ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, FL

One person in the hospital after shooting occurred in Callahan, officials say

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rM30g_0jwOs3YK00

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office has reported that at 4:30 p.m. deputies responded to a domestic shooting on Ratliff Road in Nassau County.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Reports indicate that the suspect is in custody and posses no threat to the community.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

There is a large police presence, and the road has been closed off.

As this shooting is an active investigation more information will be added to this story when we learn more.

Comments / 0

Related
First Coast News

Pedestrian dead after crash on Jacksonville's Westside, says FHP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A pedestrian is dead after a car hit them on Jacksonville's Westside early Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says the crash occurred near 103rd street and Hillman Drive around 12:30 a.m. when a car traveling west on 103rd street struck a 46-year-old person walking in the road.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

5 hurt in crash on I-10 near Baldwin, authorities say

BALDWIN, Fla. – Five people were injured in a crash Thursday morning on Interstate 10 near Baldwin, authorities said. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash was reported around 10:20 a.m. According to troopers, two vehicles were involved, and an SUV flipped. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department told...
BALDWIN, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy