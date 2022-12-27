Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CaryTed RiversCary, NC
Cloudy Tap Water in Cary Caused by Cold Weather, Town Officials SayJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Residents Invited to Share Input on New Community CentersJames TulianoCary, NC
Mass Power Outage in North Carolina Leaves More Than 40,000 People Without Power - Here's What Happened.Ty D.Hillsborough, NC
Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovationThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
UNC-Oregon: Mack Brown Postgame Interview Outside Locker Room
SAN DIEGO --- Following the podium portion of the Holiday Bowl postgame press conference, North Carolina head coach Mack Brown met with a smaller group of reporters for a more in-depth line of questioning in the hallway outside the locker room. The Tar Heels lost to Oregon 28-27 on Wednesday night in Petco Park. Brown was asked about staff evaluation, true freshman talent on offense, Drake Maye's involvement in the offensive coordinator hire, and the field conditions on Wednesday night.
UNC-Oregon: Mack Brown, Drake Maye, & Cedric Gray Postgame
SAN DIEGO --- North Carolina fell to No. 15 Oregon 28-27 on Wednesday night in the Holiday Bowl. UNC had the lead deep into the fourth quarter and kicked a field goal with 2:29 left to go up six points. The Ducks drove the field and scored a touchdown with 19 seconds left to tie the game. The extra point gave them the lead. UNC attempted a failed hail mary pass as time expired.
Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Duke's Impressive Bowl Win
On Wednesday, the Duke Blue Devils capped off their 2022 season with a Military Bowl win over the UFC Knights. This 30-13 win gave ACC Coach of the Year Mike Elko the ninth victory of his first season as head coach of the program. College football analyst Kirk Herbstreit took...
The Day After: Spirited Effort But No Moral Victory
North Carolina’s spirited effort in Petco Park on Wednesday night came up just short as the Heels fell to the Oregon Ducks 28-27. Jason Staples and Buck Sanders joined host Tommy Ashley for The Day After show to break down the Holiday Bowl loss and what’s ahead for Mack Brown’s program.
Duke basketball coaches eyeing another top-15 recruit
Duke basketball's three-deep 2025 offer sheet, which has yet to produce a commitment, is sure to grow in time. When it does, one name to watch for the Blue Devils is Link Academy (Mo.) shooting guard BJ Davis-Ray. According to a tweet from recruiting insider Andrew Slater this week, Davis-Ray...
What Mack Brown, Drake Maye said after North Carolina lost to Oregon in Holiday Bowl
North Carolina lost to No. 15 Oregon 28-27 in the Holiday Bowl Wednesday night at Petco Park. Tar Heels coach Mack Brown and quarterback Drake Maye recapped UNC’s fourth straight loss. Below is a transcript of UNC’s postgame press conference. MACK BROWN: It was an outstanding trip for...
No. 13 UNC upset by unranked Florida State
Chapel Hill, N.C. — No. 13 North Carolina opened Atlantic Coast Conference women’s basketball play with a loss Thursday night, falling 78-71 to Florida State at Carmichael Arena. With their second loss in a row, the Tar Heels are now 9-3 overall and 0-1 in ACC play. The...
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Pittsburgh: Three Things to Watch
The Tar Heels are on a bit of a roll as of late, winning their last four contests after dropping four straight. A commitment to playing inside out as well as a heightened sense of urgency on the defensive end are the big keys to their recent success. The product isn’t perfect, but it’s a vast improvement on what we saw earlier this season. Here are three things to watch as the Heels go on the road to take on Pittsburgh this Friday.
Pitt coach Jeff Capel finds North Carolina 'fascinating' in preparing for ACC home opener
Dating to his playing days at Duke, Jeff Capel is intimately familiar with the North Carolina basketball program, so the Pitt coach marvels at how much the Tar Heels have changed their style under Hubert Davis. The staples established under Dean Smith and continued under Roy Williams remain, from the...
Golf Digest
Illegal jersey swap costs North Carolina a possession in the oddest moment of Bowl season so far
Jersey swaps continue to be all the rage in football, though they are usually done well after the game is over. North Carolina punt returner George Pettaway attempted to pull off the unthinkable in the Holiday Bowl: an in-game jersey swap. Last game of the year, Brent, can't hold anything back now.
Expert Analysis: Elliot Cadeau Commitment Ushers in New Era for UNC
North Carolina made a big national recruiting splash on Wednesday night in receiving a commitment from the No. 1-ranked point guard in the 2024 class, Elliot Cadeau. The New Jersey product, who is prepping this year at Link Academy in Missouri, has starred at the high school, AAU and even international levels. He chose the Tar Heels over finalists Kansas, Louisville, Syracuse, Texas, and Texas Tech.
Duke assistant shows up for elite 2024 target
IMG Academy (Fla.) small forward Bryson Tucker recently listed the Duke basketball program among his most active suitors. And at the Chick-fil-A Classic in Lexington, S.C., on Wednesday evening, Blue Devil assistant coach Amile Jefferson proved as much by showing up courtside to watch the 6-foot-7, ...
backingthepack.com
How to watch NC State vs. Maryland: Mayo Bowl kickoff time, TV coverage, odds, and more
It’s just about time for NC State to hit the field for the 2022 Duke’s Mayo Bowl against our old, uh, friends, the Maryland Terrapins. It’s like running into a cousin you never liked all that much at the grocery store after years of losing contact. Undoubtedly...
Boys Basketball: Wake Forest holds off Northern Durham, 65-54
Creedmoor, N.C. — The Northern Durham Knights and Wake Forest Cougars met up in the opening round of the South Granville Holiday Invitational's Columbia bracket on Wednesday. Wake Forest used a third quarter rally to build up a lead, and then was able to defend the lead despite a...
Boys Basketball: South Granville stuns Cary with late rally, 62-60
Creedmoor, N.C. — The South Granville Vikings hosted the Cary Imps in the first round of the Columbia bracket at the South Granville Holiday Invitational on Wednesday. The Vikings are putting on their annual holiday invitational, and they got some home court magic on Wednesday night as they erased a big deficit to tie the game and win it on a three-point play with 1.7 seconds left by Traevon White.
North Carolina college basketball player dead in wreck involving off-duty deputy
Livingstone College basketball player Eric Henderson died in a car wreck with an off-duty Cumberland County deputy on Monday.
cbs17
John Wall Holiday Invitational draws thousands to Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Broughton High School in Raleigh was buzzing Tuesday evening because it was the first day of the John Wall Holiday Invitational. “I mean this is really, really a great atmosphere for basketball,” said Bill Sewell, the tournament’s executive director since around 2006. “So,...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Greensboro
Greensboro might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Greensboro.
chapelboro.com
Still in Line: Black Students’ Isolation From Chapel Hill Nightlife
“We reserve the right to refuse entry at bouncer’s discretion” are the words printed above dress code signage at Still Life, a night club on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill. Neil Pierre-Louis, a student at UNC-Chapel Hill, said he was denied entry to the club when he arrived...
luxury-houses.net
One-of-a-kind Masterpiece European Chateau in Wake Forest, NC Hits Market for $2.375M
The Estate in Wake Forest is a luxurious home built for you to enjoy outside as much as inside now available for sale. This home located at 2700 Trifle Ln, Wake Forest, North Carolina; offering 04 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 6,664 square feet of living spaces. Call Marti Hampton (919-781-9883), Ward Wilkes (919-616-8648) – EXP Realty LLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Wake Forest.
