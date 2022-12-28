ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mega Millions: Here are Tuesday’s winning numbers for the $565M jackpot

By Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AQNlr_0jwPCTjo00

(NEXSTAR) – Just months after a record-setting jackpot was hit, another record Mega Millions jackpot is brewing. It could all end if a ticket matches the numbers drawn Tuesday night, seen below.

Since the last drawing on Friday, the Mega Millions jackpot grew to an estimated $565 million. If a ticket matches all six numbers drawn Tuesday, it’ll mark the sixth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and the second record-setting jackpot of 2022.

Here are the winning numbers for Tuesday’s drawing: 9, 13, 36, 59, and 61, and Mega Ball 11. The Megaplier was 2x.

Southwest Airlines cancels most flights Tuesday: What went wrong?

Tickets sold in California and Florida for an Oct. 14 drawing shared the last Mega Millions jackpot of $502 million. The lottery’s top prize has been building anew over 20 drawings held since then.

In July, a Mega Millions ticket worth nearly $1.4 billion was sold in Illinois. It was the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history and wasn’t claimed for nearly two months . The largest lottery prize on record was hit in November when a Powerball ticket sold in California matched the winning numbers for a $2.04 billion jackpot .

If there is no winner in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, the jackpot could potentially surpass the fifth-largest prize in game history of $648 million, which was shared by tickets in California and Georgia in December 2013.

How are Mega Millions jackpots calculated?

Here are the 10 largest Mega Millions jackpots to date:

  1. $1.537 billion: Oct. 23, 2018 (SC)
  2. $1.337 billion: July 29, 2022 (IL)
  3. $1.050 billion: Jan. 22, 2021 (MI)
  4. $656 million: Mar. 30, 2012 (IL, KS, MD)
  5. $648 million: Dec. 17, 2013 (CA, GA)
  6. $565 million (est)
  7. $543 million: July 24, 2018 (CA)
  8. $536 million: July 8, 2016 (IN)
  9. $533 million: Mar. 30, 2018 (NJ)
  10. $522 million: June 7, 2019 (CA)

The next Mega Millions drawing will be Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states and the District of Columbia. Tickets are $2 and there are a total of nine ways to win a prize.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

