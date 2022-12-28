ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wpde.com

Crews battle house fire in Socastee

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews were battling a fire in the Socastee area Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded to the fire at 8:04 a.m. on Socastee Boulevard at Everett Street. As of 9:25 a.m., the fire was under control with no reported injuries. Drivers...
SOCASTEE, SC
wpde.com

SC Emergency SNAP allotments will expire at end of January, DSS announces

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Social Services will end the federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments to all South Carolina households beginning January 31, 2023. Since March 2020, the assignment of emergency SNAP allotments have brought all authorized households up to the maximum...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wpde.com

SCDMV transactions paused during statewide network outage

SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — Officials with the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles say a statewide network outage is affecting transactions Wednesday. "All SCDMV branch office is experiencing a statewide network outage and is unable to process any transactions at this time," officials said in a statement. They are...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

