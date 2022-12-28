ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: LeBron James Will Consider Six Potential Landing Spots If He Leaves The Los Angeles Lakers

After last night's loss to the Miami Heat, the Lakers fell to 14-21 on the season and are now 13th in the West after showing some signs of life. With Anthony Davis likely sidelined until mid-January at the earliest, it's looking more and more like there's nothing left for LeBron James to play for this season. After his team's latest defeat, James himself admitted as much in the post-game press conference.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

A Larry Bird Fan That Was Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison Asked For An Extra 3 Years To Match The Celtics Legend's Number 33

NBA fans are some of the most passionate people on this planet, they live and breathe for their favorite teams and players. Debates rage across social media daily about which player is the GOAT, which players make it to the Top 5, and which legends would beat other legends if they played in the same era. And as the world has changed, so has the fanaticism of some supporters.
Yardbarker

Could LeBron James Rejoin The Cleveland Cavaliers?

The basketball world erupted when Klutch Sports Group announced that LeBron James would be leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers and had signed with the Los Angeles Lakers. The four-year, $153.3 million contract would have the 34-year-old James “taking his talents” to Hollywood to join a Lakers team that was only two years removed from Kobe Bryant’s retirement, five years from their last playoffs, and eight years from their previous championship campaign.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Ja Morant hands out 17 assists, Grizz down Raptors

Ja Morant scored 13 of his 19 points in the third quarter and added a career-best 17 assists as the visiting Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Toronto Raptors 119-106 Thursday night. Dillon Brooks scored 25 points and Steven Adams had 14 points and 17 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who won for...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Potential Trade Targets For Los Angeles Lakers To Consider

LeBron James continues to play like one of the greatest players in the league and he is about to turn 38-years-old. However, LeBron can not carry the Los Angeles Lakers on his own and that seems to be the case right now. Anthony Davis has been great when healthy, but...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

New report contradicts recent Kyle Kuzma trade rumors

The future of Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma remains in flux as the Feb. 9 trade deadline looms. Earlier this week, Marc Stein reported belief around the league is growing that Kuzma is “gettable” in a trade before the deadline. However, Michael Sotto of Hoops Hype reports Kuzma...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Kevin Love Says The Cavaliers Should "Absolutely" Retire Kyrie Irving's Number

Kyrie Irving was supposed to be the new savior for the Cleveland Cavaliers when they drafted him first overall in the 2011 NBA Draft after LeBron James' departure in 2010. While Kyrie shone as an individual from the get-go, team success was hard to come by, until LeBron returned in 2014. Kevin Love also arrived via trade and suddenly, the Cavaliers were the top dog in the Eastern Conference.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Frontrunner emerges for Bulls All-Star G Zach LaVine

When the Chicago Bulls signed Zach LaVine to five-year, $215 million deal this summer, they assumed they had locked up a franchise cornerstone for the next half decade. Over the past couple of weeks, however, rumblings have emerged about LaVine being unhappy in Chicago. He is clashing with teammates. He has regressed from last season. It is a rough situation, all the way around.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Only Way The Los Angeles Lakers Can Land Victor Wembanyama And Save The Franchise

The Los Angeles Lakers are in dire straits. And 35 games into the 2022-23 season, their chances of making the postseason look bleaker with every defeat they endure. It's hard to imagine this outfit bouncing back into playoff contention, let alone staking a claim for another championship. There's nothing novel about what the Lakers are going through this season, considering they went through the same last year. They failed to make the playoffs ending their regular season with a 33-49 record.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Says Michael Jordan Is The GOAT, While LeBron James Is The Most Accomplished Player In NBA History

The NBA is the biggest basketball league in the world. It has a long history of phenomenal athletes earning fame by flaunting their skills and obviously leading their respective franchises to NBA Championships. Over the course of the league's history, many great players have walked on the hardwood, but when it comes to the GOAT debate, it usually comes down to two players.
FOX Sports

LaMelo Ball has 27 points to help Hornets beat Thunder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 27 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-113 on Thursday night for just their third victory in the last 14 games. P.J. Washington added 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting and Charlotte got a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Yardbarker

NBA roundup: Luka Doncic's second straight triple-double carries Mavs

Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the third period as the host Dallas Mavericks sprinted past the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday for their fifth consecutive victory. Doncic finished with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists...
DALLAS, TX

