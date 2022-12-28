Read full article on original website
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, December 29, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. Alaska’s military service members are set to get higher pay in...
thegardeningdad.com
10 BEST Herbs to Grow in Alaska Fall (2023 Guide)
What are the best herbs to grow in Fall in Alaska?. Finding the best herbs to grow in fall in Alaska was not as easy as I thought. Some require extensive care, others are prone to pests, and lots are just not simple & quick enough to grow. That’s why...
alaskapublic.org
Historic neighborhood, once envisioned for new Alaska Capitol, is given away by the state
The state of Alaska is returning to the City and Borough of Juneau a multimillion-dollar plot of land once envisioned for a new Capitol building. On Tuesday, acting Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Vasilios Gialopsos signed an order transferring Telephone Hill, a historic residential area overlooking downtown Juneau, to the capital city.
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report 29 December 2022
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: A look back at some of the top Alaska fish stories of 2022.
alaskasnewssource.com
Sunshine makes brief return to Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The quiet and mild end to 2022 continues for much of mainland Alaska, with any storms primarily staying over open waters. While some areas of wintry weather will still impact parts of the state, Southcentral Alaska as a whole is catching a break. Clear to partly cloudy skies have made a return for many locations inland, while areas near the Gulf of Alaska continue to hold onto cloud cover. It’s here where some scattered areas of wintry mix will continue to remain in the forecast.
alaskasnewssource.com
A large low set to arrive New Year’s Eve
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large and expansive area of low pressure is brewing south of the western Aleutian Islands and will become the dominant weather system as we close out 2022 and welcome in 2023. Weather for much of Alaska Thursday was on the quiet side. The Aleutian chain...
alaskasnewssource.com
December to end on a warmer and calmer note for much of Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Despite the bitter cold that plunged much of Alaska into a deep freeze in December, this year will still close out as one of the warmest on record. Only three months out of the entire year saw below-normal temperatures, with 82% of this year seeing temperatures remaining above average.
aeroroutes.com
Alaska Airlines Expands Embraer E175 intra-Alaska Service in NS23
Alaska Airlines in Northern summer 2023 season plans to expand Horizon Air Embraer E175 operation within the State of Alaska, with the regional jet scheduled to operate service to Kodiak, Kotzebue and Nome. Anchorage – Kodiak 18APR23 – 14JUN23 1 of 3 daily operated by Horizon Air Embraer E175 (2nd...
alaskasnewssource.com
Cancellations, delays cause headaches for Alaska travelers
According to the coordinator for Mat-Su Coalition on Housing and Homelessness, new criteria requiring a sprinkler system and separate housing for men and women have made it difficult to find a suitable building. The Municipality of Anchorage looks for ways to the fund the Sullivan Arena in 2023. Updated: 9...
alaskamagazine.com
Alaska is Hot
Alaska is hot, welcome to the future. It might be time for snowbirds to rethink their second home or retirement condo in Florida. The world is hot and getting hotter, and while Alaska is leading the way, I’d like to illuminate the bright side of global warming. Consider home gardening. In the 1970s, Anchorage was a terrible place to grow tomatoes. Now, you can harvest your own tomatoes and even okra—unthinkable even in the 1990s—in Alaska. Robins once migrated south to warmer climes in the fall (just like many Alaskans), but now they overwinter in Homer. Fireweed blooms no longer reliably predict the first freeze. Red fox have been moving north and taking over the territory of arctic fox. Heck, even the bears in Kodiak didn’t hibernate until late December last year, before announcing it was spring by emerging in early March. If the reactions of our northern flora and fauna still leave you skeptical about how hospitable the weather has become in Alaska, here’s some historical hard data: Over the last 70 years, the average number of frost-free days in Anchorage increased by 17 days. That’s significant in terms of shorter winters and longer grow seasons.
kinyradio.com
Alaska leaders call for public comment on the 5th National Climate Assessment
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The NCA5 Alaska Chapter Team announced that the National Climate Assessment (NCA5) is available for public review and comment. The NCA5 is a congressionally mandated report by the U.S. Global Change Research Program, and assesses the science of climate change, variability, and its impacts across the nation.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaskans may need to find a new pharmacy pick-up location
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thousands of Alaskans are soon going to have to find a new place to pick up their pharmacy prescriptions. Kroger, Fred Meyer’s parent company, announced in a company press release at the end of September that they would be discontinuing their contract with Express Scripts, Inc., effective Jan. 1.
alaskasnewssource.com
Prehistoric discovery challenges ideas of where dinosaurs once roamed Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - When it comes to dinosaur bones, Alaska may not be the first place that most think of. However, it’s quickly becoming a hotbed for ancient, fossilized remains. Just ask Paleontologist Dr. Anthony Fiorillo, whose team of experts discovered some of the first evidence supporting that. It was during Fiorillo’s first trip to Alaska in 1998 to attend a conference in Fairbanks that he knew he had to come back.
alaskapublic.org
Population survey shows that Alaska’s wood bison herd is healthy and growing
It’s been another good year for Alaska’s wood bison herd. A recent population survey shows that the Lower Innoko and Yukon Rivers herd is healthy and growing. The herd was started in 2015 with the transplant of 130 animals from Alberta, Canada. The bison suffered significant losses in 2018 and 2020 due to heavy snows, winter rains and late springs, but better weather over the last two years has seen a rebound with record and near-record calf production.
ktoo.org
Alaska’s first Miss America, Emma Broyles, reflects on her year in the spotlight
Last Thursday, Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles of Anchorage passed the crown to Grace Stanke of Wisconsin. Broyles became a statewide sensation after she became the first Alaskan and the first Korean American named Miss America last year. A week after wrapping up her tenure, Broyles says she’s excited to...
kinyradio.com
Alaskan disaster events a frequent occurrence during 2022
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Fourteen State disasters and six federal disasters were declared in Alaska during 2022. The State of Alaska has averaged approximately four disaster events per year going back to 1978. The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management has been very busy responding to disasters and managing disaster recovery programs.
alaskasnewssource.com
Storms stretch from Aleutians to Southeast
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The last days of December are upon us, and that means 2022 is coming to a close. The weather will stay on the mild side over much of the mainland areas over the next few days. Even Southeast Alaska residents will get a break from the active weather pattern.
alaskasnewssource.com
Thanks to refugee placement, more than 400 families now call Alaska home
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Imagine having to flee called home — without warning and with little time — only to end up in another country and having to start over. That was the reality for approximately 400 families who now call Alaska home; a transition that takes a community effort, but begins with one specific agency, Catholic Social Services.
ktoo.org
Alaska children are being institutionalized when they don’t have to be, Justice Department says
The U.S. Department of Justice has released the findings of an investigation into the lack of adequate mental health services available to children in Alaska. The investigation found that youth in the state were forced to endure unnecessary and unduly long institutionalization in locked facilities because no alternatives exist. Michelle...
q13fox.com
WDFW: 30 pounds of invasive green crab confiscated from Seattle seafood market
SEATTLE - Police officers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) confiscated around 30 pounds of live green crab that were being sold at a Seattle seafood market earlier this month. According to the WDFW, European green crab are a globally damaging invasive species that pose a threat...
