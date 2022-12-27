ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

247Sports

UNC-Oregon: Mack Brown Postgame Interview Outside Locker Room

SAN DIEGO --- Following the podium portion of the Holiday Bowl postgame press conference, North Carolina head coach Mack Brown met with a smaller group of reporters for a more in-depth line of questioning in the hallway outside the locker room. The Tar Heels lost to Oregon 28-27 on Wednesday night in Petco Park. Brown was asked about staff evaluation, true freshman talent on offense, Drake Maye's involvement in the offensive coordinator hire, and the field conditions on Wednesday night.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

UNC-Oregon: Mack Brown, Drake Maye, & Cedric Gray Postgame

SAN DIEGO --- North Carolina fell to No. 15 Oregon 28-27 on Wednesday night in the Holiday Bowl. UNC had the lead deep into the fourth quarter and kicked a field goal with 2:29 left to go up six points. The Ducks drove the field and scored a touchdown with 19 seconds left to tie the game. The extra point gave them the lead. UNC attempted a failed hail mary pass as time expired.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Duke's Impressive Bowl Win

On Wednesday, the Duke Blue Devils capped off their 2022 season with a Military Bowl win over the UFC Knights. This 30-13 win gave ACC Coach of the Year Mike Elko the ninth victory of his first season as head coach of the program. College football analyst Kirk Herbstreit took...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

The Day After: Spirited Effort But No Moral Victory

North Carolina’s spirited effort in Petco Park on Wednesday night came up just short as the Heels fell to the Oregon Ducks 28-27. Jason Staples and Buck Sanders joined host Tommy Ashley for The Day After show to break down the Holiday Bowl loss and what’s ahead for Mack Brown’s program.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball coaches eyeing another top-15 recruit

Duke basketball's three-deep 2025 offer sheet, which has yet to produce a commitment, is sure to grow in time. When it does, one name to watch for the Blue Devils is Link Academy (Mo.) shooting guard BJ Davis-Ray. According to a tweet from recruiting insider Andrew Slater this week, Davis-Ray...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

No. 13 UNC upset by unranked Florida State

Chapel Hill, N.C. — No. 13 North Carolina opened Atlantic Coast Conference women’s basketball play with a loss Thursday night, falling 78-71 to Florida State at Carmichael Arena. With their second loss in a row, the Tar Heels are now 9-3 overall and 0-1 in ACC play. The...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Pittsburgh: Three Things to Watch

The Tar Heels are on a bit of a roll as of late, winning their last four contests after dropping four straight. A commitment to playing inside out as well as a heightened sense of urgency on the defensive end are the big keys to their recent success. The product isn’t perfect, but it’s a vast improvement on what we saw earlier this season. Here are three things to watch as the Heels go on the road to take on Pittsburgh this Friday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

Expert Analysis: Elliot Cadeau Commitment Ushers in New Era for UNC

North Carolina made a big national recruiting splash on Wednesday night in receiving a commitment from the No. 1-ranked point guard in the 2024 class, Elliot Cadeau. The New Jersey product, who is prepping this year at Link Academy in Missouri, has starred at the high school, AAU and even international levels. He chose the Tar Heels over finalists Kansas, Louisville, Syracuse, Texas, and Texas Tech.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke assistant shows up for elite 2024 target

IMG Academy (Fla.) small forward Bryson Tucker recently listed the Duke basketball program among his most active suitors. And at the Chick-fil-A Classic in Lexington, S.C., on Wednesday evening, Blue Devil assistant coach Amile Jefferson proved as much by showing up courtside to watch the 6-foot-7, ...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Boys Basketball: South Granville stuns Cary with late rally, 62-60

Creedmoor, N.C. — The South Granville Vikings hosted the Cary Imps in the first round of the Columbia bracket at the South Granville Holiday Invitational on Wednesday. The Vikings are putting on their annual holiday invitational, and they got some home court magic on Wednesday night as they erased a big deficit to tie the game and win it on a three-point play with 1.7 seconds left by Traevon White.
CARY, NC
cbs17

John Wall Holiday Invitational draws thousands to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Broughton High School in Raleigh was buzzing Tuesday evening because it was the first day of the John Wall Holiday Invitational. “I mean this is really, really a great atmosphere for basketball,” said Bill Sewell, the tournament’s executive director since around 2006. “So,...
RALEIGH, NC
luxury-houses.net

One-of-a-kind Masterpiece European Chateau in Wake Forest, NC Hits Market for $2.375M

The Estate in Wake Forest is a luxurious home built for you to enjoy outside as much as inside now available for sale. This home located at 2700 Trifle Ln, Wake Forest, North Carolina; offering 04 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 6,664 square feet of living spaces. Call Marti Hampton (919-781-9883), Ward Wilkes (919-616-8648) – EXP Realty LLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Wake Forest.
WAKE FOREST, NC

