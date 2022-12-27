Read full article on original website
Police: Robbery suspects trick Severn man into believing they found his lost dog
Police are looking for a group of five teenagers that allegedly assaulted and robbed a man. The suspects are accused of tricking the victim into believing that they had found his lost dog.
WJLA
Owner takes polar plunge to save dog after he falls through icy pond in Anne Arundel Co.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Moose, Moose, Moose the adventures you’ve had and the story you could tell of your time on the run and your brush with mortality. Your people can only imagine. We know the beginning of the story and the happy ending, but what...
Flying Truck Lodges Itself Into Side Of Lanham Home
A Lanham home is left with a massive hole after a large vehicle slammed into it earlier today, authorities say. Around 1:45pm, Friday, Dec. 30, the Prince George's County Fire Department responded to the 7600 block of Finns Lane after reports of a vehicle in a house. Upon arrival, first...
16-year-old positively identified as victim found fatally shot in burning car near D.C.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (TCD) – Officials have positively identified a victim three months after human remains were discovered in the backseat of a burning car. On Sept. 27, Anne Arundel County Police officers and firefighters responded to a car fire call near Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail. Officials located a vehicle "engulfed in flames" in a field about 100 yards off the roadway.
Child injured during accidental gun discharge
TEMPLE HILLS, MD – Police are investigating after a child was shot while holding a gun inside a Temple Hills apartment. Detectives are trying to determine how the child obtained the gun. According to the the Prince George’s County Police Department, investigators are looking into how a child accessed a gun inside an apartment in Temple Hills today. “While playing with the gun, it accidentally fired, causing a slight graze wound. No one else was injured,” the department said. The child was transported from the scene to a hospital for treatment at approximately 2:00 pm. PGPD officers responded to the The post Child injured during accidental gun discharge appeared first on Shore News Network.
Thieves Steal Dog Poop Packages In Baltimore Neighborhood Revenge Prank: VIDEO
With package theft on the rise throughout Baltimore, a clever neighbor decided to give thieves a present they surely would not forget and captured one lucky thief on camera. The anonymous neighbor noticed that packages had been going missing throughout the Baltimore area, and decided to start leaving packages with dog poop out in the Stadium Area neighborhood, catching one thief in the act on their Ring doorbell camera.
Police: Man allegedly sprayed substance on several women shopping in Gambrills
A Laurel man is accused of inappropriately touching and spraying several women with an unknown substance inside multiple stores in Gambrills.
fox5dc.com
Questions remain after child shoots self with gun in Temple Hills
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - How does a child grab hold of a gun and shoot themselves?. That's what police in Prince George's County are investigating after a kid was sent to the hospital Wednesday shortly after they discharged a firearm inside a Temple Hills apartment. Prince George's County police said...
Wbaltv.com
Woman feels 'violated' after assault in Gambrills store, shares story to alert others
GAMBRILLS, Md. — A victim of anassault in Anne Arundel County shared her story exclusively with 11 News on Wednesday. A man is accused of spraying lotion on several women before inappropriately touching some of them. One of the women who said she was touched said she wants to...
Kids Held Hostage For 90 Minutes During Police Standoff With Gun-Toting Father In Leonardtown
Authorities say that a potentially dangerous situation was resolved peacefully in St. Mary's County on Wednesday afternoon when a man barricaded himself in a Leonardtown home with his three children. Mark Anthony Buckler, 40, is facing multiple charges following a near 90-minute standoff with Maryland State Police and members of...
Three Shot, Killed In Eight Hours During Violent Night In DC: Police
A deadly night and morning in Washington DC ended with a hefty body county as the new year comes closer to its conclusion, according to Metropolitan Police officials. Three people were killed in a span of less than eight hours between late on Thursday, Dec. 29, and early on Friday, Dec. 30 across DC, as police are scrambling for answers following the violent night.
WGMD Radio
Cambridge, Maryland Woman Arrested for Assault Using Vehicle
A 35-year-old Cambridge, Maryland woman is accused of intentionally hitting a pedestrian with her car in the Wal-Mart parking lot in Easton. Officers located the Honda CRV after receiving registration information. The pedestrian complained of hip and back pain but did not require medical attention at the time. Meanwhile, officials took the driver–Shayeeda La Shae–to the Talbot County Central Booking for processing on charges of first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
Wbaltv.com
Police: Man who sprayed lotion on women in stores in Gambrills tried to flee from officers
GAMBRILLS, Md. — A 19-year-old man is in custody after spraying some sort of lotion on women inside stores in Gambrills, inappropriately touching some of the victims and trying to flee from police, Anne Arundel County police told 11 News. Jamir Madden, 19, of Laurel, was arrested Tuesday, county...
Murder Suspect Wanted In Baltimore: Police
Police are asking for the public's help locating a Maryland woman who is suspected of homicide, authorities say.Daquana J. Thompson, 25, is wanted in connection to a homicide that ocrred on September 22, 2022 in the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue, according to Baltimore police.Police are offering…
Deadly shooting outside of Bus Boys & Poets restaurant
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a deadly double shooting in Southeast D.C. that took place near the Bus Boys & Poets restaurant on Thursday evening. Police said the call came in at 9:38 p.m. for a shooting in the area of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue and U Street, SE. When police […]
Hanover woman, daughter, and grandson carjacked after rear-end bump and rob
HANOVER, MD – A woman, her daughter, and grandson were victims of a bump and rob carjacking Tuesday night. They were forced out of their vehicle at gunpoint by two unknown black male suspects. According to police, the carjacking occurred on Swansbury Drive near Timberneck Way in Hanover at approximately 7:40 p.m. “A 61-year-old female was traveling home in her 2021 black Mercedes G Wagon with her 38-year-old daughter and nine-year-old grandson when she encountered a vehicle, a Dodge Charger,” police said today. As the woman parked in front of her residence, the Dodge Charger rear-ended her. The driver motioned The post Hanover woman, daughter, and grandson carjacked after rear-end bump and rob appeared first on Shore News Network.
CBS News
Documents: Man who abducted child shot woman three times while FaceTiming her parents in Baltimore Co.
BALTIMORE - A man, who prompted an Amber Alert for abducting a child, shot a woman three times while she was on FaceTime with her parents, according to charging documents obtained by WJZ. Dariel Williams, 31, was recently arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault, and motor vehicle theft.
Pedestrian Killed Crossing Busy Maryland Intersection During Rush Hour, State Police Say
Police say that a pedestrian was killed crossing a major intersection in Prince George's County on Wednesday afternoon. Shortly before 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack were called to the intersection of Central Avenue and Enterprise Road in Bowie, where there was a report of a pedestrian that had been struck in the roadway by a passing Hyundai.
mocoshow.com
Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 14-Year Old
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Silver Spring. Catherine Madrid Flores was last seen on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at approximately 8:30 p.m., in the 100 block of Colony Road.
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Shots Fired in Germantown on Thursday
Montgomery County Police responded to reports of shots fired in Germantown around 12:20AM on Thursday. According to public safety reporter Cordell Pugh, multiple residents called 911 reporting shots fired on Crystal Rock Drive, near Waters Landing Drive and Waters Landing Local Park. MCP Officers found several shell casings in the area. We will post an update if additional information becomes available.
