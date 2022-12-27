Read full article on original website
Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Reflects on Their "Amazing" Yet "Overwhelming" New Chapter
Watch: Brittney Griner's Wife Reflects on Their Next Chapter Together. Following Brittney Griner's release from Russia, her wife Cherelle Griner is focused on their road ahead. The WNBA star, who was found guilty on drug charges by a Russian court and sentenced to 9 years in prison earlier this year,...
Pele's daughter says her family are enduring 'sadness and despair' as he nears a month in hospital
The daughter of Brazilian football great Pele has posted a philosophical caption alongside a family photo to social media as her famous father continues his fight for life.
Nia Long & Ime Udoka Split After His Alleged Affair
Actress Nia Long and NBA coach Ime Udoka have reportedly called it quits after 13 years together. Long’s rep confirmed the split to People magazine, saying that they are “no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez]." The news comes months after his alleged...
Brittney Griner is going to sleep great in her 3,000-square-foot home
Brittney Griner is on her way back to the US, where she owns a 3,000-square-foot property in sunny Arizona. When she gets there, after an evaluation at Brooke Army Medical Center in Texas, the WNBA star’s home will be a far cry from where she was imprisoned – in a Russian penal colony known for harsh conditions. Griner’s property, located in Phoenix, was newly built in 2018 when she purchased it for $475,000, records obtained by The Post show. Features include an open entryway that leads to a den, living and formal dining areas, and a gourmet kitchen with an upgraded granite...
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter is showing her passion for soccer in an adorable new Instagram post Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level. The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday. In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats. The second image shows Olympia...
Mother of Diddy’s New Daughter Revealed to be 28-Year-Old Cyber Security Professional
Diddy is the father of a new baby girl, Love Sean Combs, who was born on Oct. 15 in Newport Beach, California. According to TMZ, the mother is 28-year-old Dana Tran. Dana is known as Dana Tee on social media, and she recently removed her Instagram. Dana works in cyber security and is a native of Southern California.
Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza Pulls In $5 Million A Month, Estranged Wife Reveals In Divorce War
Trevor Ariza’s estranged wife Bree Anderson said she is unable to pay her bills while the NBA star’s off living the high life — and now she wants a judge to step in, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bree informed the court of her dire financial situation and explained she needs monthly support. Back in September, Trevor’s wife filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court.In her petition, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The two were married in April 2018 but dated for several years before walking down the aisle....
‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Might Recognize Shaquille O’Neal’s Girlfriend
Since he became Rookie of the Year in 1992 with the Orlando Magic, Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal has been a force. The Newark, N.J., native used his stellar basketball career to create multiple businesses and to star in even more brand endorsements. But, as it turns out, even basketball icons have trouble finding love out in these streets.
Shaq Seemingly Asks GloRilla To Marry Him & Her Response Is Hilarious
You've got to see it to believe it.
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
Michael Strahan 'Just Can't Believe' Death of Dear Friend Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Hollywood was rocked on Wednesday when it was reported that Stephen "tWitch" Boss died by suicide. Many of Boss' friends and loved ones have since taken to social media to celebrate his legacy. One of his friends, Michael Strahan, shared an incredibly touching tribute to the late So You Think You Can Dance alum via Instagram.
Game Show Icon Steve Harvey Dealing With Own 'Family Feud,' Tension In Blended Brood 'Drives Him Crazy': Sources
Longtime TV personality Steve Harvey can always anticipate the top answers on the board when it comes to hosting his game show Family Feud, but when he is dealing with his own sparring loved ones at home, insiders say it has been an issue. RadarOnline.com has learned the talkative star has his hands full with his blended brood and former flames behind closed doors."Steve's got four biological kids with two previous wives and three stepkids with [his current wife] Marjorie," an insider shared about their family dynamic, adding, "They're driving him crazy!" The Act Like A Lady, Think Like A...
Kim Kardashian Takes Son Saint and Friends to Meet His Favorite NFL Player for His 7th Birthday
Kim Kardashian shares sons Psalm and Saint and daughters Chicago and North with ex Kanye West Kim Kardashian has given one of her kids another unforgettable birthday. On Monday, the mom of four, 42, shared photos from her Sunday at SoFi Stadium, where she treated son Saint and his friends to a Los Angeles Rams game in celebration of his 7th birthday. "Happy 7th Birthday to my baby boy. I love you so so so much!" the SKIMS founder captioned her Instagram photo carousel. "I love seeing you grow...
T.I. Admits To Snitching On Dead Cousin To Avoid Prison In 2020 Interview
In a 2020 episode of his expediTIously podcast, self proclaimed King Of The South T.I. admitted to snitching on a dead family member in order to get out of an illegal gun case. T.I.’s cousin, Toot, was killed before the two could go to trial for a gun case caught...
Diddy Gifts Twin Daughters Jessie And D’Lila Matching Range Rovers At Their Sweet 16 Party
The twins, who Diddy had with the late Kim Porter, hit a milestone age, and he surprised them with a gift they won’t forget. The Combs twins recently hit a milestone age, 16. As expected, Jessie James and D’Lila Star brought in 16 in the grandest way; they had a lavish futuristic-themed party.
Nia Long Calls Out 'Irresponsible' and 'Hurtful' Way Her Ex's Alleged Affair Played Out (Exclusive)
Nia Long is opening up about her split from husband Ime Udoka. Long walked the red carpet at the premiere of Peacock's The Best Man: The Final Chapters at the Hollywood Athletic Club on Wednesday, and she spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier about her recent relationship challenges and why she believes their break-up should've been handled privately.
LaTosha Brown Mourns The Loss Of Her 29-Year-Old Son: ‘We Had A Very Special Love For Each Other’
The voting rights activist announced the sad news via Twitter on Dec. 19.
Natalia Bryant Shows Off the Meaningful Necklaces She Wears in Honor of Late Father Kobe Bryant
The model shared the sweet stories behind the sentimental jewelry in her new Beauty Secrets video with Vogue Natalia Bryant carries dad Kobe Bryant around with her wherever she goes. The model and daughter of the late NBA star shared in her Vogue Beauty Secrets video that she wears a necklace that says "Slim," because it was a nickname her dad gave her as a child. "I wanna show you my necklaces," Natalia, 19, shares in the video before holding them up to the camera. "This is a necklace...
Photos: Meet The Wife Of NBA's Controversial Grayson Allen
Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen and his wife Morgan Reid are one of the most athletic couples the sports world has to offer. The duo met during their time at Duke, where Allen was a star shooting guard on the men's basketball team and Reid was standout player for the women's soccer program.
