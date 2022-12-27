ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

myrtlebeachsc.com

43rd Annual Myrtle Beach Black Bike Festival – May 26 – 29, 2023

Atlantic Beach has set the dates for the Myrtle Beach Black Bike week from May 26 to May 29, 2023. This weekend is also Memorial day weekend. According to the City of Atlantic Beach, Myrtle Beach Black Bike Week is recently reported to draw crowds in excess of 400,000 people to the area though it is hard to distinguish them from the crowd of spring breakers who have been in Myrtle Beach during the same time.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
jocoreport.com

Governor Appoints Craig James To Fill District Court Judicial Vacancy

RALEIGH – Governor Roy Cooper has appointed the Honorable Craig James to serve as District Court Judge in Judicial District 11, serving Johnston, Harnett and Lee Counties. He will fill the vacancy created by the election of the Honorable Paul Holcombe to Superior Court Judge. “Judge James has been...
LEE COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Lake EMS Start Delayed, but Still on Track

Lake Waccamaw is taking careful steps to ensure their local EMS services get off to a great start. Interim Chief Jerry Gore is working diligently to put the proper measures in place for the Lake to have their own emergency medical response team. Until the program begins, Whiteville Rescue will continue to cover the needs in the area.
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Hearing Jan. 4 for Greene Removal

A hearing has been set for Jan. 4 in Columbus County Superior Court to determine if Jody Greene will be removed as sheriff. Greene was sworn in to office this morning, and minutes later District Attorney Jon David filed a new petition to remove him permanently from office. The petition is substantially the same as the previous petition David filed in October, which led to Greene’s resignation. The resignation and dismissal of the petition did not prevent Greene from continuing his run for sheriff. Greene was handily reelected in November.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
wunc.org

UNC study links gastrointestinal illnesses to hog farms

People who live near commercial hog operations are more likely to suffer gastrointestinal (GI) illnesses than people who don't. That's according to a study released earlier this year from researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. "This study [provides] additional evidence of the ways in which hog...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Two Donkeys Need Donations

Hope and Holly need help. The Cape Fear Equine Rescue (CFER) non-profit is asking for donations to care for two extremely emaciated mother and daughter donkeys, Hope and Holly. The request comes after the organization was contacted by Reagan Equine Veterinary Services in Wilmington to save the jennies after a health evaluation.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County sheriff-elect scheduled to be sworn in

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Sheriff-elect Jody Greene is expected to be sworn into office soon, with the county’s board of elections anticipating his certificate of election to be issued by Thursday, December 29. Jody Greene’s swearing-in ceremony is scheduled at 8:30am on Thursday. In October, Greene resigned...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Family Says Whiteville Woman Missing

A Whiteville woman has been missing since Friday. Alexandria “Lexie” Elliot, 27, has short brown hair and green eyes. She stands five feet five inches tall, and weighs between one hundred and one hundred fifteen pounds. Elliot has tattoos of a heart and the words “and beyond” on her wrist, and a tree on her chest.
WHITEVILLE, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Greene Sworn In; New Petition Filed

The new petition can be viewed below. Sheriff Jody Greene was sworn into office this morning, and within minutes District Attorney Jon David filed a new petition for his removal. The state board of elections instructed the county to issue a certificate of election Wednesday. Greene received the oath of...
COLUMBUS, OH
WRAL

Amazon center to open in 2023 in Fayetteville

Amazon has made some cuts in its operations to save money, but an economic leader in Cumberland County says the company still plans to open its 1.3 million-square-foot fulfillment facility there. Amazon has made some cuts in its operations to save money, but an economic leader in Cumberland County says...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Greene Set to Take Office

Note: an earlier version of this story contained an error. We apologize for any confusion. Sheriff-Elect Jody Greene will be sworn in to office tomorrow (Thursday) in a public ceremony at the former county Board of Education building. The 9 a.m. event is open to the public. Ashley Collins of...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

