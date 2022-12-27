Read full article on original website
dailycoin.com
Lesser Evil? Terra and FTX’s Role in Bringing Down the Crypto Market
FTX and Terra’s downfall made 2022 a difficult year for the crypto sector. On May 7, 2022, the default algorithmic stablecoin terraUSD (UST) fell rapidly to 35 cents, starting the Terra crisis. Nansen identified seven addresses that exploited the Terra ecosystem’s weaknesses. The Terra collapse affected firms like...
How is Bitcoin Faring Amidst an Unstable Market Situation?
Bitcoin (BTC) is currently experiencing one of its most challenging periods. BTC has lost about 75% of its value since hitting $69,000 in November 2021, its all-time high. The price of bitcoin fell to $28,000 after three months of the Russia-Ukraine war. The collapse of Terra’s LUNA and UST and,...
Real World Assets Could Be the Growth Catalyst DeFi Needs, Experts Say
CoinBase report says tokenized real-world assets could be a catalyst for DeFi growth. Earlier, Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin urged developers to explore integrating real-world assets in DeFi. Asset-backed token platform LumiShare secured $3.2 million in an investment round led by Abu Dhabi Sheikh MBA Al Nahyan. Tokenized real-world assets could...
Bahamian Regulators are in Custody of $3.5 Billion Worth of FTX Customer Assets
The Securities Commission of the Bahamas (BSC) on Thursday, December 29th, announced that it is holding on a temporary basis the digital assets of FTX customers and creditors worth $3.5 billion based on market pricing. Bahamian Regulators Hold $3.5 Billion of FTX Assets. In a media release, the BSC announced...
FTX Japan Announces Plans to Return Users’ Funds
FTX Japan has unveiled a roadmap to return funds to users through Liquid. A few weeks ago, FTX Japan disclosed that users’ funds were safe in cold wallets. FTX acquired Liquid Exchange in June to enter the Japanese cryptocurrency market. Users of FTX in Japan will be able to...
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Outperforms with 250% Gain, Chainlink (LINK) and Arbitrum Partner Up, and Quant (QNT) Shows Potential for Surge Beyond $150
In the world of cryptocurrency, there is no shortage of news and events that can impact the value of various digital assets. In this article, we will take a closer look at three recent developments in the crypto market: the partnership between Chainlink (LINK) and Arbitrum, the potential surge of Quant (QNT) beyond $150, and the impressive 250% gain of Snowfall Protocol (SNW). While these three events may seem unrelated, they all have the potential to impact the value of the respective cryptocurrency and the wider market.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Remains Top Choice For Ethereum (ETH) Whales
Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the top-held asset among TOP 5,000 Whales. Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) enters TOP 10 most purchased coins. Shytoshi Kusama is getting ready to release Shibarium’s docs. As the untamed and endlessly brutal crypto bears refuse to leave the crypto scene alone, Ethereum (ETH) whales are accumulating...
Huobi Exchange to Empower Women in Crypto, Says Justin Sun
One of the most prominent figures in the crypto world, H.E. Justin Sun, announced that Huobi Global would focus on bringing balance and diversity to the workplace. To achieve this, the Seychelles-based crypto platform will level out the staff by hiring more female crypto talent. All Corners of Society in...
Binance Adds Apple Pay and Google Pay Options for Credit/Debit Card Payments
Binance recently added Google Pay and Apple Pay for cryptocurrency purchases. Users must verify their identity before using the new payment option. Binance complies with global stipulations of anti-money laundering and terrorism finance with the new update. Changpeng Zhao reiterated the cryptocurrency exchange’s compliance with international regulations in a letter....
3 Tokens To Buy In January 2023: Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Ethereum (ETH), and Polygon (MATIC)
The new year is just around the corner and it’s always exciting to start looking at which tokens could potentially be good buys in the coming year. In the third phase of the presale, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is the first token to consider. But there are two others that could also be good buys in the near future – Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon (MATIC).
Solana (SOL) Slides Further as Avalanche (AVAX) Tops SOL By Market Cap
Avalanche (AVAX) surpasses SOL by market cap despite a 2% daily decrease. Solana’s (SOL) global market capitalization has shrunk 10 times since January. DeGods and y00ts, two prominent Solana NFT collections, switched to ETH. The embattled altcoin Solana (SOL) continues to skid across the TOP 50 cryptocurrencies by market...
MicroStrategy to Bring Lightning Solutions in 2023 to Contribute to the Ecosystem – Michael Saylor
MicroStrategy would offer software applications and solutions powered by the Bitcoin Lightning Network. The firm seeks a Bitcoin Lightning Software Engineer to help MicroStrategy build a SAAS platform on Lightning Network. MicroStrategy wants Lightning network to become an enterprise technology, says Michael Saylor. MicroStrategy recently reported buying 2,500 Bitcoins and...
BitDAO (BIT): Project Review, Recent Developments, Future Events, Community
BitDAO, one of the biggest decentralized autonomous organizations, has been spotlighted after greenlighting a $100 million buyback for its token. In reaction, the BIT token – which has recently outperformed the crypto market – rallied as much as 17% to hit multi-month highs. In other developments, BitDAO has...
“No Matter What 2023 Brings, We are Prepared” – Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao
Changpeng “CZ” Zhao reflected on the various setbacks and victories of 2022 in a recent letter. Zhao admitted that the sphere is still recovering from the effects of the 2022 bear market. Despite all the turbulence, Zhao commended the industry’s resilience and tenacity. The CEO noted the...
