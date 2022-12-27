Early enrollees 'acquitted themselves well' in early practice with Michigan

Read full article on original website
Detroit News
J.J. McCarthy's family drives 26 hours to watch Michigan in Fiesta Bowl
Scottsdale, Ariz. — As of Monday afternoon, Jim McCarthy and Megan McCarthy, parents of Michigan starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy, and their two daughters were confirmed on Southwest Airlines flights from Chicago to Phoenix. By 9 p.m. that night, only Jim McCarthy was confirmed on the Tuesday morning flight, while...
Ann Arbor businesses prepare for Fiesta Bowl crowds
Despite being nearly 2,000 miles away from Glendale, Arizona where the game will take place, downtown Ann Arbor businesses like The Brown Jug are gearing up for busy crowds.
TCU cornerback unnecessarily pokes the bear ahead of Michigan CFP matchup
TCU cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson gave Michigan bulletin board material before their CFP matchup when he talked about speed vs. size. If you wanted some fireworks before the Fiesta Bowl CFP semifinal between Michigan and TCU, you just got them courtesy of Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. Hodges-Tomlinson had a whole lot...
MLive.com
Former star QB turns heartbreak into inspirational story for Michigan football
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- In 2018, then-Michigan offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton was in the Phoenix area looking for a quarterback. He went to see Tyler Shuck, the top-rated prospect in the state that year, who ended up at Oregon. He checked in on Jack Plummer, who landed at Purdue. And since he was in the area, he stopped by Pinnacle High School to confirm that the top quarterback in the 2019 class, Spencer Rattler, was still committed to Oklahoma. He was.
Alan Bowman still playing for Michigan despite entering transfer portal: 'I wanted to finish what I started'
PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — Earlier this month, a day after teams’ bowl destinations were announced, the NCAA’s Transfer Portal window opened, giving players and teams a clear window to put together transfer changes in time to enroll in new schools for the winter semester. While generally well-received...
Juwan Howard takes blame as Michigan basketball loses to CMU, drops to 7-5: 'It starts with me'
Michigan and head coach Juwan Howard are stumbling into Big Ten play after the Wolverines dropped to 7-5 on Friday with a brutal 63-61 upset loss to a 5-8 Central Michigan team at home. After the game, Howard critiqued his team’s lack of intensity against the Chippewas but said that Michigan’s recent struggles ultimately fall on him.
Detroit News
UM football notes: Blake Corum's future, Mullings open to RB, CB Green reflects on tunnel incident
Scottsdale, Ariz. — It remains unclear whether Michigan leading rusher Blake Corum, who will miss the national semifinal game while he recovers from knee surgery, will return to Michigan next season or head to the NFL. He recently told The Detroit News his decision will come “sooner than later”....
MLive.com
Michigan wide receiver interviews his teammates at Fiesta Bowl media day
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- A.J. Henning, a junior wide receiver for Michigan, didn’t have a football in his hands at Thursday’s media day to preview the Fiesta Bowl. He had a microphone, and he moved around the hotel ballroom interviewing teammates. Who has the best facial hair?. Which coach...
Scarlet Nation
Michigan inexplicably falls to Central Michigan in worst loss of season
Michigan welcomed Central Michigan to the Crisler Center for the final game of 2022 in what was expected to be a little bit of a tune-up game so to speak for Michigan. However, the Chippewas didn't treat it as such. Central Michigan fought hard and guard Reggie Bass drilled a...
Michigan Daily
Daily Fiesta Bowl Predictions: Michigan vs TCU in the CFP Semifinal
PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — Why, you ask, is the picture for this article a rhinoceros? This morning, at the Phoenix Zoo, Chutti the rhino made his prediction for Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl showdown between No. 2 seed Michigan and No. 3 seed TCU. In an electric display of decision-making...
Scarlet Nation
Michigan outlasts Nebraska, Barnes Arico picks up 500th career win
Kim Barnes Arico secured her 500th career victory on Wednesday night in Lincoln as Michigan defeated Nebraska, 76-59. More importantly, Michigan improved to 12-1 on the season and 2-0 in Big Ten play. It was an electric start for Michigan as the Wolverines jumped all over the Cornhuskers in the...
Ann Arbor UPS driver saves the day for prospective University of Michigan student
ANN ARBOR, MI -- As tears filled Janice Hall’s eyes looking at her broken down car, she saw Ann Arbor UPS driver, Donald Moorer, on his route. What came next was far beyond what she ever expected. Earlier this month, Hall and her nephew, Shaun Zoerner, were in Ann...
Whitmer would sign bill on booze at college games, but is hesitant
The governor talks boozing at college sporting events and college athletes making a profit of of their image.
Tasty Trip: Michigan’s Best Reuben Is A Short Drive From Flint
Michigan food is shining on lists all around the country for "must try" and "best" lists. Check out Michigan's favorite pizza (hint: it's not from Detroit) here. This time, it's a deli sandwich just a short drive south from Flint. Who has the best sandwich in Michigan?. According to cheapism.com...
One Michigan City Named Among The 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
This is the Phoenix-area bar Michigan fans should head to for Fiesta Bowl festivities
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - The history of the University of Michigan’s alumni club in Phoenix is the history of Americans pioneering westward. In 1908, about a dozen UM alumni met at a restaurant called AuDen in Phoenix, four years prior to Arizona’s statehood, according to the club’s history. These Wolverines settled in the territory and formed the Michigan Alumni Association of Arizona, officially becoming recognized by the nationwide alumni association in 1925.
Jim Harbaugh chose the most Big Ten introductory music imaginable
Michigan Wolverines’ head coach Jim Harbaugh has long been known for interesting takes and references, from steak and milk to potato chips in a PB&J to “biblical” quarterback battles to love for Blue Bloods, Judge Judy, The Rockford Files, and Ted Lasso. Even by his standards, though, Harbaugh (seen above answering media questions after arriving Read more... The post Jim Harbaugh chose the most Big Ten introductory music imaginable appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Detroit's WDIV weather team expands with one new and one returning staffer
Detroit’s Local 4 News on WDIV-TV (Channel 4) has two additions to its weathercasting team. Ashlee Baracy and Ron Hilliard are the newest members of 4Warn Weather, the new name for the station’s weather team. The news was posted on the station's website Monday. They'll be joining current...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Sterling Heights
Sterling Heights might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Sterling Heights.
