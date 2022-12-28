Read full article on original website
The Incredible Philo-Semitism Of Edwin Markham And Felix Gerson’s Jew In America
The largely forgotten Edwin Markham (1852-1940) was a popular American literary figure during the first half of the twentieth century whose works championed progressive social beliefs and preached spirituality, love and social reform. At a time when the American labor scene was defined by laissez-faire capitalism and labor laws were virtually non-existent, he was regarded as the poet laureate of the American labor movement and hailed with names such as the “Bard of Labor”; “the Poet of the Muckrakers”; and “democracy’s greatest poet.”
Pope Francis issues dire warning for humanity, sees ‘greater omens, destruction’ in the world
Pope Francis painted a grim picture of the future during Mass at the Vatican on Sunday, warning he sees “greater omens of greater destruction and desolation” in the world. The 85-year-old pontiff shared his dark vision for humanity during a Mass ahead of Monday’s holiday celebrating the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the patron of Mexico. Francis said the holiday, which commemorates the appearance of the Virgin Mary to a young man in 1531 in Mexico City, came at a “complicated and difficult time for the inhabitants of the New World.” He related it to present day, noting we...
Christian leader says enough with ‘my truth’: Society must return to ‘THE truth’
Dr. Jeff Myers, president of Summit Ministries in Colorado, shared with Fox News Digital why pursuing the truth found in the Bible is more important than focusing on "our truth."
Opinion: America Was Not Founded on Christian Beliefs
I see the statement all the time in response to my articles. “Well, America was founded on Christian beliefs, therefore we should have prayer in school!”. There are many different forms of this statement that are deployed for many different purposes. However, I never see the argument deployed in defense of programs that are meant to heal the sick or feed the hungry.
The Imposter Whose Miracles Were Compared to Those of Jesus Christ
Apollonius of Tyana & Jesus ChristPhoto byPublic domain and JoeyEspo984 - CC BY-SA 4.0. According to historians, the Greek Philosopher Apollonius of Tyana was an enlightened savant and a wandering ascetic who performed miracles that, once studied, were very similar to the miracles performed by Jesus Christ. Unfortunately, Apollonius didn’t leave behind any books that professed his religion. Still, a biographical novel written about him by the Sophist Philostratus presents him as a miracle worker who traveled extensively beyond Greece and Asia minor.
The Five Stages of Faith
As he lay in his hospital bed, gasping for breath, he began contemplating his time in this world. He was now an elderly man, nearing the end of his journey. But what a journey it had been. There had been ups and downs, difficult decisions, and deep struggles with faith. As he reflected on these times, tears began flowing down his cheeks.
Bible verse of the day: God hears the faithful's prayers — and is there
In the Old Testament of the Bible, 2 Chronicles 7:14 is a call for believers to both pray and take action, says Dr. Jeff Myers of Summit Ministries. Here are facts about Chronicles 1 and 2.
Why Is Christmas on December 25? What You Should Know About Jesus' Birth
"As far as we know, the 25th of December as the birthday of Jesus Christ is first documented in 354," a cultural expert told Newsweek.
Retired pope’s ailing health raises questions of what’s next
ROME (AP) — The Vatican has detailed rituals and procedures to follow when a pope dies, but it has not published such rules for a pope emeritus. As a result, official word Wednesday that the health of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI had worsened prompted questions about what happens if and when he dies.
Bible verse of the day: God is 'closer to us' in dark times, says faith leader
Psalms 23:4 conveys that God is always with us, even as we face death. Rabbi Pinchas Taylor examines the text and says that when we realize God is with us — nothing should trouble us.
Pope asks for special prayers for ‘very sick’ Benedict XVI
Francis didn't elaborate on the condition of Benedict, who resigned as pontiff in February 2013, the first pope to retire in 600 years.
1491: The Untold Story of the America Before Columbus
To understand what has become known as the United States, we are often reliant upon European observations. When confronted with stories like this, historians have long wondered just how many people lived in America during contact.
George Santos' false claim of being Jewish tells us a lot about American politics
Incoming Republican congressman of New York George Santos has falsely claimed to be Jewish, and a descendant of Holocaust survivors to boot! After a New York Times investigation exposed his penchant for self-invention, Santos’ spokesperson initially denied the “defamatory allegations.” Soon thereafter, Santos low-key- admitted to the New York Post that much of his biography is, indeed, fabricated.
Hanukkah celebrations a rich tradition of the Jewish faith
HARLINGEN — The Hanukkah candles burn bright through the ages; their message extending from a war of words, beliefs and arms centuries ago into the darkness creeping across today’s world. Hope lives. Monday is the last day of Hanukkah, an eight-day celebration in which Jews everywhere remember the...
The Nri Kingdom: The Longest Lasting Democracy In Recorded History
Democracy was popularized by the West, but plenty of cultures were democratic in other parts of the world long before liberal democracy became popular around our modern world. In fact, one argument some authoritarians give is that there are not too many modern democracies that have lasted as long as some of the longest-lasting authoritarian regimes on the planet, so authoritarianism must be better right? Well, ignoring the fact that many authoritarian regimes have not lasted very long in real-life (like the USSR only lasting 69 years or the Qin Dynasty only lasting 14 years), this statement is kind of wrong. One of the longest-lasting democracies in human history was able to outlast most authoritarian regimes in history without having to regularly repress its population.
Torah Shorts: Parshat Vayigash: Utter Confusion
Joseph, in his role as Viceroy of Egypt, and still unrecognized by his brothers, has orchestrated an elaborate charade to implicate their younger brother, Benjamin, in the theft of his silver goblet. Joseph announces that Benjamin will remain in Egypt as Joseph’s slave and that the other brothers are free to return home to their father Jacob in Canaan.
Fundamental Similarities that Current American Society Shares with Ancient Rome
Illumination Curated initially publicized this piece!. “We are not the makers of history. We are made by the history,” — Martin Luther King Jr. The United States of America may not be the oldest nation in the world. However, it is a country shaped by history. A country younger than four centuries has risen to global leadership in a brief period of evolution. The founding fathers would probably never have achieved the glory we live by today if it wasn’t for the influence of ancient values like those of “the Roman Republic.”
Celebrate Salvation With “All Hail The Power of Jesus’ Name”
The hymn “All Hail the Power of Jesus’ Name” has been so popular among many Christian denominations that it is often referred to as the National Anthem of Christendom. The popular song was written by Edward Perronet, who worked for many years in England’s eighteenth-century Christian revival.
