Find Happiness In Being Alone
Being alone can be a great opportunity to focus on ourselves and our own personal growth, but it can also be a challenging and lonely experience. It's important to take care of ourselves and find ways to stay happy when we're by ourselves. Here are some tips for staying happy when you're alone:
4 Common Habits a Couples Therapist Is Begging You To Stop for the Sake of Your Relationship
With some reflection on a current or past relationship, you might be able to guess a few of the worst things to say or do to a partner—like name-call or criticize them in an argument, or offer up an ultimatum. But many of the bad habits that can break down a relationship over time are far less obvious or intentional in action.
A Guide to Doing Nothing for People Who Are Really Bad at It
This article is part of SELF’s Rest Week, an editorial package dedicated to doing less. If the last few years have taught us anything, it’s that taking care of yourself, physically and emotionally, is impossible without genuine downtime. With that in mind, we’ll be publishing articles up until the new year to help you make a habit of taking breaks, chilling out, and slowing down. (And we’re taking our own advice: The SELF staff will be OOO during this time!) We hope to inspire you to take it easy and get some rest, whatever that looks like for you.
psychologytoday.com
Heal Anxiety by Retraining Your Brain
Once a fear response is locked in one's brain, it resists new information and wants to reinforce itself. Retraining an anxious brain requires giving the limbic system new information. Ways to reduce anxiety include approaching fearful situations in small increments and examining fearful thoughts. Do you struggle with anxiety? I...
psychologytoday.com
Neuroscience Hacks for Enhancing Happiness
The ability to enjoy life is a goal for many people this year. Happiness isn't achieved after certain milestones, like a promotion or new job. People tend to habituate to new gains. Most people make resolutions about what they should do to be happy; focusing on how to be is...
What Does 'Goblin Mode' Say About Our Collective Mental Health?
The Oxford English Dictionary’s word of the year is “goblin mode,” a term selected by more than 318,000 voters. Experts say the popularity of the term is a sign of the times, demonstrating how fed up people are with working hard to conform to unrealistic societal standards.
Tips to Engage Your Team and Avoid Burnout
The World Health Organization (WHO) has recognized burnout as a medical syndrome since 2019. Burnout manifests differently in workers, but it's likely that most adults have felt its effects at some point in their professional careers.
Dealing with conflict while home for the holidays
The holiday season is upon us and for many that means all the tension that comes with it. This time of year can be a minefield of uncomfortable moments, disagreement and outright conflict. It’s no wonder many young people are apprehensive about returning home for the holidays after living far away There are many reasons interpersonal difficulties can arise over the holidays. Perhaps your aunt doesn’t like what you did with her pie recipe, or your friend’s new partner has unsettling political beliefs. ...
psychologytoday.com
Setting Boundaries With Your Self-Absorbed Adult Child
Self-absorbed adult children tend to be overly focused on their struggles and tend to take their angst out on their parents. Setting healthy boundaries goes a long way in helping your adult child out of their self-absorption. Be sure to let your adult child know you appreciate it when they...
KATU.com
Tia Slightham : Family Holiday Harmony
The holidays are full of joy, but also a lot of stress! Parenting coach Tia Slightham joined us with advice on how to maintain family harmony through the holidays. For more information about Tia, visit her webpage here.
verywellmind.com
Verywell Mind's 2022 Online Therapy Awards
Our second annual Online Therapy Awards once again celebrate the top digital platforms for supporting mental health. Since the launch of our first awards in 2021, the teletherapy world has exploded with new services and more options than ever before. We’ve researched this entire expanding landscape of online therapy providers...
Guide to Self-Care for Busy Moms
Let’s talk about why self-care is so important and how you can incorporate it into your daily life. Let’s start by looking at what self-care is. Obviously, you know it’s about taking care of yourself, but do you know exactly what it is? Many people don’t think about it because it is often explained in a very vague way.
KTEN.com
Helping Our Children Deal with Big Feelings and Emotions: 4 Tips or Practices We Can All Benefit From
Originally Posted On: https://www.stylesimpler.com/helping-our-children-deal-with-big-feelings-and-emotions-4-tips-or-practices-we-can-all-benefit-from/. Dealing with big feelings and emotions regardless of age is something we are tackle as we grow up. It takes practice and patience to learn how to handle big feelings and emotions. Fear is one of those emotions we all aim to keep at arm’s length. As grown-ups, we can struggle to manage our own fears, and in terms of our children, this can be greatly magnified. When our children feel scared, they want to be in our arms because it provides them security and reassurance. Children can be scared of many things; new places, the dark, or school, we have to teach our children tactics to ensure that they are resilient and learn techniques to cope . Here are some practices that may help your child deal with big feelings and emotions and possibly even yourself.
Want To Teach Your Kids Emotional Resilience? A Conscious Parenting Expert Says To Model That Behavior Yourself
For parents on social media, there seems to be a new trend or talking point about raising children every other week. Whether you’re researching attachment styles, doing a deep dive into how to implement a chore chart, or just desperate to figure out a discipline method that will make your family life less chaotic, there’s an overwhelming amount of information available. When the stakes are as high as “raising your kids to be good people,” it can feel like you’ve got to get the equivalent of an internet master’s degree in psychology to get parenting right. This leads us to the popular conscious parenting tips that are taking the internet by storm.
5 Telltale Signs You Grew Up With a Defensive Parent—And How to Handle Them This Holiday Season
Amid all the festivities, the holiday season can be quite challenging for some people, whether it's due to carrying the mental load of the holidays for your whole family, navigating food shaming, or having difficulty setting boundaries. Spending more time with family during this season can also bring up a lot of stuff, particularly if don't know how to deal with defensive parents.
psychologytoday.com
How Does Gratitude Affect Your Relationship Over Time?
Showing and feeling gratitude is not the same. Researchers found that feeling your partner values you has the most positive impact. Depending on the expression's authenticity, feeling appreciated is a powerful means of sustaining a loving connection between partners. “I do little things for him, but I don’t think he...
Mindfulness & Emotional Intelligence for Healing
Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License 6NW9SRAZG3. Mindfulness techniques such as meditation, breathwork, and yoga practice are highly regarded and are used as a treatment for healing and overcoming many forms of trauma, including childhood wounds. Mindfulness works as a bridge between our cognitive mind and emotional body. Our soul communicates through our emotions, so to start healing, we must pay attention to the emotional body, how we feel, its states, and patterns of responding.
lootpress.com
Family chores inspire confidence and self-esteem
Family ways inspire life lessons. The benefits of having regular household chores do not surface immediately; when they do, though, they ring loud and clear. A professor of psychology at the University of Toronto recently headed up a study of children’s involvement in four kinds of household work: family care (chores that benefit family members, such as setting the table or looking after pets), self-care (chores that benefit the self, such as making one’s own bed), routine work self-regulated by the child, and work performed in response to requests from others.
