One person in the hospital after shooting occurred in Callahan, officials say

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office has reported that at 4:30 p.m. deputies responded to a domestic shooting on Ratliff Road in Nassau County.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Reports indicate that the suspect is in custody and posses no threat to the community.

There is a large police presence, and the road has been closed off.

As this shooting is an active investigation more information will be added to this story when we learn more.