered approximately 14 rounds at the scene, though police said they weren’t sure as of Friday afternoon which direction the shots came from.
x1071.com
Several departments respond to ‘large fire’ at farm outside of Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Several Dane County fire departments responded Friday to a “large fire” at Statz Brothers Farm outside of Sun Prairie. As of 5 p.m., flames could still be seen through the roof of a barn while firefighters continued to douse the building with water.
x1071.com
Teen seriously injured in snowmobile crash outside Beloit
TOWN OF NEWARK, Wis. — A teen was seriously injured Wednesday after a snowmobile crash north of Beloit. Crews were called to the 6700 block of South County Highway H at around 12:40 p.m. after the crash was reported. Rock County Sheriff’s officials said the teen was ejected from the snowmobile.
x1071.com
Man who died after driving into Yahara River south of Stoughton identified
TOWN OF DUNKIRK, Wis. — A man who died after he drove into the Yahara River on Christmas Eve was identified Wednesday. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Jacob C. Kleven, 45, of Stoughton died of injuries sustained in the crash, which occurred at around 8:05 a.m. in the 2500 block of Hammond Road.
x1071.com
Woman who died after falling into ice-covered Rock River identified
TOWN OF ROCK, Wis. — A woman who died last week after falling into the Rock River north of Beloit was identified Wednesday. Billie S. Lin, 54, of Chicago died from drowning, the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office said. Lin’s body was recovered from the river on Dec. 23 near the 6500 block of South Edgewater Drive.
x1071.com
Over 770,000 Wisconsinites have at least one OWI conviction
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, more than 778,000 Wisconsinites have been convicted of operating while intoxicated at least once. With nearly 580,000 people, Milwaukee is the largest city in the state of Wisconsin, yet the number of Wisconsinites with at least one...
x1071.com
Rural Pardeeville home a total loss following Wednesday evening fire
PARDEEVILLE, Wis. — A rural Pardeeville home is considered a total loss following a fire Wednesday evening, the Pardeeville Fire Department said. The fire broke out at a home on Warnke Road in the town of Scott. According to Pardeeville’s fire chief, when firefighters got to the scene they saw flames coming from the house.
x1071.com
Lighting equipment delay postpones opening of new section of Ice Age Trail in Portage
PORTAGE, Wis. — Those hoping to check out a new section of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail in Portage will have to wait a few months longer due to delays in getting the equipment needed to light the path. Supply chain issues across the construction industry have increased...
x1071.com
In the 608: Close out the year with these family-friendly events
MADISON, Wis. — As 2022 comes to a close, there are plenty of things to do with the family during the last weekend of the year. Here’s a look at a handful of some of the events happening around southern Wisconsin this weekend. To see a list of...
x1071.com
Police and bars prepare for New Year’s Eve crowds in downtown Madison
MADISON, Wis. — With just a few more days until the big celebrations to ring in the new year, there have been extra efforts put in place throughout downtown Madison to keep people safe. “We know everyone likes to go out and have fun on New Year’s Eve,” said...
x1071.com
These were the most popular stories on Channel3000.com in 2022
MADISON, Wis. — With 2022 coming to a close, here’s a look at some of the most popular stories you clicked on here at Channel3000.com in the past year. The Chandler Halderson Trial — The trial of the Windsor man accused — and ultimately convicted — of killing and dismembering his parents was held in January, stretching over several weeks of testimony. The entire trial was streamed on Channel3000.com and our Facebook and YouTube pages, with people across the country tuning in to the gavel-to-gavel coverage. Halderson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in March.
x1071.com
Janesville Jets deliver teddy bears to patients at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Members of the Janesville Jets hockey team on Wednesday delivered teddy bears to kids and dementia patients at the Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville. The team collected the stuffed animals during a special game last month. Generous fans brought the animals to the game...
x1071.com
‘Don’t rely on the warmer weather to melt that snow’: City of Madison seeing rise in uncleared sidewalk complaints
MADISON, Wis. — Mother Nature may have thrown us a bone with these warm temperatures, but Madison city officials want to remind property owners: don’t expect her to pick up the shovel – as they’re seeing complaints of sidewalks with piles of snow and ice pile up.
x1071.com
Staying sober on New Year’s Eve: How those recovering from alcohol abuse can still celebrate
MADISON, Wis. — Saturday night, New Year’s Eve celebrations will be well underway across the world. However, those parties can be challenging for people working to recover from alcohol addiction. “Heavy drinking is normalized on [New Year’s Eve]. I mean, this is the holiday when that happens the...
x1071.com
City of Madison’s 2023 Neighborhood Grant program now open
MADISON, Wis. — Applications for the City of Madison’s 2023 Neighborhood Grant program are now open. From Wednesday until Feb. 20, neighborhood associations and other groups can apply for a grant to improve their neighborhood or organizations. The goal is to help fund projects that enhance the community or help groups that support neighborhoods.
x1071.com
Alliant Energy completes work on solar farm in Rock County
FULTON, Wis. — Work is complete on a new solar farm in Rock County, Alliant Energy announced Wednesday. The 50-megawatt North Rock Solar Project, located in the town of Fulton, features almost 120,000 solar panels over 473 acres of land. The farm is expected to generate power for about 13,000 homes and bring about $6 million in combined shared revenue payments to the town and county.
x1071.com
Health care providers work to address infant mortality rates with doulas in Rock County
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. — The Black infant mortality rate is four times higher than that of white infants in Rock County. In an effort to address this inequity, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Janesville and Rock County Public Health have collaborated to increase the community’s access to doulas.
x1071.com
Madison Community Foundation awards nearly $700,000 in grants to local nonprofits
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Community Foundation has awarded nearly $700,000 in grants across 12 Madison-area nonprofits as part of its annual campaign. The funds come from donors to support five focus areas: arts and culture, community development, the environment, learning, and organizational capacity building. “We are very thrilled...
x1071.com
Verona families celebrate New Year’s early with ‘Noon Year’s Eve’ party
VERONA, Wis. — The Verona Public Library held a special event Friday for those who can’t stay up until midnight on New Year’s Eve. Dubbed “Noon Year’s Eve,” the event was complete with a photo booth and dance party, plus activities for all ages, including New-Year’s-themed crafts, games, and refreshments.
x1071.com
‘It’s beyond what we expected:’ Local food pantries seeing heightened demand
MADISON, Wis — Food pantries across the state are experiencing heightened demand, with some returning to levels similar to those at the height of the pandemic, Second Harvest Foodbank CEO Michelle Orge said. Second Harvest Foodbank distributes food to hundreds of pantries across 16 counties in southwestern Wisconsin. Orge...
