ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pitchfork

Maxi Jazz, Singer and Founding Member of UK Dance Group Faithless, Dies at 65

Maxi Jazz, the singer and multi-instrumentalist best known for his work with the electronic band Faithless, has died, The Guardian and Rolling Stone report. Members of Faithless also confirmed the news on social media earlier today (December 24). “We are heartbroken to share that Maxi died peacefully in his sleep last night,” Faithless keyboardist Sister Bliss tweeted. Maxi Jazz was 65 years old.
Action News Jax

At top of opera, Yoncheva worries about classical music

NEW YORK — (AP) — Sonya Yoncheva, a soprano at the top of her profession, worries about classical music. “My son, if I ask him, he always says, ‘I want to be like Ronaldo.’ And later, if I ask my girl, she will say, 'I want to be Lady Gaga and Beyoncé,’” the Bulgarian singer explained ahead of Saturday’s new production premiere of Giordano’s “Fedora” at the Metropolitan Opera. “They really don’t associate with the classical music artists. Times are changing.”
KIRO 7 Seattle

Ian Tyson, half of Ian & Sylvia folk duo, dies at age 89

TORONTO — (AP) — Ian Tyson, the Canadian folk singer who wrote the modern standard “Four Strong Winds” as one half of Ian & Sylvia and helped influence such future superstars as Joni Mitchell and Neil Young, died Thursday at age 89. The native of Victoria,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy