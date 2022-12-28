ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

$50,000 reward offered in connection to robberies of Connecticut mail carriers

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16R6p7_0jwPSjTu00

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects responsible for robbing mail carriers in Connecticut.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tyetn_0jwPSjTu00

The robberies took place in West Haven, Hartford, Waterbury, Middletown, Greenwich and Stamford between November of last year and earlier this month.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is also offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects responsible for stealing USPS keys from the mail carriers.

Locally, thefts from residential mailboxes and the blue mailboxes at the post office have also been on the rise.

GUIDE: Tips to help prevent mail thefts

Police suggest bringing your mail directly to the post office. If you don't have time to go inside, place mail in the blue drop box shortly before pickup.

Officials say those without access inside a post office can use the blue drop box.

Place the mail in the box a half hour before pickup.

Anyone with information about the robbery of postal carriers is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pn0co_0jwPSjTu00

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Man arrested in CT following New Year’s Eve shooting in Hadley

HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man was arrested in Connecticut Saturday after he allegedly shot another man on Mill Valley Road in Hadley. According to the Hadley Police, officer were called to 102 Mill Valley Road just before 4 p.m. Saturday. Officers said that they located a 51-year-old male shooting...
HADLEY, MA
WTNH

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on Route 15 in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police say one man is dead and another two injured in a shooting on Route 15 occurred Sunday morning in Hamden. The incident happened around 2:23 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 60. Lanes were closed for about 12 hours while police investigated at the […]
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

44-year-old woman shot in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 44-year-old woman was taken to a hospital Friday afternoon after being shot in New Haven, according to police. Police responded to the area at about 7 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert for the area of Ferry Street, between Chatham and Limerick streets. Anyone with information is asked to […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

27-year-old Hartford man shot to death in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 27-year-old Hartford man died Saturday after being shot Friday in New Haven, according to police. Ernie Negroni-Feliciano was shot at about 10:22 p.m. Friday on Saltonstall Avenue between James Street and Saltonstall Court, according to police. He was taken in critical condition to Yale New Haven Hospital. Anyone with […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Hartford Hospital welcomes 1st baby of 2023

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Hospital’s first baby of 2023 is a boy! Logan Tyler Campbell was born at 3:44 a.m. Sunday to mom Sara Campbell, of New Britain. Logan is her first child. “This new year brings new life and new beginnings,” she said in a written announcement from the hospital. Logan weighs eight […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
DoingItLocal

Connecticut State Police New Year’s Holiday Traffic Stats

Connecticut State Police New Year’s Holiday Traffic Stats 12/30/2022 -12/31/2022. The following are the New Year’s holiday traffic statistics from Friday, 12/30/2022, at 12:01 AM to Saturday 12/31/22, at 8:00 AM:. By Stephen Krauchick. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news...
CONNECTICUT STATE
therealdeal.com

Yellowstone buys Fairfield County apartment complex for $49M

CBRE procured real estate investment firm Yellowstone Property Group in the purchase of a large apartment complex in Norwalk, Connecticut, last week. The Ramsey, New Jersey-based firm purchased the 164-unit Reserve41 complex at 41 Wolfpit Avenue for 48.7 million $from Norpointe LLC, a partnership led by Greenwich-based real estate investment firm Belpointe, the CT Insider reported.
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Baby born exactly at midnight at Yale New Haven Hospital

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale New Haven Hospital’s first bundle of joy of 2023 arrived just in time for the new year. Exactly on time for the new year, in fact. Elias was born exactly at midnight to parents Casandra Falcon and Jaime Puntiel of New Haven, according to the hospital. He weighed eight […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WCVB

Mass. man dies in New Year's Eve crash on I-95 in Rhode Island

RICHMOND, R.I. — A 43-year-old Cambridge man died in a Saturday morning crash on Interstate 95 in Rhode Island. Rhode Island State Police said witnesses reported seeing the vehicle operating erratically on I-95 northbound in Richmond before veering off the left side of the road, where it hit the barrier.
RICHMOND, RI
WTNH

Hartford man arrested for DUI, driving the wrong-way on I-91 south

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was arrested after driving the wrong-way while under the influence on I-91 southbound in Windsor Locks on Saturday. According to state police, a man was driving northbound in the southbound side on I-91 ahead of Exit 40 when it crashed into another car while speeding around 5:38 […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

South Windsor K9 police cruiser side-swiped by drunk driver

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A South Windsor K9 police cruiser was sideswiped by a drunk driver on Thursday night, according to police. South Windsor police said the officer was conducting a traffic stop at the time of the crash and was not injured. Canine Mason was inside the police cruiser when it was hit […]
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

Several rounds of gunfire hit car, businesses in Ansonia shooting

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — A car was hit by gunfire and several rounds went into local businesses during a shooting in Ansonia on Grove Street Thursday night, police said. Officers responded to a report of shots fired on Bridge Street between West Main Street and Main Street just before 3:30 p.m. While police said the […]
ANSONIA, CT
News 12

News 12

129K+
Followers
44K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy