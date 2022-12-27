ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosemount, MN

This Killing Spree Started in Minnesota and ended with Versace

Designer Gianni Versace. He was murdered in South Florida in 1997. His murderer was Andrew Cunanan who never actually made it to trial. Cunanan was one of America's Most Wanted fugitives and was never caught. He was found dead in July of 1997 after committing suicide 8 days after shooting Versace in broad daylight on the front steps of his home. That is where his killing spree ended, but it actually began a few months earlier in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
UPDATE: Stillwater Police Find Body of Missing Man

STILLWATER (WJON News) - Authorities have called off the search of a missing man after his body was found Sunday night. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Stillwater Police Department say 20-year-old George Musser was found at around 7:00 p.m. Sunday in Baytown Township. He was pronounced dead.
STILLWATER, MN
World Snow Sculpting Championship Returns to Stillwater This January

After the success of last year's event, the World Snow Sculpting Championship will be returning to Stillwater, MN January 18th through the 22nd. The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the City of Stillwater, is honored to host the 2nd World Snow Sculpting Championship competition sanctioned by the Association Internationale de Sculpture sur Neige et Glace based in Finland. Teams from around the world will travel to Stillwater, Minnesota to create amazing snow sculptures while competing for prize money and the title of the World Champion.
STILLWATER, MN
Ice Palace Opens in Delano

DELANO (WJON News) - Thanks to our recent run of cold weather, the Ice Palace at Fountain Hill Winery is open for the season. This year’s Ice Palace features over 87,000 square feet of space to explore for all ages. Lead Builder Brigham Youngstrom explains the weather plays the...
DELANO, MN
Golden Gophers Facing Syracuse in Pinstripe Bowl

BRONX (WJON News) -- The Golden Gopher football team is getting ready to play in its bowl game. The Gophers will face Syracuse Thursday in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Minnesota has an 8-4 record overall and is making its 23rd all-time bowl appearance. The Orange...
BRONX, NY
St. Cloud, MN
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

