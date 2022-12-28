ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

DHEC Takes Emergency Actions at Multiple Assisted Living Facilities

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is taking emergency actions at four community residential care facilities. DHEC determined that the conditions and practices existing at the facilities pose an immediate threat to the health, safety, and welfare of their residents. The...
SCDMV operating normally Thursday after statewide network outage day before

SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — Officials with the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles say all branches are operating normally Thursday after a network outage affected transactions across the state yesterday. The State's Department of Administration experienced a statewide outage for most of Wednesday. Several state agencies were impacted by...
A look back at weather in the Lowcountry in 2022

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It’s hard to believe that 2022 is almost over, but it’s a good chance to look back at the weather highlights of the year here in the Lowcountry. January 3 was a windy day. There were wind gusts up to 68 mph across...
SCDMV transactions paused during statewide network outage

SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — Officials with the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles say a statewide network outage is affecting transactions Wednesday. "All SCDMV branch office is experiencing a statewide network outage and is unable to process any transactions at this time," officials said in a statement. They are...
CPD searching for runaway 12-year-old last seen in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — Police are asking the public for help locating a 12-year-old who they say ran away from DSS foster care. Janae Brown was last seen on Monday, Dec. 26, while in West Ashley. Police said she is wearing a jean jacket, a gray hoodie with...
Coroner identifies 31-year-old killed in Christmas Eve crash

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner has identified a Saint Stephen man who died after a crash on Christmas Eve. Justin Johnson, 31, was pronounced deceased on scene. South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a pickup truck crashed on Highway 41 around 6:35 a.m. Christmas Eve. On...
