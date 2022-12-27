ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Two More Weeks of Rain and Snow Projected in the Bay Area and Sierras

The Bay Area and the rest of Northern and Central California are in for two weeks of wet weather and snow, according to Drew Tuma, a meteorologist for ABC 7. “It looks like Sunday, New Year’s Day, could be the only totally dry day we have in the next 14 days,” Tuma told The Standard this morning after tweeting a similar message to his followers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ending Homeless in San Francisco Will Cost $1.4 Billion, City Says

What would it take to house every single homeless person in San Francisco? That question has long vexed politicians, advocates for the unhoused and ordinary citizens. But new analysis paints a gloomy picture of the costs. Ending unsheltered homelessness would require vast increases in housing, shelter and prevention services, according...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Huge Gas Flare at Bay Area Oil Refinery Had an Adorable Cause

Residents of the East Bay city of Martinez are fairly accustomed to incidents of flaring at one of the region’s oil refineries, but a brief episode on Dec. 22 had a fairly innocuous cause: a raccoon. A trash panda found its way into a substation at the refinery, causing...
MARTINEZ, CA
The Robot Security Guard Patrolling SF Is Suddenly Unemployed

The noisy security robot patrolling the sidewalks around a Pacific Gas & Electric property in San Francisco is officially out of work. The Knightscope autonomous robot reportedly began providing security services at utility company’s yard at 19th and Folsom streets in the Mission District earlier in December. The 5-foot-tall machine rolled around the property’s perimeter at a slow speed while emitting a loud whooshing sound—at a cost of $7 per hour, or less than half the $16.99 San Francisco minimum hourly wage for human workers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
California Could Toughen Theft Laws Amid Rampant Shoplifting Concerns

In an effort to curb retail theft, amplified by a number of viral shoplifting incidents, a Southern California lawmaker has introduced a bill to amend Prop. 47 and lower the threshold for what can be considered felony theft. AB 23, introduced by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) in December, would change...
CALIFORNIA STATE
‘Anti-Drug Activist’ Skips Through Tenderloin Homeless Encampment, Trolling SF in Mr. Rogers Parody

Ricci Wynne, a self-described Twitter activist who uses his cell phone to record unhoused people using drugs on the streets of San Francisco, released a short video this week in which he skips down a tent- and graffiti-lined alley to the theme of “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood.” Wearing a cardigan sweater like the longtime children’s entertainer, Wynne (or @RawRicci415) grins while walking an Australian shepherd, sending a message of disapproval.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
This Year Was Big for Housing in San Francisco. Next Year Will Be Even Bigger

This year was a big one for housing in San Francisco—and the entire Bay Area—as city and state leaders tackled that perennially consequential issue. As a state deadline looms, the city made considerable headway in demonstrating a path toward constructing 82,000 new homes over the next decade. But penalties for lackluster progress on policy reform and a coming economic slowdown threaten to destroy it all, setting the stage for a 2023 that will separate the wheat from the chaff.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Watch: SF Drug & Homeless Nonprofits Given Huge Amounts of Money in 2022

As the year draws to a close, San Franciscans are hopeful that 2023 will bring solutions to the two major shadows cast over the city: homelessness and drug addiction. Despite the topics being front-and-center in the local and national conversation about San Francisco, many residents feel that no discernible change has been made in addressing the issues.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Shooting Suspect Arrested After Man Killed

San Francisco Police have arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing another man in the Richmond, the department announced Thursday. Police identified the suspect as Lev Tikhomirov, 50, who was arrested on the 800 block of Bryant Street and booked into SF County Jail after officers developed probable cause during their homicide investigation .
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Cure Your New Year’s Day Hangover at These Beloved Comfort Food Spots

Happy almost 2023! You’ve probably already set plenty of lofty goals for yourself in the form of healthy resolutions and low-calorie meal plans. But let’s face it, if you are rolling into the new year after a long evening of cocktails and champagne toasts, it’s likely you will wake up with one thing on your mind: Food. Whether you’ve partied a little too hard or are just plain hungry, these local restaurants will be open and ready to revive you with hearty dishes.
SF Mom Pleads Not Guilty to Murdering Her 2 Young Daughters

A San Francisco mother accused of killing her two young daughters has pleaded not guilty to murder charges. Paulesha Green-Pulliam’s arraignment in San Francisco Superior Court Friday came exactly a week after police arrested the 34-year-old at her Bayview home where they found the lifeless bodies of her 1-year-old and 5-year-old girls.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Spending on Political Billboard Ads Violated SF Election Laws, Watchdog Says

San Francisco’s political campaign watchdog has accused a campaign operative of misconduct involving Ellen Lee Zhou’s 2019 mayoral run, according to a recent report. The San Francisco Ethics Commission accused Paul Allen Taylor—who worked on Zhou’s campaign and coordinated controversial billboard ads—of accepting and making contributions over the legal limit, withholding required information and failing to register as a campaign consultant.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

