ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Iranian chess queens’ gambit: Playing without hijab at high-profile tournament

By Borzou Daragahi
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09kFE4_0jwOcitO00

Two Iranian chess champs defied their nation’s rules by taking part in an international tournament without hijab in a high-profile act of protest after the death in custody of a young woman allegedly violating Islamic dress codes.

Photos showed Sara Khadem and Atousa Pourkashiyan competing this week at the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Almaty , Kazakhstan, without the Islamic headscarf required by the Tehran regime’s clerical rulers. Khadem was also seen playing without a headscarf on Wednesday.

Both were seen in photos concentrating on their chess boards as they competed in the five-day event, which has drawn top-ranked champion Magnus Carlsen of Denmark and included a 90-minute opening ceremony extravaganza featuring singers, dancers, choirs and a local pop group.

Iran’s unrest began with the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish woman visiting the capital and abducted for allegedly wearing her headscarf in too relaxed a manner. Weeks of demonstrations, nighttime chants from rooftops, acts of vandalism targeting regime outposts and other acts of defiance have shaken the regime. At least 500 people have been killed by regime enforcers during the protests, including several dozen youth, according to Hrana,

Ms Khadem, 25 and also known as Sarasadat Khademalsharieh, is a rising star in Iran’s competitive chess world and has had a troubled relationship with authorities, quitting the national team in 2020 only to rejoin later that year. In Almaty, she has won four games, lost three, and deadlocked in one.

Ms Pourkashiyan, 34, is a six-time Iranian champion. She has won five times, lost once and had two draws in the first two days of competition.

Both natives of the capital Tehran have won national and international competitions. Neither have made public comments about their appearance or posted photos of themselves without headscarves to their social media accounts. News of their acts of defiance was reported by reformist newspapers and sports outlets in Iran, but ignored by broadcast and other media controlled by hardline regime adjutants.

Numerous actors and celebrities have appeared without their hijabs at public events or on social media without the mandatory hijab, but appearing at international sporting events whilst representing the Islamic Republic of Tehran authorities.

Earlier this month, Islamic enforcers loyal to the clerical dictatorship in Tehran demolished the home of Elnaz Rekabi, a champion climber who competed in a match in South Korea with her hair uncovered in October. Last month an Iranian competitive archerer appeared without her hijab during an awards ceremony in Tehran.

Iran’s deputy sports minister Maryam Kazemipour acknowledged last month that some female athletes had acted against “Islamic norms” but claimed they had later apologised.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tourist from Argentina who visited the Taj Mahal untraceable after testing Covid positive, say authorities

A tourist from Argentina who visited the Taj Mahal in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh has gone missing after testing positive for Covid-19.The 48-year-old visitor was at the historical monument on 26 December where he was tested for coronavirus at the gate by a team of health workers. Upon testing positive for the virus in the antigen test, the tourist was barred from entering the Taj Mahal's premises.The Argentine man has since been untraceable and provided false details, including his contact number, according to Agra district chief medical officer AK Srivastava.The mobile number provided by the tourist was...
Eden Reports

Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War

In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
The Independent

Russian troops ‘booby trapping’ bodies of dead soliders and children’s toys, Ukraine claims

Russian troops have been accused of booby-trapping the dead bodies of soldiers killed fighting in the war in Ukraine.Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s defence minister, claimed bombs had also been planted in mass graves, children’s toys, backpacks, schools, hospitals and apartments.He said this was only “a partial list of Russia’s violations” of the United Nation’s rules of engagement in armed conflicts and war.Booby traps are illegal under international law and Protocol II of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons specifically states that they must not be attached to “sick, wounded or dead persons.”A breach of this convention could be considered a...
The Independent

Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, UK and Ireland as president and one year paid more foreign tax than US

Donald Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, the UK, Ireland and St Maarten during his presidency, and in his first year in the White House paid more foreign tax than US, his returns have shown.In 2017, Trump’s foreign financial interests were still apparently quite strong; he paid more than $1m in tax to other countries that year. But at the same time, his domestic efforts to shield himself from taxes were in full swing too, and he paid less than $1,000 for the year in federal income taxes.However, his personal finances started to look a lot less like...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Putin is threatening ‘nuclear blackmail’ in Ukraine – but the world must not give in, historian says

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine approaches its first anniversary, both sides are preparing for fresh offensives with flickering hopes of a ceasefire extinguished almost as soon as they surface.For the historian Timothy Snyder, this war in the heart of Europe, one of the most momentous in recent history, will end with paradigm shifts and a new reality in the international order – but not the cataclysmic nuclear apocalypse some fear.Speaking to The Independent, he says: “Putin has introduced nuclear rhetoric. There is a temptation to give in to nuclear blackmail, it has become a matter of obsessive importance to...
The Independent

Putin accuses West of using Ukraine to destroy his country as Russia launches latest missile salvo

Vladimir Putin has accused the West of using Ukraine to “destroy” his country, while Volodymyr Zelensky has said Moscow is in league with the devil – as Russian forces unleashed a fresh wave of more than 20 missile strikes on Kyiv and a number of other targets. At least one person was killed in the Ukrainian capital as explosions and air raid sirens filled Kyiv’s skies throughout Saturday during the second round of missile strikes on the capital in three days. At least a dozen people were injured in the attacks, dubbed as “Terror on New Year’s Eve” by...
Reuters

Lula returns to office in a troubled, divided Brazil

BRASILIA, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will be sworn in as president of Brazil on Sunday under tightened security in the Brazilian capital following threats of violence by supporters of his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Fist fight breaks out between passengers on flight to India after heated argument

Two passengers on a Kolkata-bound flight from Bangkok came to blows after an argument over seatbelts escalated.A video of the incident, taken by another passenger on the plane, has since gone viral.Two people can be seen having a heated verbal row onboard low-cost carrier Thai Smile Airways, telling each other to “sit down quietly” and “put your hand down” while a frantic flight attendant tried to defuse the argument. However, the argument escalated and resulted in an embarrassing fist fight inside the plane.The incident happened on 27 December. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rows of Southwest planes parked in California as thousands of flights cancelledVigil held for Thai princess on life support after collapsing from heart conditionThird person arrested over Christmas Eve shooting of 26-year-old Elle Edwards
The Independent

Pakistan Tourism account slammed for sharing ‘sexist’ video of couple in cable car

A well-followed Twitter account representing tourism in Pakistan has attracted criticism for sharing a viral video that followers say is sexist and inappropriate.The video, which was posted by the tourism-focused account on Christmas Day, shows a couple arguing on a cable car in the country.In the clip, a woman riding a cable car tells her partner she is afraid of heights. When her male partner becomes annoyed with her, he threatens to open the safety bar on the cable car to throw her off.The woman in the video seems visibly frightened, and asks her partner to forgive her before touching...
The Independent

Croatia rings in New Year as fully integrated EU member

At the stroke of midnight on Saturday, Croatia switched to the shared European currency, the euro, and removed dozens of border checkpoints to join the world’s largest passport-free travel area.It marked a fresh start for the small Balkan nation of 4 million people that captured international attention three decades ago as the site of a brutal war that left nearly a quarter of its economy in ruins.Joining Europe's ID-check-free Schengen zone means Croats will now be among almost 420 million people who are free to roam its 27 member countries without passports for work or leisure.Adopting the euro will...
The Independent

Huge crowds of Palestinians mark Fatah anniversary in Gaza

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians thronged a Gaza City park Saturday to mark the 58th anniversary of the founding of the Fatah party, a rare show of popularity in the heartland of the militant Hamas group, Fatah’s main rival.The crowds turned Katiba Park into a sea of yellow flags and pictures of Fatah founders and leaders, including Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and his predecessor Yasser Arafat.Hamas, which took over Gaza after routing pro-Abbas forces in 2007, permitted Fatah to hold the rally. In several past occasions following the 2007 takeover, Hamas had blocked or restricted activities for Fatah.While polls...
The Independent

Zelensky vows 2023 is ‘year of victory’ for Ukraine in new year video address

Volodymyr Zelensky has said his “one wish” for 2023 is victory for Ukrainians in the war against Russia. The Ukrainian president delivered the video address dressed in his trademark khaki military fatigues, just before welcoming the new year in his war-torn country. “I want to wish all of us one thing - victory. And that’s the main thing. One wish for all Ukrainians,” he said. The past year has been devastating for Ukraine after Vladimir Putin launched his invasion on February 24. The Russian president has peddled the narrative that he has embarked upon a “special military operation” to...
The Independent

Jubilant UK crowds celebrate restriction-free new year for first time since Covid pandemic

Jubilant crowds welcomed the new year with the biggest celebrations Britain has seen since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Thousands of people stood together without restrictions to watch spectacular fireworks displays in capital cities across the country. In London, the chimes of Big Ben rang to signal the start of the new year, as a crowd of more than 100,000 stood along the Thames to watch an iconic fireworks display.The sold-out show was designed to send a message of “love and unity”, as it highlighted the Lionesses’ history-making Euro win at Wembley, marked 50 years of London’s Pride...
The Independent

2022’s biggest climate disasters - and why we must remember them

Wildfires tearing through the London suburbs. One-third of Pakistan underwater. Drought-linked famine looming for tens of millions of people in East Africa. Billions of dollars in damage from a “500-year” hurricane that smacked into Florida.The year 2022 brought disaster after disaster across the planet with scientists increasingly able to point to the climate crisis as the root cause. Here, The Independent looks back at some of the most erratic and devastating events being driven by humanity’s continued reliance on burning fossil fuels:Flooding in PakistanThis summer’s record-breaking monsoon flooding wreaked havoc across Pakistan, plunging one-third of the country underwater. The rising...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

Things will get better in 2023, says upbeat Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has said he is confident “things will get better” in the year ahead after a “pretty tumultuous” 2022.In a brief new year greeting posted on social media, the former prime minister made no mention of his unceremonious ejection from Downing Street – swiftly followed by his successor Liz Truss – or the cost-of-living crisis.Instead he delivered a boosterish message on the the prospects for the economy and the opportunities opened up by Brexit following the end of the pandemic.Here are my New Year predictions! Inflation will continue to turn down. China will recover from omicron. Putin will lose...
The Independent

Former IS families face neighbors' hatred returning home

Marwa Ahmad rarely leaves her run-down house in the Syrian city of Raqqa. The single mother of four says people look at her with suspicion and refuse to offer her a job, while her children get bullied and beaten up at school.She and her children are paying the price, she says, because she once belonged to the Islamic State group, which overran a swath of Syria and Iraq in 2014 and imposed a radical, brutal rule for years.Ahmad is among tens of thousands of widows and wives of IS militants who were detained in the wretched and lawless al-Hol...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
512M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy