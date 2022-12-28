Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
'It's government overreach:' Boat speeding law changes could wreck SC charter industry
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A North Atlantic right whale is a sight to behold...if you're lucky enough too. "I've seen one northern white whale," boater Englis Glover said. "I saw her with a calf. It was absolutely beautiful." Glover has spent 25 years on the waters off the...
wpde.com
Crews battle house fire in Socastee
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews were battling a fire in the Socastee area Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded to the fire at 8:04 a.m. on Socastee Boulevard at Everett Street. As of 9:25 a.m., the fire was under control with no reported injuries. Drivers...
wpde.com
SC Emergency SNAP allotments will expire at end of January, DSS announces
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Social Services will end the federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments to all South Carolina households beginning January 31, 2023. Since March 2020, the assignment of emergency SNAP allotments have brought all authorized households up to the maximum...
wpde.com
SCDMV transactions paused during statewide network outage
SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — Officials with the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles say a statewide network outage is affecting transactions Wednesday. "All SCDMV branch office is experiencing a statewide network outage and is unable to process any transactions at this time," officials said in a statement. They are...
wpde.com
Free program offered to help SC farmers struggling with mental health
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — When talking about mental health within job occupations, one industry may often be overlooked – agriculture. "I don't want to see other friends of mine that farm be affected and take their life," said Marc Filion. Marc Filion is one of the owners...
wpde.com
SCDNR urge residents to be on lookout for stranded sea turtles due to colder temps
WPDE — The South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources is urging residents to keep their hotline handy as they are in a significant sea turtle cold stun event. When water temperatures drop suddenly, as they did this past week, SCDNR said sea turtles have no time to move to deeper waters offshore.
wpde.com
Experts worry about rise in gambling addiction in Ohio as legalized sports betting begins
CINCINNATI (WKRC) — Legalized online and live sports gambling starts in Ohio on Jan. 1, and experts say that could also create mental health challenges for the state. Mental health experts are worried about a possible massive leap in the number of problem gamblers statewide. University of Cincinnati social...
Comments / 0