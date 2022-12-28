ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. Giants: Initial injury report for Week 17

The Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) and New York Giants (8-6-1) released their initial injury reports Wednesday as both teams prepare for the Week 17 matchup at MetLife Stadium. There was an injury-related move made Wednesday as the Colts placed cornerback Isaiah Rodgers on the injured reserve list after he suffered a knee injury in the Monday night game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Giants would clinch playoffs with win over skidding Colts

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants aren't treating the Indianapolis Colts like a team that has won four games all season and has lost eight of its last nine. With a playoff berth a win away, one might think the Giants (8-6-1) would be salivating at the thought of playing one of the NFL's weakest teams at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

