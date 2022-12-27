Read full article on original website
Coin98 Joins Hands with HackenProof to Maximize Security
Boosting the level of security in a crypto protocol has become an absolute necessity. The goal is to safeguard users’ assets, considering how cybercrime and Defi attacks have increased. Coin98 has recently joined hands with HackenProof, a renowned bug bounty platform, to boost the level of security in its ecosystem. Coin98 believes that building and maintaining customer loyalty amid market turbulence are important. Thus, these factors inevitably result in the gain of greater faith and trust. The firm strives to ensure that users understand why it’s necessary to prioritize greater levels of security.
Bitcoin (BTC) Ends the Year under Pressure, Critical Support at $15.5k
Bitcoin prices are in tight trading ranges at spot rates. As an illustration, the coin has been moving within a $300 zone with caps at $17k and $16.5k in the better part of the second half of December 2022. The drop in volatility could be pinned to the inactivity of...
Solana (SOL) Drops Below $10; Bleeds 20% In a Week
Solana (SOL) has plunged below $10 for the first time since February 2021 as the cryptocurrency continued to witness a steep decline over the past week. Solana has shed nearly 94% of its value since the beginning of 2022. Will be able to survive the coming year?. Touted as the...
Crypto Gains: How To Attain Bitcoin’s Surplus
Cryptocurrency has taken the world by storm, and with its increasing popularity, more and more people are looking for ways to get in on the action and make a profit. While there are many ways to make money off of digital currencies, one of the most popular is to take advantage of what has been termed “crypto gains.” This refers to the profits that can be made by actively trading in cryptocurrency markets.
The Real Deal Of Crypto: Crypto Owner’s Profit-Making
Cryptocurrency has been gaining a lot of traction in recent years, and it’s not hard to understand why. Crypto owners have been profiting from their investments in a big way, making cryptocurrency one of the most lucrative investments out there. A cryptocurrency is based on a decentralized ledger system known as the blockchain, which is powered by a network of computers that verify and record every transaction. It is fast, secure, and highly transparent.
Crypto Market Struggles On the Last Working Day of the Year
The digital assets industry is facing the heat as the year comes to an end with the global crypto market cap plunging below $800. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) along with major cryptocurrencies are swimming in red. Since the beginning of 2022, the crypto market has been battered with various uncertanities...
The Bahamas Captured $3.5 Billion From FTX
Not long after FTX filed for bankruptcy, the exchange suffered a cyber-attack that resulted in the theft of tokens worth $372 million. FTX witnessed abnormal outflows of tokens worth almost $700 million within a time frame of 24 hours. The intrusion was regarded as being the work of an external hacker. The rumour of FTX being looted by employees made the Commission step in and take control of digital assets worth $3.5 billion on November 12. These assets were seized shortly after the exchange filed for bankruptcy.
