Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Austin, TexasBryan DijkhuizenAustin, TX
What is Austin, Texas Known For?East Coast TravelerAustin, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
Related
Deaf Austin teen stuck 1,800 miles away without luggage, cochlear implant charger after Southwest cancelations
AUSTIN, Texas — Lacresha Roberts has spent the last two days at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport hoping to find her daughter's luggage. Roberts' daughter, 16-year-old Sanyia Roberts, is one of the many who were affected by Southwest Airlines' catastrophe. Sanyia, however, is still stuck 1,800 miles away from home without her luggage, any toiletries or her cochlear implant charger.
Southwest Airlines: Medical procedure canceled for Austin teen after doctor can’t fly home
You've heard the stories about lost luggage and people having to take road trips across the country because of Southwest Airlines cancellations, but some people were depending on more than just getting home.
[VIDEO] Woman Goes Viral for Shouting at Southwest Employee in Austin
By now, most everyone has heard of the Southwest Airlines 'meltdown' and frustrations are high, and rightfully so. Videos continue to surface showing chaotic luggage situations, crowds of people just standing in airports with nowhere to go, and passengers voicing their opinions and frustrations with Southwest. TikTok user ppvtaho posted the below video this past weekend from the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.
fox7austin.com
Caught on camera: Thieves steal camper off South Austin driveway
AUSTIN, Texas - A South Austin man is looking for his camper stolen in broad daylight the day after Christmas. He was able to get surveillance video from his neighbors after thieves stole his trailer off his driveway in the McKinney Falls neighborhood. "I was at work and got home...
Texas woman drives from New York City to Austin after Southwest airline cancellation
Julie Tollemache said after her flight was canceled she decided to rent a car and drive her family to Austin from New York City.
news4sanantonio.com
North Austin auto repair shop operator busted for selling fake temporary tags
AUSTIN, Texas — A North Austin auto repair shop was caught red-handed selling fake temporary tags. The Travis County Constable’s Office Precinct 3 has been cracking down on this problem for years now and pleading with lawmakers to enact new legislation to help stop the crimes from happening.
Funeral arrangements for Austin Fire Department Battalion Chief Travis Maher set
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own after a long fight with cancer. AFD Battalion Chief Travis Maher died this week. He had been with AFD for 23 years. Maher was part of Texas Task Force One, which is the...
‘They said they have up to two months’: Southwest travelers go days without luggage after cancellation fiasco
Southwest Airlines canceled another nearly 5,000 flights on Wednesday and Thursday combined, according to FlightAware.
fox7austin.com
Hundreds of passengers reenter Austin airport following evacuation alert
AUSTIN, Texas - Hundreds of passengers reentered Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) after an alarm prompted them to leave Tuesday afternoon. According to AUS, a smoke alarm triggered an evacuation just before 3 p.m. Shortly after, the alarm and evacuation alert were canceled and there was no threat to safety. Hundreds...
Watch: Texas car wash freezes solid during cold blast
The cold weather that swept through Texas led to a car wash being frozen solid and apparently damaged.
fox7austin.com
The City of Austin wants to help prepare you for disasters
AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin plans to hold a series of Emergency Preparedness Pop Up events in each of the City Council Districts to help people prepare for disaster before it strikes. "We made many improvements to our internal processes after Winter Storm Uri. One initiative we are...
How Austin is linked to Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves
More than 45 days have passed since the killing of four University of Idaho students, and the slaying remains unsolved.
Police searching for suspects who stole southeast Austin food truck trailer
The trailer was stolen on Nov. 3 around 5:30 p.m. from the 1900 block of E. William Cannon Drive.
fox7austin.com
2-month-old girl missing in East Austin, police looking for parents
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing two-month-old girl in East Austin. Novah White, whose current well-being is unknown, was reported missing to APD on Dec. 8 just after 2:30 p.m. Detectives are also looking for her parents, 29-year-old Kayla...
Austin family pleading for return of late mother’s stolen Kia Soul
Destiny Ramirez woke up Thursday morning to find her car, which had been passed down to her from her late mother, was gone.
fox7austin.com
Georgetown, Texas landmark Crockett Gardens Falls collapses
GEORGETOWN, Texas - It's the end of an era for one Central Texas landmark after the Crockett Garden Falls collapsed near Georgetown over the weekend. In just a two-mile hike toward Lake Georgetown, visitors could have found themselves at Crockett Garden Falls. "It's a really nice spot. It makes for...
CBS Austin
Affidavit: Georgetown mom urged daughter to escape before killed by estranged husband
A woman was allegedly killed by her estranged husband inside their Georgetown home less than half an hour after her daughter climbed out of her bedroom window to escape, according to a just released criminal affidavit. According to the court documents, the couple’s 13-year-old daughter told police that 38-year-old Ricardo...
‘Slap in the face’: Austin homeless camp swept same day cold weather shelters closed
The same day the City of Austin closed its cold weather shelters, some people experiencing homelessness watched their belongings get bulldozed into piles and sent off in dumpsters.
fox7austin.com
APD looking for suspects in South Austin food truck theft
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is looking for two men they say stole a food truck trailer in South Austin in early November. APD says the theft happened on Nov. 3 just before 5:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of E. William Cannon Drive. The two suspects were...
Vooodoo Doughnut to Open Burnet Road Location
The chain offers a truly dizzying array of doughnuts, both classic and completely original, such as banana cream pie, voodoo bubble, Portland cream, and several others.
Comments / 0