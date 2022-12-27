Read full article on original website
Carol Ann Stanchfield
Carol Ann Stanchfield, 87, of Fond du Lac, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at her home. Carol was born on April 8, 1935, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Roy and Laura (Wietor) Salter. Carol was born into a quaint family farm, where she learned the value of family and hard work. Carol would tell stories of going to church with her mom on Sundays, and getting home in time so her mom could watch the Packers. While Carol didn’t carry on the same love for the Packers that her mom did, she often spoke of the lessons learned from her parents like hard work, kindness, caring, compassion and always treating people well. Carol went to LP Goodrich High School in Fond du Lac, where she met the love of her life, George. Upon George’s return from the Korean War, they were married in 1953 and began their wonderful life together.
Willard Walter
Willard (Willie) E. Walter, age 86, formerly of Mayville, passed away swiftly and peacefully on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Willie was born on January 8, 1936, in Mauston to a large farming family. He was born the 11th of 12 children. Willie was united in marriage to Marie Adele Nelson in 1955, in Mauston. Together they had three children, Jerry, Sherry and Kerry.
Barbara E. Kerchoff
Barbara E. Kerchoff (nee Tautges), 82, Iron Ridge, (formerly Mayville, Germantown) passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at the Kathy Hospice in West Bend. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at St. Andrew’s the Apostle, LeRoy with Rev. Fr. Joe Dominic presiding. Visitation will be at church on Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12 p.m. She will be laid to rest at Resurrection Mausoleum, Mequon.
Deputy Andrea Dowland Hired as Campbellsport Police Chief
Deputy Andrea Dowland Hired as Campbellsport Police Chief VILLAGE OF CAMPBELLSPORT After six years of service to the Village of Campbellsport, and more than 45 years of service in law enforcement, Chief Tom Dornbrook has decided to retire from the Village of Campbellsport effective Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. The Village extends its thanks and gratitude to Chief Dornbrook for his years of service.
Kewaskum Boy & Girls Club Members Spread Christmas Cheer at K.M.G.
Kewaskum Boy & Girls Club Members Spread Christmas Cheer at K.M.G. CHARITY HUMPHREYS KHS STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR The Boys & Girls Club of Washington County members from Kewaskum made Buddy the Elf proud by bringing the gift of song to those within the community. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, a group of Boys & Girls Club members joined Kewaskum Elementary music teacher Mrs. Sherry Gerhartz.
