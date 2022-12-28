$50,000 reward offered in connection to robberies of Connecticut mail carriers

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects responsible for robbing mail carriers in Connecticut.



The robberies took place in West Haven, Hartford, Waterbury, Middletown, Greenwich and Stamford between November of last year and earlier this month.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is also offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects responsible for stealing USPS keys from the mail carriers.

Locally, thefts from residential mailboxes and the blue mailboxes at the post office have also been on the rise.

GUIDE: Tips to help prevent mail thefts

Police suggest bringing your mail directly to the post office. If you don't have time to go inside, place mail in the blue drop box shortly before pickup.

Officials say those without access inside a post office can use the blue drop box.

Place the mail in the box a half hour before pickup.

Anyone with information about the robbery of postal carriers is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 .