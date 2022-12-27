Read full article on original website
Foundation Gala to support emergency services
LUMBERTON — The 30th annual UNC Health Southeastern Foundation’s A Night in Disguise Gala of Grateful Giving is scheduled for Feb.
Donations help provide Christmas for adults wards, youth in foster care
The Adult and Children Services Units of The Scotland County Department of Social Services extended their immense gratitude to the Scotland County community over the 2022 holiday season. This year, gifts were donated by individuals, groups, and businesses for all adult wards and the 107 children in foster care. The...
myrtlebeachsc.com
43rd Annual Myrtle Beach Black Bike Festival – May 26 – 29, 2023
Atlantic Beach has set the dates for the Myrtle Beach Black Bike week from May 26 to May 29, 2023. This weekend is also Memorial day weekend. According to the City of Atlantic Beach, Myrtle Beach Black Bike Week is recently reported to draw crowds in excess of 400,000 people to the area though it is hard to distinguish them from the crowd of spring breakers who have been in Myrtle Beach during the same time.
jocoreport.com
Governor Appoints Craig James To Fill District Court Judicial Vacancy
RALEIGH – Governor Roy Cooper has appointed the Honorable Craig James to serve as District Court Judge in Judicial District 11, serving Johnston, Harnett and Lee Counties. He will fill the vacancy created by the election of the Honorable Paul Holcombe to Superior Court Judge. “Judge James has been...
Robeson loses health icon Bill Smith
It was about this time of the year two years ago that I had a cellphone conversation with Bill Smith, Robeson County’s longtime health d
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Wilmington
Wilmingtonmight not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Wilmington.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Fayetteville
Fayetteville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Fayetteville.
columbuscountynews.com
Lake EMS Start Delayed, but Still on Track
Lake Waccamaw is taking careful steps to ensure their local EMS services get off to a great start. Interim Chief Jerry Gore is working diligently to put the proper measures in place for the Lake to have their own emergency medical response team. Until the program begins, Whiteville Rescue will continue to cover the needs in the area.
columbuscountynews.com
Hearing Jan. 4 for Greene Removal
A hearing has been set for Jan. 4 in Columbus County Superior Court to determine if Jody Greene will be removed as sheriff. Greene was sworn in to office this morning, and minutes later District Attorney Jon David filed a new petition to remove him permanently from office. The petition is substantially the same as the previous petition David filed in October, which led to Greene’s resignation. The resignation and dismissal of the petition did not prevent Greene from continuing his run for sheriff. Greene was handily reelected in November.
wunc.org
UNC study links gastrointestinal illnesses to hog farms
People who live near commercial hog operations are more likely to suffer gastrointestinal (GI) illnesses than people who don't. That's according to a study released earlier this year from researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. "This study [provides] additional evidence of the ways in which hog...
1st $200K prize in new NC lottery game claimed by woman from Triad
The first $200,000 prize in a new North Carolina Education Lottery game has been claimed by a woman from the Triad.
columbuscountynews.com
Two Donkeys Need Donations
Hope and Holly need help. The Cape Fear Equine Rescue (CFER) non-profit is asking for donations to care for two extremely emaciated mother and daughter donkeys, Hope and Holly. The request comes after the organization was contacted by Reagan Equine Veterinary Services in Wilmington to save the jennies after a health evaluation.
whqr.org
Greene v. David redux, Register of Deeds and gay marriage, and stories for 2023
On this, our last episode of 2022, we look at the latest in the troubling saga of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, who is under fire for racist behavior and alleged corruption. Plus a conversation about the New Hanover County GOP's search for a new Register of Deeds — and concerns from the left about the GOP's screening questionnaire.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County sheriff-elect scheduled to be sworn in
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Sheriff-elect Jody Greene is expected to be sworn into office soon, with the county’s board of elections anticipating his certificate of election to be issued by Thursday, December 29. Jody Greene’s swearing-in ceremony is scheduled at 8:30am on Thursday. In October, Greene resigned...
$31,000 hotel bill: Raleigh woman among unhoused residents who seek relief from new city program
RALEIGH, N.C. — Cristal Stafford and her four children have lived in hotels for the last year. The single Raleigh mother’s kids are aged from 10 to 13. “We have already spent $31,000 on hotels,” Stafford said. “The savings is depleted. It’s gone.”. Stafford’s full-time...
Livingstone player dead in Cumberland County wreck
Livingstone College basketball player Eric Henderson died in a car wreck with an off-duty Cumberland County deputy on Monday.
columbuscountynews.com
Family Says Whiteville Woman Missing
A Whiteville woman has been missing since Friday. Alexandria “Lexie” Elliot, 27, has short brown hair and green eyes. She stands five feet five inches tall, and weighs between one hundred and one hundred fifteen pounds. Elliot has tattoos of a heart and the words “and beyond” on her wrist, and a tree on her chest.
columbuscountynews.com
Greene Sworn In; New Petition Filed
The new petition can be viewed below. Sheriff Jody Greene was sworn into office this morning, and within minutes District Attorney Jon David filed a new petition for his removal. The state board of elections instructed the county to issue a certificate of election Wednesday. Greene received the oath of...
WRAL
Amazon center to open in 2023 in Fayetteville
Amazon has made some cuts in its operations to save money, but an economic leader in Cumberland County says the company still plans to open its 1.3 million-square-foot fulfillment facility there. Amazon has made some cuts in its operations to save money, but an economic leader in Cumberland County says...
columbuscountynews.com
Greene Set to Take Office
Note: an earlier version of this story contained an error. We apologize for any confusion. Sheriff-Elect Jody Greene will be sworn in to office tomorrow (Thursday) in a public ceremony at the former county Board of Education building. The 9 a.m. event is open to the public. Ashley Collins of...
