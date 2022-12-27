ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

HVAC companies inundated with calls amid cold temperatures

By Kennedy Dendy, Action News Jax
ESPN 690
ESPN 690
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D4wjw_0jwQrd0c00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — HVAC companies are navigating an influx of calls, as Florida’s cold winter weather has been a reality for days.

Action News Jax reporter Kennedy Dendy followed a technician with Snyder Air Conditioning, Plumbing and Electric on a home visit to learn more about what customers are dealing with.

Julie Schuneman has lived in her Jacksonville home for 25 years.

“Yesterday afternoon the unit outside started making a horrendous racket,” Schuneman said. “I was convinced the fans were going to fly off into space.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

So she called Snyder.

“They always take good care of me,” Schuneman said.

After meeting with a technician, she learned her compressor was failing, which supplies the heat and cooling for the whole system.

She’ll need a major repair or possibly a replacement.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Vice President Tim Wood said between Saturday and Sunday -- over 400 phone calls came into their office.

“There has been a really huge impact on our call center, as well as our techs in the field,” Wood said.

While some callers over the past few days required home visits, Wood says others only needed education about their systems.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“You might hear your system going through some weird sounds that you don’t normally hear,” Wood said. “With heat pumps, that’s totally normal. Just keep an eye on your thermostat. If it starts to lose temperature from what you have it set on, that’s a good sign that you might have an issue going on.”

He said the cold weather has put a strain on equipment, and it’s important to get routine maintenance on your systems.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN 690

Free Uber and cab rides are available to partygoers on New Year’s Eve in Jacksonville/St. Augustine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The personal injury law firm of Farah & Farah will be offering free Uber and cab rides to residents of St. Augustine and Jacksonville on New Year’s Eve with their Farah & Farah’s Safe Ride Home Program. The annual event, now in its eighth year, is designed to offer those who raise their glass filled with bubbly a safe ride home with a $50 Uber credit or a cab ride up to 30 miles from the rider’s pick-up location with zTrip and Clean Taxi services.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

Warming trend is underway

Jacksonville, Fl — Our warm up is - finally - underway. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says morning lows in the 20s and 30s will end after today, with temperatures climbing to the low-to-mid-60s with sunshine. It appears we’re done with freezing temperatures for quite awhile now...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

St. Johns River Ferry suspending service Jan. 14

St. Johns River Ferry will suspend service Jan. 14 to April 1 for routine vessel maintenance required by the U.S. Coast Guard. The ferry work occurs every two to three years to ensure the vessel remains in good repair. “These improvements to the ferry and its facilities are critical as...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Debra Fine

Jacksonville’s Celestial Farms to close permanently on Jan. 1

Celestial Farms to permanently close Jan. 1Photo byCelestial Farms. On Jan.1, 2023, Jacksonville’s Celestial Farms will permanently close. The farm, a division of Celestial Therapeutic and Ornamental Gardens, Inc, has served the Greater Jacksonville area since June 2001. Their mission is to rehabilitate abused, neglected and abandoned farm animals.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Hillwood responds to prospect seeking 30 acres for cold-storage center at Cecil

Dallas-based Hillwood, the city’s master developer at AllianceFlorida at Cecil Commerce Center, is working toward a potential 300,000-square-foot freezer-cooler distribution center. In its third-quarter report to the city Office of Economic Development, Hillwood said it received and responded to a preliminary inquiry from a company interested in buying about...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Westlake II would add more than 500,000 square feet to Westside warehousing

The city is reviewing civil engineering plans for Westlake II, a proposed 503,100-square-foot warehouse in West Jacksonville. Through Westlake Land LLC, Atlanta-based Pattillo Industrial Real Estate proposes to build the speculative Westlake II on 34.94 acres at southwest Directors and Pritchard roads in Westlake Trade Center. Connelly & Wicker Inc....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

ESPN 690

Jacksonville, FL
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 690 is Jacksonville's home for ESPN sports radio, WOKV-AM.

 https://www.espn690.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy