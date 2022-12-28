ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to terrible Devin Booker news

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker received terrible news about his groin injury on Wednesday. The Suns announced that Booker, who ranks 12th in the NBA in points per game with 27.1, will miss the next four weeks. Their team account tweeted, “INJURY UPDATE: Further evaluation has confirmed that Devin Booker sustained a left groin strain. Read more... The post NBA world reacts to terrible Devin Booker news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Killian Hayes appears to knock out Moe Wagner with punch

Things spilled out of control in the second quarter of Wednesday’s game between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons, and seemed to end with one player getting knocked out cold by a sucker punch. Magic forward Moe Wagner and Pistons guard Killian Hayes were both pursuing a loose ball late in the second quarter when... The post Video: Killian Hayes appears to knock out Moe Wagner with punch appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA

Stoudamire Steps in as Head Coach, C’s Soar Past Rockets

Damon Stoudamire was 10 minutes from taking his seat on Boston’s bench Tuesday night when he was notified that he wouldn’t be needing to take a seat at all. Shortly before tip-off against the visiting Houston Rockets, the second-year Celtics assistant coach learned that he’d been bumped up the depth chart and would be manning the sideline in his first game as an acting NBA head coach.
NBC Sports

Watch Steph's incredulous reaction to Klay's and-1 vs. Hornets

Steph Curry isn't often shocked by what he sees on a basketball court. But he was left in stunned disbelief late in the first half of the Warriors' Tuesday night game against the Charlotte Hornets. With under one minute remaining until halftime at Chase Center, Klay Thompson cut to the...
NBC Sports

JP, JK tease new era of Warriors basketball in win vs. Hornets

SAN FRANCISCO – The Warriors opened the door to disaster Tuesday night, and didn’t quite know how to close it. The concern level went through the Chase Center roof because they knew Stephen Curry was not available. Neither was Andrew Wiggins. Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, both active...
Larry Brown Sports

Drake gets into war of words with LA Clippers after game

The salt was definitely flowing through Drake’s veins this week. The Toronto Raptors faced off on Tuesday against the LA Clippers. It being a Raptors home game, the “Her Loss” rapper Drake was in his usual courtside seat. Drake is a Raptors superfan and also has an official title with the team as their global... The post Drake gets into war of words with LA Clippers after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports

Jerome gives thoughtful answer how Warriors can fix road issues

The Warriors defeated the Utah Jazz 112-107 on Wednesday night, sending a sellout crowd home happy from Chase Center once again. Golden State is 3-0 on its current homestand with five more games to be played in San Francisco before the team hits the road again in mid-January. The start to the Warriors' longest homestand of the season has wiped away all bad feelings from their horrendous 1-5 road trip before the holidays and has continued a trend of their tumultuous 2022-23 NBA season.
Larry Brown Sports

Mark Jackson makes interesting comments about his future

Some eight-and-a-half years after his last foray, Mark Jackson is still holding onto the dream. In an interview this week with TMZ Sports, the ESPN analyst Jackson said that he continues to have interest in returning as an NBA head coach. “I got my phone on, so I’m more than available,” said Jackson. “They know... The post Mark Jackson makes interesting comments about his future appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ClutchPoints

Warriors guard Jordan Poole puts Mason Plumlee in spin cycle, sends Twitter ROFL

The Golden State Warriors have found it difficult adjusting to a life without Stephen Curry, who remains sidelined with a shoulder injury. However, the Warriors may have stumbled upon a Christmas miracle after beating the Memphis Grizzlies convincingly. And now, the Warriors, led by an emergent Jordan Poole, looked to continue their winning ways on Tuesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.
