Read full article on original website
Related
Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Reflects on Their "Amazing" Yet "Overwhelming" New Chapter
Watch: Brittney Griner's Wife Reflects on Their Next Chapter Together. Following Brittney Griner's release from Russia, her wife Cherelle Griner is focused on their road ahead. The WNBA star, who was found guilty on drug charges by a Russian court and sentenced to 9 years in prison earlier this year,...
Pele's daughter says her family are enduring 'sadness and despair' as he nears a month in hospital
The daughter of Brazilian football great Pele has posted a philosophical caption alongside a family photo to social media as her famous father continues his fight for life.
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter is showing her passion for soccer in an adorable new Instagram post Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level. The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday. In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats. The second image shows Olympia...
Nia Long & Ime Udoka Split After His Alleged Affair
Actress Nia Long and NBA coach Ime Udoka have reportedly called it quits after 13 years together. Long’s rep confirmed the split to People magazine, saying that they are “no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez]." The news comes months after his alleged...
New video reveals what Brittney Griner endured inside Russian penal colony
A video shows new details about Brittney Griner's life in a Russian penal colony. TJ Quinn, investigative reporter and senior writer for ESPN who reported on these details, joins CNN's Erin Burnett to discuss.
thesource.com
Mother of Diddy’s New Daughter Revealed to be 28-Year-Old Cyber Security Professional
Diddy is the father of a new baby girl, Love Sean Combs, who was born on Oct. 15 in Newport Beach, California. According to TMZ, the mother is 28-year-old Dana Tran. Dana is known as Dana Tee on social media, and she recently removed her Instagram. Dana works in cyber security and is a native of Southern California.
Kim Kardashian Invites Ex-Husband Kanye West To Family's Former Home For Saint's 7th Birthday After Affair Claim
Playing nice! Kim Kardashian put her differences aside with Kanye West for the sake of their children. RadarOnline.com is told The Kardashians star "invited" her ex-husband to the Hidden Hills home that the once-happy couple used to share so he could celebrate Saint's 7th birthday with the family. Meaning that Ye didn't show up unannounced as he did for Chicago's party nearly one year ago. Sources revealed to RadarOnline.com that Kim extended the invite to her ex-husband, confirming they were under the same roof for several hours — a sign their co-parenting is headed in the right direction despite his...
Summer Walker Gets Dragged After Offering $2,000 A Month For ‘Preferably White Or Gay’ Male Assistant, Responds To Backlash
Twitter drags Summer Walker for offering $2,000 a month for 'preferably white or gay' male assistant to 'build stuff' in Atlanta
Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza Pulls In $5 Million A Month, Estranged Wife Reveals In Divorce War
Trevor Ariza’s estranged wife Bree Anderson said she is unable to pay her bills while the NBA star’s off living the high life — and now she wants a judge to step in, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bree informed the court of her dire financial situation and explained she needs monthly support. Back in September, Trevor’s wife filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court.In her petition, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The two were married in April 2018 but dated for several years before walking down the aisle....
Bustle
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
Essence
Diddy Gifts Twin Daughters Jessie And D’Lila Matching Range Rovers At Their Sweet 16 Party
The twins, who Diddy had with the late Kim Porter, hit a milestone age, and he surprised them with a gift they won’t forget. The Combs twins recently hit a milestone age, 16. As expected, Jessie James and D’Lila Star brought in 16 in the grandest way; they had a lavish futuristic-themed party.
ETOnline.com
Nia Long Calls Out 'Irresponsible' and 'Hurtful' Way Her Ex's Alleged Affair Played Out (Exclusive)
Nia Long is opening up about her split from husband Ime Udoka. Long walked the red carpet at the premiere of Peacock's The Best Man: The Final Chapters at the Hollywood Athletic Club on Wednesday, and she spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier about her recent relationship challenges and why she believes their break-up should've been handled privately.
HipHopDX.com
T.I. Defended By His Son King Following Snitching Confession
T.I.‘s son King Harris has been clapping back at those calling his father a snitch following a recently resurfaced clip from his expediTIously podcast. Social media users are chiming in about a clip from a 2020 episode of the rapper’s podcast where he admitted to pinning a gun case on his late relative in the early 2000s.
Brittney Griner And Her Wife Cherelle Griner Are Focused On Living A Normal Life
Earlier this month, Russian officials finally released Griner to the U.S. in a prisoner swap for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. The post Brittney Griner And Her Wife Cherelle Griner Are Focused On Living A Normal Life appeared first on NewsOne.
Black America Web
Alicia Keys Reacts to Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Singing ‘Girl On Fire’ | Video
*Alicia Keys has reacted to Kaavia James Wade, the 4-year-old daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade, singing her hit song “Girl On Fire” in a clip posted online. Union shared a video on Instagram of Kavvia singing the Grammy winner’s 2012 girl empowerment track. “That is everything,” Keys told E! News about the clip. “That’s the biggest, most beautiful gift.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Asian Doll Tweets Megan Thee Stallion Was “Shot In Her Foot By A Midget” Amid Trial
The self-proclaimed Queen of Drill has had a years-long friendship with Megan thee Stallion. During the first week of Tory Lanez’s trial, Asian Doll offered her thoughts on the case while also lending support to Megan Thee Stallion. The “Nunnadet Sh*t” rapper clapped back at a Twitter user and...
Reality Star Dies
There is sad news as it has been confirmed that Barbara "Babs" Thore, known as Whitney's mom on TLC reality program "My Big Fat Fabulous Life," has died at 76, according to her daughter Whitney.
‘We’re Not Going Backwards’: Cherelle Griner Says She And Brittney Griner Are Looking Forward To The Future
Cherelle Griner opens up about being reunited with her wife Brittney Griner after being separated for 10 months.
Kim Kardashian Is Worried Future Boyfriends Will Be ‘Scared’ of Kanye West and More ‘Angie Martinez IRL’ Podcast Takeaways
Kim Kardashian has stayed fairly mum when it comes to her rocky post-split relationship with Kanye West — until now. The reality star got real and emotional during an interview on the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast and in case you missed it, Us Weekly is breaking down the biggest revelations. “I feel free of things,” […]
WHAS 11
Kim Kardashian Has a 'Fantasy' About Marrying for the Fourth Time
Kim Kardashian still has hope for a successful marriage. The reality star opened up about her love life on The goop Podcast this week, telling Gwyneth Paltrow that despite her three failed marriages, she still dreams of happily ever after. "I have this fantasy in my head," Kardashian, 42, said,...
Comments / 2