One person in the hospital after shooting occurred in Callahan, officials say
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office has reported that at 4:30 p.m. deputies responded to a domestic shooting on Ratliff Road in Nassau County.
>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Reports indicate that the suspect is in custody and posses no threat to the community.
[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]
There is a large police presence, and the road has been closed off.
As this shooting is an active investigation more information will be added to this story when we learn more.
Comments / 0