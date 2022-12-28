Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
14 Phoenix Restaurants That Closed in 2022Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
This Town in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensGilbert, AZ
Crystal Wilson: Woman arrested for murder of adoptive son who disappeared in 2016Lavinia ThompsonGainesville, GA
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Related
LeBron James Threatens To Leave The Lakers: "I Don't Wanna Finish My Career Playing At This Level. I Still Want To Compete For Championships."
LeBron James has finally voiced his dissatisfaction with how the Lakers have treated him, hinting towards a future exit from the franchise.
NBA world reacts to terrible Devin Booker news
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker received terrible news about his groin injury on Wednesday. The Suns announced that Booker, who ranks 12th in the NBA in points per game with 27.1, will miss the next four weeks. Their team account tweeted, “INJURY UPDATE: Further evaluation has confirmed that Devin Booker sustained a left groin strain. Read more... The post NBA world reacts to terrible Devin Booker news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Acknowledges That L.A. "Can't Replace" Anthony Davis
The Lakers have gone 2-4 since Anthony Davis has been out of the lineup
Video: Killian Hayes appears to knock out Moe Wagner with punch
Things spilled out of control in the second quarter of Wednesday’s game between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons, and seemed to end with one player getting knocked out cold by a sucker punch. Magic forward Moe Wagner and Pistons guard Killian Hayes were both pursuing a loose ball late in the second quarter when... The post Video: Killian Hayes appears to knock out Moe Wagner with punch appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA
Stoudamire Steps in as Head Coach, C’s Soar Past Rockets
Damon Stoudamire was 10 minutes from taking his seat on Boston’s bench Tuesday night when he was notified that he wouldn’t be needing to take a seat at all. Shortly before tip-off against the visiting Houston Rockets, the second-year Celtics assistant coach learned that he’d been bumped up the depth chart and would be manning the sideline in his first game as an acting NBA head coach.
Former Lakers Champion James Worthy Thinks The Lakers Shouldn't Trade Draft Picks And Focus On Building Chemistry
James Worthy's comments on the back of the Lakers going through an inconsistent run this season.
Grizzlies Forward Dillon Brooks Gets Real After Loss To Suns: "When We Get Talked Back To, We Just Freeze Up..."
Dillon Brooks throws shade at his own team after second straight loss.
Yardbarker
Bill Simmons Flames The Lakers For Giving Up 'Eight Years Of Assets' In Anthony Davis Trade
When it comes to Lakers big man Anthony Davis, nobody is denying that he's one of the top big men in the NBA. In 2019, the Lakers saw his talent and valued him so highly, they forked over a package that included their entire future. The Lakers ultimately won that...
NBC Sports
Watch Steph's incredulous reaction to Klay's and-1 vs. Hornets
Steph Curry isn't often shocked by what he sees on a basketball court. But he was left in stunned disbelief late in the first half of the Warriors' Tuesday night game against the Charlotte Hornets. With under one minute remaining until halftime at Chase Center, Klay Thompson cut to the...
NBC Sports
JP, JK tease new era of Warriors basketball in win vs. Hornets
SAN FRANCISCO – The Warriors opened the door to disaster Tuesday night, and didn’t quite know how to close it. The concern level went through the Chase Center roof because they knew Stephen Curry was not available. Neither was Andrew Wiggins. Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, both active...
Andew Wiggins' Status For Friday's Game Against Portland Trail Blazers Revealed
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talked about Andrew Wiggins’ status and availability for the team’s next game on Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers following their win on Wednesday night.
Drake gets into war of words with LA Clippers after game
The salt was definitely flowing through Drake’s veins this week. The Toronto Raptors faced off on Tuesday against the LA Clippers. It being a Raptors home game, the “Her Loss” rapper Drake was in his usual courtside seat. Drake is a Raptors superfan and also has an official title with the team as their global... The post Drake gets into war of words with LA Clippers after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Through Their Struggles, Golden State Has Found What They've Been Searching For
The Golden State Warriors have been searching for answers all season long and while they have struggled, things are beginning to look brighter for the defending champions.
Ja Morant’s 3-word response to critics questioning Dillon Brooks’ shot selection
Ja Morant is riding with his teammate. The Memphis Grizzlies star didn’t mince words defending Dillon Brooks after the team’s 119-106 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night. While being asked about Brooks’s erratic shot selection, he cut off the reporter asking the question to give a...
Shaquille O'Neal Gets Real About Why He Chose TNT Over ESPN
It appears that O'Neal knew what he was getting into when he signed with TNT.
NBC Sports
Jerome gives thoughtful answer how Warriors can fix road issues
The Warriors defeated the Utah Jazz 112-107 on Wednesday night, sending a sellout crowd home happy from Chase Center once again. Golden State is 3-0 on its current homestand with five more games to be played in San Francisco before the team hits the road again in mid-January. The start to the Warriors' longest homestand of the season has wiped away all bad feelings from their horrendous 1-5 road trip before the holidays and has continued a trend of their tumultuous 2022-23 NBA season.
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic's second straight triple-double carries Mavs
December 30 - Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the third period as the host Dallas Mavericks sprinted past the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday for their fifth consecutive victory.
Mark Jackson makes interesting comments about his future
Some eight-and-a-half years after his last foray, Mark Jackson is still holding onto the dream. In an interview this week with TMZ Sports, the ESPN analyst Jackson said that he continues to have interest in returning as an NBA head coach. “I got my phone on, so I’m more than available,” said Jackson. “They know... The post Mark Jackson makes interesting comments about his future appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former NBA Player Mario Chalmers Embarrassed A Random Basketball Player In A 1-On-1 Matchup
2x NBA champion Mario Chalmers showed off his skills against a random basketball player during 1-on-1 matchup.
Warriors guard Jordan Poole puts Mason Plumlee in spin cycle, sends Twitter ROFL
The Golden State Warriors have found it difficult adjusting to a life without Stephen Curry, who remains sidelined with a shoulder injury. However, the Warriors may have stumbled upon a Christmas miracle after beating the Memphis Grizzlies convincingly. And now, the Warriors, led by an emergent Jordan Poole, looked to continue their winning ways on Tuesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.
Comments / 0