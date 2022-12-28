Read full article on original website
Phoenix Suns blast Memphis Grizzlies in revenge rematch without injured Devin Booker
MEMPHIS – No early double-digit deficit. No giving up 39 points in the first quarter. No trailing by as many as 34 or losing by 25. The Phoenix Suns weren’t playing...
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: LeBron James Will Consider Six Potential Landing Spots If He Leaves The Los Angeles Lakers
After last night's loss to the Miami Heat, the Lakers fell to 14-21 on the season and are now 13th in the West after showing some signs of life. With Anthony Davis likely sidelined until mid-January at the earliest, it's looking more and more like there's nothing left for LeBron James to play for this season. After his team's latest defeat, James himself admitted as much in the post-game press conference.
Yardbarker
A Larry Bird Fan That Was Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison Asked For An Extra 3 Years To Match The Celtics Legend's Number 33
NBA fans are some of the most passionate people on this planet, they live and breathe for their favorite teams and players. Debates rage across social media daily about which player is the GOAT, which players make it to the Top 5, and which legends would beat other legends if they played in the same era. And as the world has changed, so has the fanaticism of some supporters.
Yardbarker
Bill Simmons Flames The Lakers For Giving Up 'Eight Years Of Assets' In Anthony Davis Trade
When it comes to Lakers big man Anthony Davis, nobody is denying that he's one of the top big men in the NBA. In 2019, the Lakers saw his talent and valued him so highly, they forked over a package that included their entire future. The Lakers ultimately won that...
Yardbarker
Julius Randle Reportedly Destroyed Chairs In The Locker Room After The Knicks' Epic Collapse Against Luka Doncic And The Mavericks
Luka Doncic and the Mavericks pulled off a miracle in Dallas yesterday. With less than a minute remaining, behind by several possessions, the Mavs somehow mounted an insane comeback to come back and beat the Knicks in overtime. It was an absolutely historic performance from Luka, who had 60 points,...
Ja Morant scores 34 points, Memphis Grizzlies defense struggles in blowout loss to Suns
The Memphis Grizzlies aren't sneaking up on anyone this season. They're getting the best shots of many teams. The Phoenix Suns, like the Golden State Warriors two days ago, were down two starters. The Grizzlies didn't match the energy of the Suns and fell 125-108 at FedExForum. Ja Morant led...
Yardbarker
Could LeBron James Rejoin The Cleveland Cavaliers?
The basketball world erupted when Klutch Sports Group announced that LeBron James would be leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers and had signed with the Los Angeles Lakers. The four-year, $153.3 million contract would have the 34-year-old James “taking his talents” to Hollywood to join a Lakers team that was only two years removed from Kobe Bryant’s retirement, five years from their last playoffs, and eight years from their previous championship campaign.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Toronto Raptors: Live updates
Playing on the road has been unkind to the Memphis Grizzlies. After losing three of their last four away from home, Memphis is headed north of the border to face the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors (15-19 ) are not playing their best basketball right now. They have a 10-7 home...
Yardbarker
Ja Morant hands out 17 assists, Grizz down Raptors
Ja Morant scored 13 of his 19 points in the third quarter and added a career-best 17 assists as the visiting Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Toronto Raptors 119-106 Thursday night. Dillon Brooks scored 25 points and Steven Adams had 14 points and 17 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who won for...
Yardbarker
Potential Trade Targets For Los Angeles Lakers To Consider
LeBron James continues to play like one of the greatest players in the league and he is about to turn 38-years-old. However, LeBron can not carry the Los Angeles Lakers on his own and that seems to be the case right now. Anthony Davis has been great when healthy, but...
Yardbarker
Clippers Star Paul George Keeps It Real On Celtics Stars Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown: "I Hope Those Two Guys Stick Together For The Rest Of Their Career."
After making a run to the NBA Finals last season, the Boston Celtics came into this season as a team on a mission. And now, two months into the current season, the Cs are at the top of the East with a 25-10 record overall. In truth, it has been...
Yardbarker
New report contradicts recent Kyle Kuzma trade rumors
The future of Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma remains in flux as the Feb. 9 trade deadline looms. Earlier this week, Marc Stein reported belief around the league is growing that Kuzma is “gettable” in a trade before the deadline. However, Michael Sotto of Hoops Hype reports Kuzma...
Yardbarker
Kevin Love Says The Cavaliers Should "Absolutely" Retire Kyrie Irving's Number
Kyrie Irving was supposed to be the new savior for the Cleveland Cavaliers when they drafted him first overall in the 2011 NBA Draft after LeBron James' departure in 2010. While Kyrie shone as an individual from the get-go, team success was hard to come by, until LeBron returned in 2014. Kevin Love also arrived via trade and suddenly, the Cavaliers were the top dog in the Eastern Conference.
Yardbarker
Frontrunner emerges for Bulls All-Star G Zach LaVine
When the Chicago Bulls signed Zach LaVine to five-year, $215 million deal this summer, they assumed they had locked up a franchise cornerstone for the next half decade. Over the past couple of weeks, however, rumblings have emerged about LaVine being unhappy in Chicago. He is clashing with teammates. He has regressed from last season. It is a rough situation, all the way around.
NBA Odds: Grizzlies vs. Raptors prediction, odds and pick – 12/29/2022
The Memphis Grizzlies (20-13) visit the Toronto Raptors (15-19) on Thursday night. Action tips off at 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Raptors prediction and pick. Memphis has lost four of its last five games but still sits in third place in the Western...
Yardbarker
The Only Way The Los Angeles Lakers Can Land Victor Wembanyama And Save The Franchise
The Los Angeles Lakers are in dire straits. And 35 games into the 2022-23 season, their chances of making the postseason look bleaker with every defeat they endure. It's hard to imagine this outfit bouncing back into playoff contention, let alone staking a claim for another championship. There's nothing novel about what the Lakers are going through this season, considering they went through the same last year. They failed to make the playoffs ending their regular season with a 33-49 record.
Ja Morant sets career high in assists as Memphis Grizzlies get back on track vs. Raptors
Suddenly, the Memphis Grizzlies looked like they were having fun again. Ja Morant was doing the "griddy" dance; Dillon Brooks was screaming at the top of his lungs after big plays; Steven Adams was owning the rebounds; and the Grizzlies were throwing alley oops. Desmond Bane also was back knocking down 3-pointers.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Says Michael Jordan Is The GOAT, While LeBron James Is The Most Accomplished Player In NBA History
The NBA is the biggest basketball league in the world. It has a long history of phenomenal athletes earning fame by flaunting their skills and obviously leading their respective franchises to NBA Championships. Over the course of the league's history, many great players have walked on the hardwood, but when it comes to the GOAT debate, it usually comes down to two players.
FOX Sports
LaMelo Ball has 27 points to help Hornets beat Thunder
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 27 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-113 on Thursday night for just their third victory in the last 14 games. P.J. Washington added 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting and Charlotte got a...
Yardbarker
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic's second straight triple-double carries Mavs
Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the third period as the host Dallas Mavericks sprinted past the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday for their fifth consecutive victory. Doncic finished with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists...
