Here's Why Donaldson (DCI) Shares Are Up Over 22% in 6 Months
Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI appears in good shape, with its shares rallying 22.6% over the past six months compared with the industry’s 12.7% growth. Donaldson’s strong product portfolio, solid demand and focus on innovation are expected to have driven the stock’s performance. Let’s look into the factors...
Here's the Next Stock I'm Going to Buy
With the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both taking huge hits in 2022, investors are probably scared to put money into the stock market right now. This fear is justified, given how much portfolio value has likely been lost throughout the year. But amid all the uncertainty out there right...
Is e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Commerce Bancshares Reaches Analyst Target Price
In recent trading, shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc (Symbol: CBSH) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $68.02, changing hands for $68.39/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
3 High-Conviction Stocks for 2023
Times are tough right now for investors. This past year has been volatile and there's a lot of uncertainty heading into 2023. One of the keys to successful investing during times like this is to focus on your highest-conviction stocks. These are companies you firmly believe can thrive no matter what's ahead. For three Fool.com contributors, some of their highest-conviction stocks for 2023 are Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN), Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM), and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE). Here's why they believe these companies are well positioned for success in 2023 and beyond.
Bitcoin Seen Dropping Lower Before Shooting Back Up
Billionaire Tim Draper says bitcoin (BTC) could hit $250,000 next year while renowned investor Mark Mobius counters it could crash to $10,000. Who's right?. That's anyone's guess but for now, the world's largest cryptocurrency and the beleaguered cryptocurrency market it helped usher is expected to remain in the doldrums for much of next year, if not longer.
Brokers Suggest Investing in Palo Alto (PANW): Read This Before Placing a Bet
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Let's take a look at what these...
This Beaten-Down Dividend Stock Is Starting to Look Attractive
Let's not mince words here: VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) has had a terrible 2022. The parent company of well-known footwear and apparel brands like Vans, the North Face, Timberland, Dickies, and others has performed poorly and trimmed guidance multiple times. Revenue declined, inventory built up, and management said that it...
Why Palantir, C3.ai, and Shopify Stocks All Gained Ground Today
The recent volatility that has plagued the major stock market indexes continued this week. After several days of declines, Wall Street was finally able to mount a rally Thursday as investors digested the latest unemployment report, which brought some (potentially) good news. The Federal Reserve Bank's campaign of rising interest rates may finally be cooling the overheated economy -- at least if the job numbers are any indication.
Got $5,000? 3 Top Infrastructure Stocks to Buy for the Long Term
You probably don't think about how natural gas gets to your house or who owns the bridges and roads you drive over; you just assume that they will be there. And while you probably don't own a gas pipeline, a bridge, or a road, you can own a piece of them with investments in companies like Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE: BIPC), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD). And the best part? They all pay reliable dividends supported by the cash flows from the vital assets they own. They all trade for well under $100 per share, so a $5,000 investment could get you a lot of shares.
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 30th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR: This late-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.1% over the last 60 days. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus. Immunocore Holdings...
Euronet (EEFT) Rises 20.9% in 3 Months: More Room for Growth?
Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s EEFT shares have climbed 20.9% in the past three months compared with a 3.9% rise of the industry. Growth in EFT Processing, epay and Money Transfer businesses are driving the stock. With its digital efforts and global expansions, the company has positioned itself for better returns in the future.
2 Growth Stocks Down 49% and 66% in 2022 to Buy for 2023
The year 2022 will go down in history as a historically bad one for growth stocks. But there's a silver lining. While the growth-heavy Nasdaq Composite index closed out the year down a staggering 33%, and many companies saw even bigger valuation crunches, some top stocks now trade at great prices.
Want to Get Richer? 2 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever.
Corporate warfare is a thing; staying on top of the metaphorical mountain is hard, especially in the technology sector, where innovation and competition are constantly nipping at your heels. But it's not impossible. Technology leaders Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) have enjoyed years of dominance and are still going strong.
Quanta Services (PWR) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Quanta Services (PWR) closed at $142.50, marking a -0.14% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
3 Under-the-Radar Tech Stocks to Buy in 2023
Tired of the same old investments that everyone else is snatching up? Then 2023 looks like a great time to try something new. I'm about to show you a trio of promising technology stocks that most investors don't know well. These hidden treasures may not be household names quite yet but have the potential to yield impressive returns in the long run. Furthermore, all of them are on fire sale right now.
McKesson (MCK) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
McKesson (MCK) closed at $375.12 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of the prescription...
SLX's Underlying Holdings Imply 11% Gain Potential
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Steel ETF (Symbol: SLX), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $64.59 per unit.
5 Reasons Tesla Stock Is Collapsing
Zane and Connor go over the five reasons that Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is falling. Tune in to this video to hear about how Elon Musk's other ventures, macroeconomic conditions, and more is negatively affecting the stock price. *Stock prices used were the midday prices of Dec. 28, 2022. The...
Is HarleyDavidson (HOG) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Looking at the history of...
