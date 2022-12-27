ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
People

Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter is showing her passion for soccer in an adorable new Instagram post Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level. The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday. In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats.  The second image shows Olympia...
extratv

Nia Long & Ime Udoka Split After His Alleged Affair

Actress Nia Long and NBA coach Ime Udoka have reportedly called it quits after 13 years together. Long’s rep confirmed the split to People magazine, saying that they are “no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez]." The news comes months after his alleged...
RadarOnline

Kim Kardashian Invites Ex-Husband Kanye West To Family's Former Home For Saint's 7th Birthday After Affair Claim

Playing nice! Kim Kardashian put her differences aside with Kanye West for the sake of their children. RadarOnline.com is told The Kardashians star "invited" her ex-husband to the Hidden Hills home that the once-happy couple used to share so he could celebrate Saint's 7th birthday with the family. Meaning that Ye didn't show up unannounced as he did for Chicago's party nearly one year ago. Sources revealed to RadarOnline.com that Kim extended the invite to her ex-husband, confirming they were under the same roof for several hours — a sign their co-parenting is headed in the right direction despite his...
RadarOnline

Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza Pulls In $5 Million A Month, Estranged Wife Reveals In Divorce War

Trevor Ariza’s estranged wife Bree Anderson said she is unable to pay her bills while the NBA star’s off living the high life — and now she wants a judge to step in, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bree informed the court of her dire financial situation and explained she needs monthly support. Back in September, Trevor’s wife filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court.In her petition, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The two were married in April 2018 but dated for several years before walking down the aisle....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
HipHopDX.com

T.I. Defended By His Son King Following Snitching Confession

T.I.‘s son King Harris has been clapping back at those calling his father a snitch following a recently resurfaced clip from his expediTIously podcast. Social media users are chiming in about a clip from a 2020 episode of the rapper’s podcast where he admitted to pinning a gun case on his late relative in the early 2000s.
Black America Web

Alicia Keys Reacts to Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Singing ‘Girl On Fire’ | Video

*Alicia Keys has reacted to Kaavia James Wade, the 4-year-old daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade, singing her hit song “Girl On Fire” in a clip posted online. Union shared a video on Instagram of Kavvia singing the Grammy winner’s 2012 girl empowerment track. “That is everything,” Keys told E! News about the clip. “That’s the biggest, most beautiful gift.”
News Breaking LIVE

Reality Star Dies

There is sad news as it has been confirmed that Barbara "Babs" Thore, known as Whitney's mom on TLC reality program "My Big Fat Fabulous Life," has died at 76, according to her daughter Whitney.
WHAS 11

Kim Kardashian Has a 'Fantasy' About Marrying for the Fourth Time

Kim Kardashian still has hope for a successful marriage. The reality star opened up about her love life on The goop Podcast this week, telling Gwyneth Paltrow that despite her three failed marriages, she still dreams of happily ever after. "I have this fantasy in my head," Kardashian, 42, said,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy