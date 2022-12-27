ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
extratv

Nia Long & Ime Udoka Split After His Alleged Affair

Actress Nia Long and NBA coach Ime Udoka have reportedly called it quits after 13 years together. Long’s rep confirmed the split to People magazine, saying that they are “no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez]." The news comes months after his alleged...
New York Post

Brittney Griner is going to sleep great in her 3,000-square-foot home

Brittney Griner is on her way back to the US, where she owns a 3,000-square-foot property in sunny Arizona. When she gets there, after an evaluation at Brooke Army Medical Center in Texas, the WNBA star’s home will be a far cry from where she was imprisoned – in a Russian penal colony known for harsh conditions. Griner’s property, located in Phoenix, was newly built in 2018 when she purchased it for $475,000, records obtained by The Post show. Features include an open entryway that leads to a den, living and formal dining areas, and a gourmet kitchen with an upgraded granite...
PHOENIX, AZ
People

Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter is showing her passion for soccer in an adorable new Instagram post Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level. The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday. In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats.  The second image shows Olympia...
RadarOnline

Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza Pulls In $5 Million A Month, Estranged Wife Reveals In Divorce War

Trevor Ariza’s estranged wife Bree Anderson said she is unable to pay her bills while the NBA star’s off living the high life — and now she wants a judge to step in, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bree informed the court of her dire financial situation and explained she needs monthly support. Back in September, Trevor’s wife filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court.In her petition, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The two were married in April 2018 but dated for several years before walking down the aisle....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
brides.com

Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year

Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
Popculture

Michael Strahan 'Just Can't Believe' Death of Dear Friend Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Hollywood was rocked on Wednesday when it was reported that Stephen "tWitch" Boss died by suicide. Many of Boss' friends and loved ones have since taken to social media to celebrate his legacy. One of his friends, Michael Strahan, shared an incredibly touching tribute to the late So You Think You Can Dance alum via Instagram.
RadarOnline

Game Show Icon Steve Harvey Dealing With Own 'Family Feud,' Tension In Blended Brood 'Drives Him Crazy': Sources

Longtime TV personality Steve Harvey can always anticipate the top answers on the board when it comes to hosting his game show Family Feud, but when he is dealing with his own sparring loved ones at home, insiders say it has been an issue. RadarOnline.com has learned the talkative star has his hands full with his blended brood and former flames behind closed doors."Steve's got four biological kids with two previous wives and three stepkids with [his current wife] Marjorie," an insider shared about their family dynamic, adding, "They're driving him crazy!" The Act Like A Lady, Think Like A...
People

Kim Kardashian Takes Son Saint and Friends to Meet His Favorite NFL Player for His 7th Birthday

Kim Kardashian shares sons Psalm and Saint and daughters Chicago and North with ex Kanye West Kim Kardashian has given one of her kids another unforgettable birthday. On Monday, the mom of four, 42, shared photos from her Sunday at SoFi Stadium, where she treated son Saint and his friends to a Los Angeles Rams game in celebration of his 7th birthday. "Happy 7th Birthday to my baby boy. I love you so so so much!" the SKIMS founder captioned her Instagram photo carousel. "I love seeing you grow...
thesource.com

T.I. Admits To Snitching On Dead Cousin To Avoid Prison In 2020 Interview

In a 2020 episode of his expediTIously podcast, self proclaimed King Of The South T.I. admitted to snitching on a dead family member in order to get out of an illegal gun case. T.I.’s cousin, Toot, was killed before the two could go to trial for a gun case caught...
People

Natalia Bryant Shows Off the Meaningful Necklaces She Wears in Honor of Late Father Kobe Bryant

The model shared the sweet stories behind the sentimental jewelry in her new Beauty Secrets video with Vogue Natalia Bryant carries dad Kobe Bryant around with her wherever she goes. The model and daughter of the late NBA star shared in her Vogue Beauty Secrets video that she wears a necklace that says "Slim," because it was a nickname her dad gave her as a child. "I wanna show you my necklaces," Natalia, 19, shares in the video before holding them up to the camera. "This is a necklace...

Comments / 0

Community Policy