ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

$50,000 Louisiana Powerball Prize Set to Expire

99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Og2cd_0jwQa5oY00

A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket that was purchased in Louisiana for a drawing held last July is about to expire. According to the Louisiana Lottery, there are currently $1,400,000 in unclaimed tickets just from the Mega Millions and Powerball drawings held in the state over this past year. And yes you read that right, there is currently a $1,000,000 winning lottery ticket that has yet to be claimed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FUJ6h_0jwQa5oY00
Alejandro Garay via Unsplash.com

However, the winner of that million-dollar ticket still has a few months to come forward and claim that prize. If you weren’t aware, all lottery prize-winning tickets, both scratch-off and drawing games have an expiration. Generally, in Louisiana, players have six months (180 days) to make a claim on a winning ticket. The expiration date for scratch-off games varies but it is published on the Louisiana Lottery website.

The $50,000  winner that was sold in July was purchased in Saint Amant Louisiana. It was purchased at the Fisherman’s One Stop on La Highway 22. If you’re holding that ticket you’ve only got until January 26th to come forward at a Louisiana Lottery office to claim your prize.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LBImK_0jwQa5oY00
Scott Olson/Getty Images

By far there are more Powerball tickets than Mega Millions tickets on the “about to expire list” within the next few months. a $50,000 winner sold in Greenwood Louisiana for a drawing held over the Labor Day weekend will expire in early March. Meanwhile, a $100,000 Powerball winner sold in Metairie on October 1st will expire at the end of March next year. As well as a $50,000 winner, that was also sold in Metairie for that same drawing.

The multi-state lottery games such as Powerball and Mega Millions have been very good to Louisiana players this year. We’ve seen some really big winning tickets but alas no one in The Boot has bought that big jackpot winner. But we still have two Powerball drawings and a Mega Millions drawing left in 2022, maybe we’ll go out with a bang. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hq2pk_0jwQa5oY00

Granted your chances of winning are about the same as the Saints’ chances of making the NFL playoffs but as they say, there’s still a chance.

Click here to view photo gallery

Source: $50,000 Louisiana Powerball Prize Set to Expire

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Powerball Jackpot Worth $89 Million

(Undated) -- The Powerball jackpot continues to grow. Lottery officials say no one picked all six numbers in last night's drawing. That means Monday night's jackpot in the multi-state lottery game will be worth 89-million-dollars. Saturday's numbers were 6, 13, 33, 36, 37 and the Powerball number was 7. As for Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot, that's worth 354-million-dollars.
iheart.com

Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Wednesday's $100 Million Jackpot?

The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Saturday (December 10) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $100 million drawing Wednesday (December 7) night. The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $116 million ($61.3 million cash value) for Saturday night's drawing. Results from Wednesday's Powerball game are listed...
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

Mega Millions jackpot reaches estimated $640m after no one wins sixth-largest grand prize in lottery’s history

The Mega Millions jackpot has made history as it surpassed the sixth-largest in the lottery’s 20-year history, after the grand prize rose to an estimated $640m.The lottery announced the jackpot had increased again after no players matched all six numbers drawn on Tuesday. According to the lottery, this means it’s “by far the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year”.On Tuesday night,  the white balls drawn were nine, 13, 36, 59 and 61, with the gold Mega Ball11.Although no ticket matched all six numbers, there were multiple winners of smaller prizes, according to...
GEORGIA STATE
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
71K+
Followers
15K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy