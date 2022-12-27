Read full article on original website
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
As the World Turns Star Rita Walter McLaughlin Dead at 71Soap HubOakdale, MN
The Trashmen's 'Surfin' Bird'Frank MastropoloMinneapolis, MN
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
‘Do Not Be Like This Guy!’ MN Police Post About This Dangerous Winter Action
I think about all the crazy things I've seen on Minnesota roads, cars covered in snow, people driving on the shoulder to pass, and of course the left lane hangers. One Minnesota police department is raising awareness about a dangerous winter driving habit that can have fatal consequences. Driving without scraping off your windshield of ice and snow.
This Killing Spree Started in Minnesota and ended with Versace
Designer Gianni Versace. He was murdered in South Florida in 1997. His murderer was Andrew Cunanan who never actually made it to trial. Cunanan was one of America's Most Wanted fugitives and was never caught. He was found dead in July of 1997 after committing suicide 8 days after shooting Versace in broad daylight on the front steps of his home. That is where his killing spree ended, but it actually began a few months earlier in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
UPDATE: Stillwater Police Find Body of Missing Man
STILLWATER (WJON News) - Authorities have called off the search of a missing man after his body was found Sunday night. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Stillwater Police Department say 20-year-old George Musser was found at around 7:00 p.m. Sunday in Baytown Township. He was pronounced dead.
Minnesota Woman Gets A New Kidney As Part Of A 6 Person Donation ‘Chain’
I had never heard of a kidney chain until now. This is an incredible story of giving that really shows what paying it forward means. A woman from Rogers, Minnesota named Mackenzie Meier is a 22-year-old dance instructor and a busy person in general. When she started having migraines for a couple of weeks, she recognized that something wasn't right.
Remember When a Frozen Caveman Showed Up in a Minnesota Park?
Remember this big news event from January 2021? What appeared to be a frozen caveman, this art installation popped up in Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis. Named Zug Zug, the caveman was encased in plexiglass for parkgoers to investigate as they walked through. WCCO news reported that Zug Zug's artists...
World Snow Sculpting Championship Returns to Stillwater This January
After the success of last year's event, the World Snow Sculpting Championship will be returning to Stillwater, MN January 18th through the 22nd. The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the City of Stillwater, is honored to host the 2nd World Snow Sculpting Championship competition sanctioned by the Association Internationale de Sculpture sur Neige et Glace based in Finland. Teams from around the world will travel to Stillwater, Minnesota to create amazing snow sculptures while competing for prize money and the title of the World Champion.
Ice Palace Opens in Delano
DELANO (WJON News) - Thanks to our recent run of cold weather, the Ice Palace at Fountain Hill Winery is open for the season. This year’s Ice Palace features over 87,000 square feet of space to explore for all ages. Lead Builder Brigham Youngstrom explains the weather plays the...
Ice Castles Comes Back to New Brighton in January (PHOTOS)
A couple of years ago - pre pandemic, we headed to New Brighton to Long Lake Regional Park for Ice Castles. It's back for this year, and it's so worth the trip to take the family to see this. When you think about the time it took to make all...
Golden Gophers Facing Syracuse in Pinstripe Bowl
BRONX (WJON News) -- The Golden Gopher football team is getting ready to play in its bowl game. The Gophers will face Syracuse Thursday in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Minnesota has an 8-4 record overall and is making its 23rd all-time bowl appearance. The Orange...
Opinion: Are We All Just Waiting for the Vikings to Fail?
Let me start out by saying I'm no authority on the Vikings or football in general. I'm the person at the watch party hovering over the snack table and asking a few questions about what is going on. But what I can do is check the vibes of the rooms I am in.
Vikings’ Joseph Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
EAGAN (WJON News) -- Vikings' Joseph Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Greg Joseph received the honor for Week 16 after nailing a 61-yard game-winning field goal, which was a personal best and a franchise record. With their 27-24 win on Saturday over the New York Giants, the...
