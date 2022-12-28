Read full article on original website
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Giants’ Wink Martindale ready to go after Colts’ Nick Foles: ‘There’s definitely blood in the water’
The Chargers sacked Colts quarterback Nick Foles seven times on Monday night. So what does that make Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale think, entering Sunday’s win-and-in home game against Indianapolis?
Davante Adams responds as Derek Car reportedly leaves Raiders amid demotion: 'The reason why I came here'
With Derek Carr out as starting quarterback, the Las Vegas Raiders are moving on without him in the locker room. Meanwhile, his Raiders teammates including close friend Davante Adams have responded to the news. Head coach Josh McDaniels announced on Wednesday that backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham was taking over for...
Colts Lose Starting CB for Season, Sign 2 Replacements
The Indianapolis Colts made a trio of moves on Wednesday after losing a defensive back for the season.
Colts vs. Giants: Initial injury report for Week 17
The Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) and New York Giants (8-6-1) released their initial injury reports Wednesday as both teams prepare for the Week 17 matchup at MetLife Stadium. There was an injury-related move made Wednesday as the Colts placed cornerback Isaiah Rodgers on the injured reserve list after he suffered a knee injury in the Monday night game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
If you're in the blue, you'll get Giants vs. Colts on TV
The New York Giants (8-6-1) are preparing to host the Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) at MetLife Stadium for a Week 17 matchup. The Giants are coming off a heartbreaking last-second loss to the Minnesota Vikings, while the Colts have lost five straight games and eight of their last nine. Those in...
Giants would clinch playoffs with win over skidding Colts
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants aren't treating the Indianapolis Colts like a team that has won four games all season and has lost eight of its last nine. With a playoff berth a win away, one might think the Giants (8-6-1) would be salivating at the thought of playing one of the NFL's weakest teams at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.
NFL Week 17 picks: Indianapolis Colts-New York Giants predictions | Can Brian Daboll’s team clinch a playoff spot at home?
It has been five seasons since the Giants reached the playoffs, a drought that has been mentioned a time or two this season as rookie head coach Brian Daboll’s team got off to a 7-2 start before losing four of their next six with a win and a tie against the Washington Commanders mixed in.
Report: N.J. halts Citrus Bowl bets due to Purdue hiring Drew Brees
Gaming regulators in New Jersey have taken the Citrus Bowl off the board because Purdue hiring Drew Brees as an
Colts vs. Giants: NFL experts make Week 17 picks
The Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) and New York Giants (8-6-1) are just about set for a Week 17 matchup at MetLife Stadium. While Vegas has the Giants sitting comfortably as 5.5-point home favorites, let’s take a look at how the experts around the league are viewing this matchup:. Expert Pick...
Giants CB Adoree' Jackson doubtful vs. Colts in Week 17
The New York Giants will host the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday. The game is of the utmost importance as a win sends Big Blue to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. While the Giants are still far from the epitome...
Giants captains send letter to fans ahead of Colts game: 'Be loud'
The New York Giants sent out a letter on Wednesday evening ahead of their Week 17 game against the Indianapolis Colts. In it, the team’s 10 captains thanked fans for their support this season and asked that they not only pack MetLife Stadium on Sunday but that they have the place rocking.
