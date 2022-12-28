Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Bills bringing tax cuts, police reform to South Carolina become effective Jan. 1
SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — As we get closer to the new year, ABC News 4 is taking a look at some of the new legislation becoming effective on Jan. 1 and how they will affect thousands of South Carolinians. One of the bills making the most headlines has to...
abcnews4.com
From missing people to chaotic scenes: The Lowcountry's most-read stories of 2022
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — As 2022 comes to an end, ABC News 4 is looking back at our most-read stories of the year. 1. FOUND: Melissa Highsmith, kidnapped toddler from Texas, located 51 years later. In November, Melissa Highsmith was reunited with her family after being reported missing for...
abcnews4.com
DHEC Takes Emergency Actions at Multiple Assisted Living Facilities
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is taking emergency actions at four community residential care facilities. DHEC determined that the conditions and practices existing at the facilities pose an immediate threat to the health, safety, and welfare of their residents. The...
abcnews4.com
Detectives searching for leads in 6-year-old McClellanville cold case
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is continuing to look for answers in the 2016 death of a man in McClellanville. On Dec. 29, 2016, 45-year-old Jermaine Frasier was returning home from his job at Randolph's Grocery when he was ambushed on Burgin Road, according to CCSO.
abcnews4.com
SCDMV operating normally Thursday after statewide network outage day before
SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — Officials with the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles say all branches are operating normally Thursday after a network outage affected transactions across the state yesterday. The State's Department of Administration experienced a statewide outage for most of Wednesday. Several state agencies were impacted by...
abcnews4.com
A look back at weather in the Lowcountry in 2022
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It’s hard to believe that 2022 is almost over, but it’s a good chance to look back at the weather highlights of the year here in the Lowcountry. January 3 was a windy day. There were wind gusts up to 68 mph across...
abcnews4.com
SCDMV transactions paused during statewide network outage
SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — Officials with the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles say a statewide network outage is affecting transactions Wednesday. "All SCDMV branch office is experiencing a statewide network outage and is unable to process any transactions at this time," officials said in a statement. They are...
abcnews4.com
CPD searching for runaway 12-year-old last seen in West Ashley
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — Police are asking the public for help locating a 12-year-old who they say ran away from DSS foster care. Janae Brown was last seen on Monday, Dec. 26, while in West Ashley. Police said she is wearing a jean jacket, a gray hoodie with...
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies 31-year-old killed in Christmas Eve crash
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner has identified a Saint Stephen man who died after a crash on Christmas Eve. Justin Johnson, 31, was pronounced deceased on scene. South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a pickup truck crashed on Highway 41 around 6:35 a.m. Christmas Eve. On...
