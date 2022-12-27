ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Pusha T & DJ Drama To Drop A ‘Gangsta Grillz’ In 2023

By O
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WvF9Z_0jwPEHba00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VMKWU_0jwPEHba00

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

In 2022 DJ Drama’s Gangsta Grillz mixtape series experienced a sort of rebirth in popularity as artists like Yeezy, J. Cole, and Snoop Dogg dropped projects with the Atlanta mixtape DJ.

Now Pusha T is the latest big-name artist to confirm that he and DJ Drama will be adding to the illustrious Gangsta Grillz library in 2023, and we for one can’t wait to see what the two cook up when they both get in the kitchen. The news broke when King Push had a conversation with Rap Radar’s B. Dot on Twitter Spaces and revealed that the project would be hitting the block sometime in 2023. Needless to say, the Hip-Hop world was elated with the news and made their feelings known online.

This will be Pusha’s first project to drop since the release of his fourth studio album, It’s Almost Dry , which dropped in April of this year. Should be interesting to see if he addresses Kanye West’s MAGA-ish meltdown at any point of the project. Will he take any subliminal shots at Drake and rekindle their long-standing feud? Will his brother, No Malice make any contributions to the mixtape? We’ll just have to wait and see come next year.

Do y’all have high expectations for the Pusha T and DJ Drama Gangsta Grillz mixtape in 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

The post Pusha T & DJ Drama To Drop A ‘Gangsta Grillz’ In 2023 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kanye West: Former business manager says rapper is ‘missing’ after failing to locate him for lawsuit

Kanye West’s former business manager considers the rapper “missing”, as he’s apparently been unable to locate him for several weeks.Thomas St John was the “Gold Digger” musician’s senior financial advisor for 18 months but is now said to be suing him over lack of payment.In court papers filed on Monday 19 December, Thomas sought more time to serve the lawsuit papers to West, as he’s been unable to locate the rapper.West, also known as Ye, is named as the defendant on the court documents, alongside Yeezy LLC.According to the papers, obtained by The US Sun, Thomas is seeking an...
musictimes.com

GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
American Songwriter

Kanye West is Reportedly Missing

According to Kanye West’s ex-business manager, the musician and business mogul is missing. The New York Post reports that West’s ex-business manager, Thomas St. John, is trying to serve the artist with a $4.5 million lawsuit over alleged unpaid fees. He’s reportedly also unable to reach West’s legal team.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The US Sun

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, is ‘still trying to have a baby’ with husband Travis Barker despite unsuccessful IVF journey

KOURTNEY Kardashian is still trying to have a baby with husband Travis Barker despite her unsuccessful IVF journey, The U.S. Sun has exclusively learned. Ten months after stopping IVF treatment, the 43-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her 47-year-old rock star hubby are still hopeful they will have a child together.
ALABAMA STATE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

336
Followers
2K+
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to Rickey Smiley Morning Show weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy