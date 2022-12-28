Read full article on original website
Mrs. Bonnie Nell Reynolds Terry
Services celebrating the life of Mrs. Bonnie Nell Reynolds Terry will begin at 10:00 AM Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with Reverend Dr. Derrick Wilson officiating. Graveside services will begin at 1:00 PM at Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko, MS. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Mr. Paul Lester, Sr.
Graveside services for Mr. Paul Lester, Sr. will begin at 11:00 AM Friday, December 30, 2022 at the Masonic Cemetery in Newton, MS with Christopher Grayson officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Mr. Lester, 73, of Meridian,...
Long time Good Morning Meridian anchor passes away
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK is sad to report the passing of a former WTOK anchor and reporter. Alexia Rushing anchored Good Morning Meridian from November 1980 to September 1994. Before that, she worked in radio at WOKK. Rushing continued to have a lasting impact on communities through her work...
First Alert: Weather Alert Day
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY! The southern potion of Choctaw county, all of Clarke county and the small potion of Newton county are under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather today. This is a low end threat, but severe thunderstorms are moving across the area bringing the possibility for flash flooding, damaging wind gust and a tornado cannot be ruled out.
30 Felony Indictments in Neshoba County
MASON COLE ANTHONY, 20, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment X 3, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $5,000, $5,000. JONIE D BELL, 45, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $0. ANGELA KAY BOSWELL, 53, of Meridian, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $25,000. THOMAS JAMES BOSWELL, 55, of Meridian, Felony Indictment, NCSO....
Human remains found in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed the discovery of human remains in Meridian Thursday, Dec. 29. Cobler said the remains were found off 3rd Avenue and E Street. He added the remains are at least two years old and that there were no obvious signs of trauma.
Rent is racing upwards across Alabama, especially in some of the state’s poorest counties
In Alabama, the cost of rent is going up. And that’s especially true in Alabama’s Black Belt region, as some of the state’s poorest counties saw the biggest surges. Greene, Wilcox and Marengo counties saw the largest rise in median rent in the state over the last five years. Yet each of those counties is in the bottom 10 in Alabama in terms of median household income.
Deer hunting season is almost over
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Luke Atkins of Atkins Taxidermy in Union, MS has been a taxidermist for 17 years. Atkins became a taxidermist because of his love of being outdoors, trapping, and being around animals. He said the time to harvest that monster buck is now. “This is the prime...
Meridian Police Dept. adds new officers
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department added two more officers to the force in December. Ishay Naylor and Vernice Haddox graduated last week from the University of Southern Mississippi Southern Regional Public Safety Institute, located at Camp Shelby in Hattiesburg. The new officers begin patrolling the streets of...
FIRST ALERT: There’s a flood risk for Friday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Our next rain maker arrives on Friday, and it’ll bring the potential for 1-3 inches of rain (locally, more is possible). There will be some high rainfall rates as this system moves in, so heavy rain moving over the same areas (or slowly moving over an area) could lead to localized flooding. The heavy rain will move in after 8AM (from west to east)...leading to likely rain for our entire area by Midday. From there, rounds of rain will continue into the afternoon...tapering off by the evening to isolated showers. We’ll continue with isolated showers overnight, but a more scattered coverage is expected by early Saturday morning as the upper-level component to this system moves by.
Meridian police chief responds to criticism
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Police Chief Deborah Young addressed some of the criticism she has heard ever since she assumed the job. “I endured a lot of criticism. I heard that I am not qualified for the position. I still come in and do what I am supposed to do. I am still learning. This is a position, that when you are placed as a police chief, you learn. I am still learning. I work hard at what I do. These officers work hard at what they do. Being the first female as the police chief has been very challenging. I still come in, I push forward, and keep doing what I need to do. I think it may have been difficult for some people to accept that a female is now in this type of this position. I am not the face they thought that should be here, but I’m here,” said Young.
Light scattered showers can be expected through the morning
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! We are one day away from the weekend, and light rain showers will be over the area through the morning. Most of us are staying dry and clear of the rain. Temperatures are warming up nicely and we can expect a highs in the lower 70s today. Overnight lows have increased into the 50s thankful that trend will continue into next week.
2-vehicle crash in Washington County claims Millry man’s life
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash last week involving an all-terrain vehicle has resulted in the death of a Millry, Ala., man, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Wednesday. Authorities said William J. Miller, 67, was driving his 2009 Kawasaki Mule ATV on Wednesday, Dec. 21, when a...
FIRST ALERT: Localized flooding is possible Friday into Saturday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The bitter cold temps are gone for the rest of this year, and we’ll have more milder mornings and afternoons to enjoy. Thursday morning with hover around 50 degrees with afternoon highs reaching around 70 degrees. There will be more clouds in place, and some isolated showers are possible...especially in the morning.
Renovations being planned for Frank Cochran Center
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Davis Purdy Architects was chosen By the Meridian City Council to come up with the blueprints for renovations to the Frank Cochran Center. The revamped building will be a 15,000 square foot space that will be able to be subdivided for different uses. Architect Mark Davis...
Car crashes into home near Quitman, suspect sought
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Clarke County Sheriff Department is searching for Tyler Mashburn, believed to be involved in a wreck early Tuesday morning. According to Sheriff Todd Kemp, the incident started on North Jackson Avenue in Quitman. The call came in to 911 about the individual brandishing a weapon.
