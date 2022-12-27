Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Opal Maxine Ghrist, 93, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 93-year-old Opal Maxine Ghrist of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Opal Ghrist died Thursday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Evelyn Quevillon, 83, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 83-year-old Evelyn Quevillon of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Evelyn Quevillon died Wednesday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Patrick William Linehan, 31, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 31-year-old Patrick William Linehan of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Patrick William Linehan died Wednesday.
KTLO
Billy Joe McGoldrick. 82, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 82-year-old Billy Joe McGoldrick of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services.Billy Joe McGoldrick died Wednesday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Lawrence “Larry” Jerome Schmitz, 82, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Lawrence “Larry” Jerome Schmitz, 82, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, in Mountain Home, AR. He was born on September 4, 1940, in Springfield, IL, to Alfred and Ellen Kelly Schmitz. He attended Cathedral Boys High School in Springfield. Larry married Patricia Joan White on January 20, 1961 at St. Joseph’s Church, she preceded him in death July 2, 2002. He was a Vietnam War Veteran serving in the US Army. Larry founded Ozark Boat Docks Inc. (OBD) after building many homes in the Oakland Area. He was best known for his love of horse racing.
KTLO
Jerry Russell, 81, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 81-year-old Jerry Russell of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Jerry Russell died Wednesday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Larry Gene Quick, 78, Mountain Home (Roller)
Larry Gene Quick was born in Mammoth, MO on May 27, 1944. He attended Mountain Home Public Schools. He married Elaine Pleasant in 1963. He served on the Baxter County Quorum Court, the Baxter County Fair Board and the Mountain Home Saddle Club. He owned Pleasant Mill and Timber from 1973 until 1990. He was a truck driver from 1990 until his retirement.
KTLO
Patty Lynn Allen, 73, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Patty Lynn Allen of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away December 24, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 73. She was born January 15, 1949, in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Harry and Lillian Hutchinson Robertson. Patty has lived in Mountain Home since moving from Baden, Pennsylvania in 1968. She married Carroll Allen on November 17, 1994. Patty loved helping children and was a school bus driver for Mountain Home Public Schools for 32 years. She enjoyed holidays and family dinners, swimming and boating, and cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Arkansas Razorbacks. Patty especially loved spending time with her family, grandkids, and pets.
KTLO
Wayne Schnur, 83, Mountain Home (Roller)
Mr. Wayne Schnur, 83, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away December 25, 2022 at home. Born on February 2, 1939, in Chicago, Illinois to Arthur and Irma (Johnson) Schnur. He worked as a chemical analyst for Proctor & Gamble in Chicago for 30+ years, before retiring and moving to Hayward, Wisconsin, where he enjoyed fishing and working at his resort. In August of 1993, he moved to Mountain Home and in June of 1994 married Aileen Isaacson. He was a hard worker who enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, cooking, football, genealogy, building and fixing things, woodworking, and his dogs.
KTLO
Thursday basketball results include MHCA boys falling on last day of ASUMH/Arvest Winter Jam
The Mountain Home Christian Academy boys’ basketball team suffered a 72-60 loss to Lead Hill on the final day of the Arkansas State University-Mountain Home/Arvest Bank Winter Jam at the Yellville-Summit Multi-Purpose Facility. Jordan Woods led the Eagles with a game high 26 points, including 15 from three-point range. Quintin Sewell scored 19 points for the Tigers, Mason Cain had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Jayce Williams ended up with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Kaden Baker provided 11 points.
KTLO
Trina C. Collins, 63, Oakland (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 63-year-old Trina C. Collins of Oakland are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Trina C. Collins died Sunday at Baxter Health.
KTLO
Man in Boone County crashes vehicle into residence
According to the probable cause affidavit, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence in Bergman for a report of a vehicle crashing into a home. While en route to the scene, the caller reported the suspect, 28-year-old Ismael Lopez, was sitting in the car yelling and threatening to drive the car into the residence again.
KTLO
Friday basketball results include Norfork girls advancing to Northark title game
The North Arkansas College Invitational Tournament held its semifinal round Friday at the Pioneer Pavilion in Harrison. On the girls’ side, Norfork breezed past Kingston 61-39, and Rural Special fell to Valley Springs 63-46. On the boys’ bracket, Marshall lost to Bergman 72-43, and Valley Springs was eliminated by Clinton 67-54.
KTLO
Lynn Doris Santelli, 67, Lakeview (Roller)
On December 18, 2022, Lynn Doris “Lynnie” Santelli (Smith) passed away with her family by her side at Hospice of the Ozarks, Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 67. A native Minnesotan, she married Joseph M. Santelli of Aurora, Illinois in April of 1975. Making their first home in Aurora, Illinois and then settling in Montgomery, Illinois, they raised two daughters, Jennifer Santelli-Burns married to Aaron Burns of Chicago, Illinois and Melissa Santelli of Boston, Massachusetts. Lynn began her career in retail management with Hallmark Inc. and later moved to the Kirlin’s Hallmark franchise. During her 34 years with Hallmark, Lynn earned numerous awards due to her strong work ethic and tireless commitment to excellence. Upon retirement in 2012, Lynn and Joe moved full time to Lakeview, Arkansas where they forged a close-knit community of friends and rescued Lolo, a black Lab mix.
KTLO
Ozark County woman injured in two vehicle accident
An Ozark County woman was injured in a two vehicle accident Wednesday in Howell County.According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Levi Gunter of West Plains was traveling westbound on Private Road 6313 at highway AB, two miles west of West Plains when he traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Presten Kelley of Dora, causing her to overturn.
KTLO
West Plains man suffers minor injuries in motorcycle accident Thursday
A West Plains man suffered minor injuries in an accident Thursday afternoon on his motorcycle. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when 50-year-old Terry Darnell was traveling northbound on County Road 6070 a half mile west of West Plains and lost control of his motorcycle when making a right turn.
KTLO
Missouri man charged for stealing hospital vehicle
A Missouri man is facing multiple charges for stealing a hospital vehicle and breaking into a home.According to the probable cause affidavit, Boone County Sheriff deputies were first dispatched to a residence on a report of a suspicious person. The caller reported when he returned to his home he noticed...
KTLO
Friday basketball schedule includes Northark semifinals
High school basketball makes up the local Friday schedule as tournament play continues for area teams. The semifinals of the North Arkansas College Invitational Tournament will be held at the Pioneer Pavilion in Harrison. On the girls’ side, Rural Special and Valley Springs tip off at 4, and top-seeded Norfork meets Kingston at 6:40. On the boys’ bracket, Valley Springs faces Clinton at 5:20, and Marshall takes on top-seeded Bergman at 8.
KTLO
Boil orders issued for 3 communities in the Twin Lakes area
The Arkansas Department of Health has issued several boil orders for communities in the KTLO listening area.In Baxter County, all customers in the Big Flat Waterworks system are under a boil order due to a frozen line coming in from the well to the pump house. In Fulton County, all...
KTLO
Krooked Kreek Water Association issues boil order for entire system
Two new boil water orders were issued Thursday for the Krooked Kreek Water Association in both Boone and Newton counties. The entire system of Krooked Kreek Water Association is under the boil order due to an issue of individual frozen lines preventing the tank from filling. The boil order issued...
Comments / 0