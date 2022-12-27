ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, FL

One person in the hospital after shooting occurred in Callahan, officials say

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
ESPN 690
ESPN 690
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3luqvG_0jwQsvgf00

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office has reported that at 4:30 p.m. deputies responded to a domestic shooting on Ratliff Road in Nassau County.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Reports indicate that the suspect is in custody and posses no threat to the community.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

There is a large police presence, and the road has been closed off.

As this shooting is an active investigation more information will be added to this story when we learn more.

Comments / 0

Related
First Coast News

Father, daughter dead after suspected murder-suicide in Nocatee area

NOCATEE, Fla. — A father and his daughter are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in the Nocatee area Friday, according to sources familiar with the incident. A source with direct knowledge of the incident confirmed the father shot the girl and himself. The St. John's County Sheriff's Office says...
NOCATEE, FL
News4Jax.com

5 hurt in crash on I-10 near Baldwin, authorities say

BALDWIN, Fla. – Five people were injured in a crash Thursday morning on Interstate 10 near Baldwin, authorities said. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash was reported around 10:20 a.m. According to troopers, two vehicles were involved, and an SUV flipped. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department told...
BALDWIN, FL
News4Jax.com

Man found dead in locked vehicle on Jacksonville’s Eastside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were called to Van Buren Street on Monday evening to investigate a report of an unresponsive person. According to Sgt. Lessard, with the Sheriff’s Office, investigators located the man inside a locked vehicle on the property near the intersection of East 4th Street. Fire rescue personnel determined the man had died.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

ESPN 690

Jacksonville, FL
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 690 is Jacksonville's home for ESPN sports radio, WOKV-AM.

 https://www.espn690.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy