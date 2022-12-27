Read full article on original website
Related
mansionglobal.com
Steps From Hyde Park, this Mansion-Sized Penthouse Crowns an Edwardian-Era Block
Price: £22.5 million (US$27.42 million) This penthouse is the crown jewel of a boutique new development called Knightsbridge Gate steps from Hyde Park in central London. Apartment 5 is one of only 15 units and lies on the fifth and sixth floors of the Grade II-listed building, behind an exquisitely restored red-brick Edwardian facade, with views out over Belgravia.
mansionglobal.com
Mansion Global Daily
2023 Brings More Choices for Luxury Buyers in Hot Spots, a Mansion-Sized Penthouse Near Hyde Park and More. Mansion Global’s daily round-up of the latest luxury real estate news from around the world. Originally Published Dec. 30, 2022. Mansion Global Daily will not be distributed on Monday, Jan. 2,...
mansionglobal.com
In the U.K. Countryside, Luxury House Hunters Are Cautiously Back
High-end U.K. country homes saw a resurgence of activity in November, a sign that many buyers had moved past the weeks of economic and political turmoil that embroiled the nation this fall, according to new data. Accepted offers, otherwise known as new pending sales, for luxury country homes rose 9.5%...
mansionglobal.com
An Urban Palace in Mallorca, Spain, Lists for €10.7 Million
An urban palace on the Balearic Island of Mallorca has hit the market for €10.7 million (US$11.4 million). Located in the Son Armadams district of Palma, the capital of the Spanish island, the residence offers “spectacular sea views, the harbor of Palma, as well as the Bellver Castle,” according to the listing with Claire Le Gal of Mallorca Sotheby’s International Realty.
mansionglobal.com
Patrick Dovigi Sells Aspen Mansion He Bought Last Year for $10.5 Million Gain
An Aspen., Colo., home has sold for $55 million, $10.5 million more than its most recent sale price last year, according to property records. Seller Patrick Dovigi, a retired Canadian professional hockey player turned entrepreneur, bought the property in December 2021 for $44.5 million, The Wall Street Journal reported. According to property records, the purchaser was Dexter Rutecki Properties, a Colorado-based LLC.
mansionglobal.com
Some of the Wildest, Record-Smashing Trophy Home Sales of 2022
Trophy homes have been more popular than ever during the pandemic, with large, high-cost residences in high demand as affluent buyers seek more space and privacy, as well as more favorable tax regimes. Despite the lackluster second half of the year, 2022 had the second most sales of U.S. trophy...
mansionglobal.com
Modern Minimalism in Georgia’s Lake Country
Founded in 1786, Greensboro, Georgia, is located halfway between Atlanta and Augusta, and is home to the state’s second largest lake, the 19,000-acre Lake Oconee. This house, located at 1041 West Vista Way, is directly on the lake, offering recreational activities like boating and fishing, as well as beautiful sunset views.
China's BYD raises car prices after subsidy cuts
SHANGHAI, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Leading Chinese electric car manufacturer BYD Co has adjusted its product prices starting from Jan. 1, citing the impact of reduced subsidies for new energy vehicles since November last year.
mansionglobal.com
From Megamansions to Medieval Manors—Mansion Global Readers’ Favorite Listings of the Day
Perhaps it goes without saying, but Mansion Global readers love novelty. Of the some 260 properties featured as Listings of the Day this year, rarefied houses offering unusual amenities (hot tub for 16, anyone?), surprising locations and superlative price tags attracted the most readers. Luxury Living From the Medieval Ages.
Comments / 0