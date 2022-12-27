Read full article on original website
Related
NBC 29 News
New signs have been added on the Van Clief nature area trail heads
SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New signs have been added to the trail heads at the Van Clief nature area in Scottsville. The trails have a number of access points that lead to the Scottsville Lake. “One of the things that we found actually, we heard from both residents and visitors...
NBC 29 News
Albemarle County Supervisors highlight priorities for 2023
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - As we bring 2022 to a close, the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors has a full plate going into 2023. When talking to two Albemarle supervisors about their priorities, the topic of the environment came up often. “It seems like a little thing, but it’s...
NBC 29 News
Fire destroys engine repair shop in Verona
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - An engine repair shop in Verona was destroyed by a fire Thursday morning. The fire occurred at the intersection of Spring Hill Road and Quick’s Mill Road near Verona on Dec. 29. Smoke could be seen from far away, and multiple departments were called to the scene.
NBC 29 News
City of Charlottesville encourages people to save water
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Going into the new year, the City of Charlottesville is encouraging people to think about ways to save water. The city says to consider taking the EPA Water Sense “I’m for Water” pledge. The pledge and plan aim to reduce water usage with an easy monthly checklist.
WHSV
Family-Owned food business to expand in Shenandoah County
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that family-owned and operated Wholesome Foods, Inc. will expand its meat processing operation by adding a new, USDA-inspected slaughter facility to its Shenandoah County location. According to a release, the company plans to source nearly all of the livestock for the...
cbs19news
Search continues for missing man in national park
LURAY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The National Park Service says the search for a missing man continues. According to a release, James Alan Cattley of North Garden was reported missing on Dec. 12. His vehicle was found at Turk Gap Parking, located near mile marker 94 on Skyline Drive, on...
NBC 29 News
Church begins fundraising for couple who lost house in Christmas Eve fire
CHURCHVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton Fire and Rescue said a home on Hankey Mountain Highway was a total loss after a fire on the night before Christmas. Glossbrenner United Methodist Church is raising money for the displaced couple to start again. Logan Dodson grew up with the Morrisons, so it was a natural response for her to reach out and offer help.
WSET
Wholesome Foods expands USDA-inspected meat processing facility in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday that family-owned and operated Wholesome Foods, Inc. will expand its meat processing operation by adding a new, USDA-inspected slaughter facility to its Shenandoah County location. This project will create twelve new jobs and represent nearly $1.2 million of new investment...
crozetgazette.com
Massive Flooding Closes Piedmont Place
A water main broke in a third-floor suite at Piedmont Place, causing water to pour through the lower floors, closing the businesses and causing extensive damage to inventory and equipment. John Fontaine of Newtown Fitness, which occupies part of the lower level of the building on Library Avenue in downtown...
wvtf.org
Trouble in Spotsylvania County Schools sparks action in Albemarle
School board races don’t often galvanize communities, but more than 400 people are already getting e-mails from a group called Forward Albemarle. Its mission is to promote diversity, equity, inclusivity and excellence in public schools – and to avoid what has happened in Spotsylvania County. There, a group...
Echoes of the Past: Bath County Sheriff Reflects On 30-Year Career
Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The Virginian Review and other publications archived since 1914. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical purposes and accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original, unedited form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher. December 28, 192399 Years AgoMiddleton Out Under $500 BondFred F. Middleton, Covington barber, who was held with his brother. J.J. Middleton, of Pennsylvania in connection with an automobile accident which occured near Staunton several days ago, has returned to his home here, having been...
Updated 5:45 PM : NEWS BULLETIN : Multiple Deaths Near Schuyler, Virginia – Water Rescue / Recovery
“At 11:41 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 27), the Virginia State Police was alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County. Local and state Search and Recovery Teams responded to the scene to assist with the vehicle recovery. At...
WHSV
Officials respond to traffic crash that shut down South High Street in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Police Department responded to a traffic crash on Thursday evening on South High Street in Harrisonburg near Food Lion. HPD says both lanes in that area were closed but have since reopened. The crash remains under investigation. We will bring you updates as we get...
WHSV
Two found dead in submerged car
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a vehicle found in a river in Nelson County on Dec. 27. According to the VSP, they were alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County.
wsvaonline.com
Food drive looks to feed thousands
The Brent Berry Food Drive is expected to feed around five-thousand families in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County in 2023. That’s according to an estimate by founder and organizer Bucky Berry, who said this year’s drive is on track to be the most successful in its 15-year history. Berry...
NBC 29 News
LEAP shares home heating advice ahead of next temperature drop
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Local Energy Alliance Program (LEAP) has some advice ahead of more cold weather. “One of the best ways to prepare for winter and heating your home is to make sure that your heating system is serviced twice a year, and making sure that if you have air filters that they’re changed as often as the manufacturers say.” LEAP Home Energy Analyst Anthony Malabad said.
NBC 29 News
Allen & Allen’s Sober Ride Home program offers people a safe ride on New Year’s Eve
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Law Firm of Allen & Allen is providing a safe ride home for those who will be drinking New Year’s Eve. The law firm is distributing $25 gift cards for Uber rides to a number of restaurants in central Virginia, including Charlottesville’s Dairy Market.
NBC 29 News
Starting January 1st, new changes will put some more money in your pocket
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The minimum wage in Virginia is increasing from $11 an hour to $12 an hour at the start of the New Year. Along with this change, you’ll also save money on groceries with the sales tax rate dropping from 2.5% to 1%. “Any increase is...
NBC 29 News
Police investigating fatal incident in Nelson Co.
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Investigators in Nelson County are looking for two people they believe were in a car found in the Rockfish River. Virginia State Police say they have already recovered three bodies, including two boys ages 11 and 17 found on the shore. The Nelson County Sheriff’s...
WHSV
Third body found in submerged vehicle investigation
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have given an update about the submerged car that was found in Nelson County on Dec. 27. Previously, the VSP reported that they were alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River and that there were two confirmed dead. In...
