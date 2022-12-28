While the workplace buzz phrase of 2021 was “the Great Resignation,” this year’s seems to be “quiet quitting,” or the phenomenon where disaffected employees choose to put in only the minimal amount of effort necessary to hold onto their jobs but no more than that. Just to make clear right up front, this isn’t going to be an article about quiet quitting per se nor on whether or not unhappy employees are within their rights to quietly quit. Instead, we’ll focus on the real, underlying issue at hand when people talk about quiet quitting: unhappy employees.

