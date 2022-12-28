Resident saved by ‘heroic’ stranger in Sidney house fire

Thanks for signing up!

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A person was reportedly saved by a heroic stranger when their Sidney home caught on fire Tuesday afternoon.

On Dec. 27 at 4:48 p.m., Sidney firefighters were dispatched to the 200th block of S. Miami Avenue for a reported structure fire with a person trapped inside, according to a release.

Upon arrival, crews found a two-story duplex with a large amount of fire coming from the front.

It has been reported that a resident was asleep in the basement when the fire occurred. This resident was rescued by an “outstanding and heroic civilian” prior to Sidney Fire Department arrival. The identity of this civilian is unknown at this time.

Several occupants were evaluated on scene by a Piqua Fire Department Medic crew and Anna EMS transported one occupant from the scene. No injuries were reported to any firefighters or police officers. Firefighters were also able to rescue numerous animals, but some did perish due to the fire, the release states.

The fire did extend into the adjoining residence before being extinguished by firefighters. The fire loss to the property is estimated at $100,000 and $20,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

