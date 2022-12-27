Serge Ibaka and Kendrick Perkins beef, explained: Former Thunder teammates trade shots on Twitter after Perkins' comments about Ibaka's age

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday TravelJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Related
NBA fans crushed Grayson Allen after he decked DeMar DeRozan with a cheap shot
Grayson Allen did it again. You know what I’m talking about, right? The former Duke player who has been with the Milwaukee Bucks since last season is known for doing dirty things on the court. He added to his resume Wednesday night when he decked Bulls star DeMar DeRozan with a very aggressive forearm to his back.
Kevin Durant Says Michael Jordan Is The GOAT, While LeBron James Is The Most Accomplished Player In NBA History
Kevin Durant smartly picks Michael Jordan as the GOAT. But says LeBron James is the most accomplished player.
LeBron James' wife and mother had the best reactions to this wild dunk on his 38th birthday
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, folks, but LeBron James still has it. The four-time NBA Finals MVP turned 38 years old on Friday. He led he Lakers to a victory, 130-121, over the Hawks. It was his best game of the season and he finished with 47 points, 10 rebounds, 9 assists, and 1 block.
Former Lakers Champion James Worthy Thinks The Lakers Shouldn't Trade Draft Picks And Focus On Building Chemistry
James Worthy's comments on the back of the Lakers going through an inconsistent run this season.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Boldy Told Dennis Schroder Before The Game Against The Hawks That He'd Score 40 Points
LeBron James marked his 38th birthday with a memorable performance, as the King erupted for a season-high 47 points in a win over the Atlanta Hawks. The Lakers were trailing at half time and it was close late in the game as well, but James ensured they got over the line in the end.
"He kicks me in the groin, and I get the foul" - When David Robinson and Tim Duncan grew tired of being kicked by Karl Malone
Timmy and "The Admiral" weren't sure if "The Mailman" was playing clean.
D’Angelo Russell took shot at Zion Williamson after game
D’Angelo Russell is not a fan of Zion Williamson’s bully ball. Russell’s Minnesota Timberwolves squared off against Williamson’s New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. Though Minnesota led for much of the game, Williamson took over late to score New Orleans’ final 14 points. He finished with a career-high 43, and the Pelicans squeeked out a 119-118... The post D’Angelo Russell took shot at Zion Williamson after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Robert Parish on how fellow iconic Celtics big man Bill Russell prepared him to play in Boston
The Boston Celtics seem to have a soft spot for big men from northern Louisiana, and it has paid off on the court for the storied franchise over the decades, whether we are talking Robert Williams III today, or Hall of Famers like Bill Russell and Robert Parish. The latter...
Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Is Definitely On His Mount Rushmore Of NBA Players
Magic Johnson has claimed LeBron James is on the Mt. Rushmore of NBA stars.
Luka Doncic Is More Likely To Join Nikola Jokic On Denver Nuggets Than Jokic Joining Doncic In Dallas, Says ESPN Insider
One NBA insider claims that Luka Doncic is more likely to join the Denver Nuggets than recruiting Nikola Jokic to the Dallas Mavericks.
SB Nation
Buddy Hield set an NBA three-point record that may never be broken
Buddy Hield has been an elite three-point shooter dating back to his college days at Oklahoma. Hield went from a good player to a college superstar as a senior with the Sooners, morphing into the best player in the country on the strength of his high-volume and highly accurate three-point shooting. Drafted No. 6 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2016, Hield has been something of a journeyman ever since: he was traded to Sacramento for DeMarcus Cousins, traded to Indiana for Domantas Sabonis, and has found himself in trade rumors from basically the moment he became a Pacer.
Zion Williamson Says A Lot Of Old School Players Had The Same Mindset: "I Want People To Say That I Was A Winner"
Williamson has had only five games where he's scored below 20 points which speaks volumes about his performance this year.
Mark Jackson makes interesting comments about his future
Some eight-and-a-half years after his last foray, Mark Jackson is still holding onto the dream. In an interview this week with TMZ Sports, the ESPN analyst Jackson said that he continues to have interest in returning as an NBA head coach. “I got my phone on, so I’m more than available,” said Jackson. “They know... The post Mark Jackson makes interesting comments about his future appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dennis Rodman described former Chicago Bulls teammate as "Michael Jordan before Michael Jordan"
Ron Harper’s veteran presence on offense and defense helped the Bulls win three NBA championships.
CBS Sports
Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan strongly considering resigning as team struggles, per report
Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan is strongly considering resigning amid a disappointing 17-18 start, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. For now, McMillan's job appears to be safe for the remainder of the season if he decides against resigning. McMillan got the job initially when the team fired former head coach Lloyd Pierce in the middle of the 2020-21 season.
ng-sportingnews.com
NBA top 30 players in five years: Where will Victor Wembanyama rank among elite talent like Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic?
LeBron James said it himself back in 2020, "The league is in great hands with guys like Zion (Williamson), Ja Morant, Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Jayson Tatum, and the list goes on and on." The league's talent pool is as deep as it has ever been — something that was...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan 6 Rings Receives “Bulls” Colorway
The Jordan 6 Rings is having a moment. Over the past couple of days, we have reported on a couple of new Jordan 6 Rings colorways. This is a hybrid shoe that is starting to get some love again. Among these color schemes are a “True Blue” model and a “Cool Grey” offering. Overall, Jumpman is sticking with the classics.
“I got my phone on. I'm more than available.” - Mark Jackson wants another shot at a head coach job
Perhaps teams with young cores, like the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons, should give Mark Jackson a look.
Philadelphia 76ers Fans Paid Moses Malone the Ultimate Respect During the 1983 Championship Parade
He might not get the national attention he deserves, but Philadelphia 76ers fans paid quite a tribute to Moses Malone in 1983. The post Philadelphia 76ers Fans Paid Moses Malone the Ultimate Respect During the 1983 Championship Parade appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Comments / 0