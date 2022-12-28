Read full article on original website
Man facing kidnapping charges after breaking into Providence residenceEdy ZooProvidence, RI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
Don't Miss Free Admission Day at Roger Williams Park ZooDianna CarneyProvidence, RI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rhode IslandTed RiversProvidence, RI
Controversial camera programs raise concerns over privacy in East ProvidenceEdy ZooEast Providence, RI
thebeveragejournal.com
Serving Up: The Nutty Snowflake at Ladder 133 Kitchen + Social
Providence’s Ladder 133 Kitchen + Social offers a menu ranging from pub classics such as burgers and wings to new Italian and American dishes alongside craft beer, handcrafted cocktails and more. Its name gives a hint of what’s inside the old Ladder Company building, but there’s also plenty of surprise touches too. Its decor evokes a firefighting past from the early 1900s and historic architecture amid contemporary graffiti and bright colors create a lively space for socializing. The neighborhood venue is owned by North Providence residents Derek Fleming and Damian Santoro, offering guests 33 flat-screen TVs for sports fans throughout and service from a 100-year-old, 4,000-square-foot bar brought in from Denver, which creates a vibe true to its slogan, “Where happy hour never ends.” A bespoke private event space speakeasy called The Jake Lounge, with “Jake” an old term for a firefighter, and spacious outside bar and patio seating offer a multitude of experiences for visitors all in one place.
thebeveragejournal.com
Garesio Winery Brings Northern Italian Tastes to Providence
Il Massimo Ristorante in Providence, in collaboration with MS Walker and Vias Imports, Ltd., hosted a wine-pairing dinner showcasing Italian wines from Garesio Winery on Nov. 17. The themed event, called Night in Piemonte, saw guests enjoying five courses paired with different wines from the Northern Italy region-based winery. Giovanna Garesio, Owner, Garesio Winery, was on-site to greet guests and give them a background on the selections. Featured wines included Broglia La Meirana Gavi di Gavi 2021, Pecchenino San Luigi Dogliani Dolcetto 2020, Giovanni Rosso Roero Arneis 2020, Garesio Nizza Barbera 2017 and Garesio Barolo del Comune di Serralunga 2015.
thebeveragejournal.com
Wine Wizards Welcomes Turncoat! Cidery
Wine Wizards began distributing ciders from Turncoat!, made with Jamestown, Rhode Island-grown apples. Owners Abby Jenkins and Jeff Boal are only the sixth custodians of the historic Fox Hill Farm in Jamestown in its 350-year history. The saltwater farm belonged to the family of Benedict Arnold, a rather notorious figure in early American history. Employing 16 heritage cider varieties—including Golden Russet, Ashmead’s Kernel, Harrison, Arkansas Black, Whitney and Roxbury Russet—Turncoat! farms organically and follows low-intrusion fermentation techniques to add great character to their small-batch production. Three of its Turncoat! ciders are available in 500-ml bottles with cork and cage: Madeira Cask Dry Cider, a dry sparkling cider aged for months in Madeira casks; English Tradition Semi-Dry Cider, a dry cider of character made with wild Wickson, Whitney, Chestnut and Dolgo crab apples aged for months in neutral white oak casks; and American Heritage Semi-Sweet Cider, a naturally sparkling heritage cider made with Roxbury Russet and Golden Russet apples, some of the oldest American cider apple fruit, sweetened by blending late-maturing Arkansas Black apples.
The best restaurant in RI and MA, according to Guy Fieri
Known for his spiked hair and sunglasses, Guy Fieri has visited thousands of restaurants across the globe.
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Rhode Island (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Rhode Island. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Rhode Island. GOLF’s other course...
thebeveragejournal.com
Critic’s Choice Food & Drink Event Showcases Favorite Tastes
The Providence Journal hosted its fifth annual Critic’s Choice Food & Drink Event at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick on Nov. 17. Hosted by Food Editor Gail Ciampa, the sold-out event featured bites, dishes and sips from Ciampa’s favorite eateries across the state and beverages from local wineries, breweries and distilleries. Guests enjoyed a range of offerings from 75 restaurants, pizzerias, bakeries, ice cream shops and more in the venue’s spacious grand ballroom and its surrounding foyer, with more food and drink for sale by local artisans through Hope & Main.
FodorsTravel
We Talked to 6 Hotel Psychics. These Are Their Predictions for 2023
Yes, hotel psychic is a thing. These days, hotel guests aren’t just enjoying pillow menus and room service. They’re also getting a peek into their future. The in-house fortune tellers at five North American hotels want to tell the world what’s coming in the New Year. There wasn’t much consensus, so we’ll have to check back next December to find out who was right.
Turnto10.com
Smithfield bartender donates 40 baskets, 300+ sandwiches to homeless
(WJAR) — While hundreds helped with toy drives ahead of the holidays, a Johnston woman helped the homeless. They too received a few gifts this year, courtesy of the community. Last year, 28-year-old Alyssa Capracotta had an idea -- to help the less fortunate in struggling communities. In 2021,...
iheart.com
Iconic Providence Bakery To Close Saturday
A legendary Providence Bakery is baking its last sweet this weekend. Wayland Bakery in Providence is permanently closing on Saturday. It's been in business in Wayland Square on the East Side since 1928. The owner reportedly decided to sell the building. The bakery has been well-known by generations of patrons...
GoLocalProv
10 Biggest Stories of 2022
GoLocal exclusively broke many of Rhode Island's biggest investigative reports in 2022. These stories were multi-month or even multi-year investigations. GoLocal’s two-year plus investigation into the dumping of contaminated material into the Olneyville neighborhood led to the U.S. Attorney to take action. This case is far from over, as...
rhodybeat.com
Adoptable Pet of the Week
If you have been in search of love, then maybe you've been searching for Mama Cass! This big, beautiful girl is longing to open her heart to the right person. Once she knows you, she loves very deeply! Mama is a mixed breed with s stunning brindle coat and the most loving eyes you'll ever see. She is in search of an adult home with a large fenced in yard. She loves to run and play fetch. She would also like to be the one and only princess in your life, she needs lots of belly rubs! When you first meet her she may be a bit leery but with some good treats and a little patience, she warms up and then shows her true personality! If you think Mama is the girl for you, please contact Heart of RI at 401-467-3670. You can also visit her in person at 44 Worthington Road Cranston, RI. They are open Wednesday -Friday 12-2 and Saturday 10-2. Maybe you and Mama Cass will make wonderful music together!
NECN
Small But Mighty-Good Burgers at Little Joint in Providence's ‘Little Italy'
New England is home to several Italian neighborhoods with outstanding restaurants and food shops. There are smaller sections in places like South Medford and New Haven and full-blown multi-block areas like Boston’s North End and the Federal Hill section of Providence. The North End and Federal Hill aren’t only...
whatsupnewp.com
Three Rhode Island counties designated as ‘medium’, two as ‘high’ in weekly CDC COVID-19 report
The Rhode Island Department of Health has announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated the weekly COVID-19 community levels for the state’s counties. According to the latest data, three counties in Rhode Island are now classified as “medium” risk – Bristol, Washington, and Newport – while Providence and Kent counties are classified as “high” risk. The state has seen a relatively small increase in COVID-19 activity, but it is not expected to last long. Health officials had anticipated an increase in respiratory virus activity, including COVID-19, around the holidays.
WCVB
Popular holiday store in Massachusetts closes for good on Christmas Eve
ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" has closed for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page last month that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
newportthisweek.com
Winning Artwork for Middletown Holiday Cards Celebrated
The Town of Middletown celebrated with the winners of the “Holiday Card Art” contest last week. At an intimate gathering Dec. 21 in Town Hall, Town Administrator Shawn J. Brown and others applauded everyone who participated in this year’s event, which featured a “Middletown Landmarks” around the holidays theme.
rimonthly.com
Cozy and Relaxing Wintertime Stays in Rhode Island
Formerly the Providence Biltmore, this landmark locale is close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Redesigned rooms bursting with old-school charm pay homage to Providence’s history and are stocked with Malin + Goetz amenities. Get pampered in one of the Norwich Spa’s ten treatment rooms, hair salon, manicure and pedicure stations, sauna or relaxation rooms. Just reading the range of massages is relaxing: hot stones, deep tissue, exfoliation, anti-aging, the Mommy to Be and more. 11 Dorrance St., Providence, 401-421-0700, graduatehotels.com/providence.
rimonthly.com
Westerly Native Explores Grief, Healing in New Poetry Collection
Briana Turnbull knows that healing isn’t a destination — it’s an ongoing process, one that often takes place over a lifetime. The Westerly native explores the nature of grief and recovery in Heal, a new poetry collection due out from London-based Olympia Publishers in February. It’s the first book for Turnbull, who writes under the pen name Briana Elizabeth and graduated from the Parsons School of Design. She now lives and works in marketing in New York City.
nbcboston.com
Your Guide to the Biggest Concerts Coming to Greater Boston in 2023
Live music was one of the pandemic's major casualties in 2020 and for much of 2021, but concerts seem to be full steam ahead in Greater Boston as 2023 quickly approaches. Some of music's biggest names are hitting the road in the coming year, and many of them are including stops in Greater Boston. Here's a look at some of the shows slated to play the Bay State in the new year.
Turnto10.com
Southwest Airlines' troubles impact travelers at TF Green Airport
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A nightmare for customers flying Southwest Airlines continued Tuesday. More than 4,000 flights were canceled in the past 24 hours. At Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, people waited in lines and on the phone for hours trying to reschedule or get a refund for their canceled flights.
GoLocalProv
Wayland Bakery Closing—East Side Institution Since 1928
Wayland Bakery is closing after nearly 100 years. Known for its classic cakes and desserts, the shop has been one of the East Side’s longest-standing businesses. It opened in 1928. It will cease operations on Saturday. GoLocal spoke with former owner Anthony “Buzz” Basilico, whose family owned the bakery...
