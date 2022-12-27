Read full article on original website
Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric RiverAndy MonroeSan Francisco, CA
Free Outdoor Activities in San Francisco CaliforniaTiffany T.Stinson Beach, CA
Vallejo Christmas house sparkles for last time following 23 years regarding late girlSea ChaosVallejo, CA
Can You dance like Him? Happiness is Free: California boy showed off incredible dance moves at school's winter concertOlu'remiSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco New Years Eve Fireworks is back! Past View from a Drone & List of Things to do in the SF Bay areaJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
‘Santa’ Misses Christmas Stuck in San Jose Airport Thanks to Southwest
As the classic tale goes, Santa Claus found himself waiting in line at the Avis check-in desk after finding out his sleigh—er, airplane—was grounded until New Year’s Day. After navigating his own yearly logistical nightmare of delivering gifts to the world’s children, he was on track to...
Two More Weeks of Rain and Snow Projected in the Bay Area and Sierras
The Bay Area and the rest of Northern and Central California are in for two weeks of wet weather and snow, according to Drew Tuma, a meteorologist for ABC 7. “It looks like Sunday, New Year’s Day, could be the only totally dry day we have in the next 14 days,” Tuma told The Standard this morning after tweeting a similar message to his followers.
Air Travel Chaos Forces High School Athletes To Drive 12 Hours for Games
An impromptu caravan made its way down Interstate 5 on Monday evening. Throughout the day, as Bay Area high school basketball and soccer teams found out their flights were canceled, teams packed into cars, vans and buses and made their way to Southern California or beyond to compete in tournaments.
SF’s First Yemeni-Style Coffee House Expands to the East Bay
Delah Coffee House, a popular Yemeni-style cafe—and the first of its kind in San Francisco and the Bay Area at large—is expanding to the East Bay with a location at 420 W. Grand Ave. in Oakland. The second location in the Delah Coffee family is expected to open...
Ending Homeless in San Francisco Will Cost $1.4 Billion, City Says
What would it take to house every single homeless person in San Francisco? That question has long vexed politicians, advocates for the unhoused and ordinary citizens. But new analysis paints a gloomy picture of the costs. Ending unsheltered homelessness would require vast increases in housing, shelter and prevention services, according...
Huge Gas Flare at Bay Area Oil Refinery Had an Adorable Cause
Residents of the East Bay city of Martinez are fairly accustomed to incidents of flaring at one of the region’s oil refineries, but a brief episode on Dec. 22 had a fairly innocuous cause: a raccoon. A trash panda found its way into a substation at the refinery, causing...
The Robot Security Guard Patrolling SF Is Suddenly Unemployed
The noisy security robot patrolling the sidewalks around a Pacific Gas & Electric property in San Francisco is officially out of work. The Knightscope autonomous robot reportedly began providing security services at utility company’s yard at 19th and Folsom streets in the Mission District earlier in December. The 5-foot-tall machine rolled around the property’s perimeter at a slow speed while emitting a loud whooshing sound—at a cost of $7 per hour, or less than half the $16.99 San Francisco minimum hourly wage for human workers.
‘We Don’t Feel Safe in San Francisco’: Bakery Burglary Sparks Calls for Crackdown
Le Marais manager Stéphanie Faurax was working at a feverish pace, folding crepes during Wednesday’s lunch rush just two days after a vicious break-in caused the business to lose thousands of dollars. When thieves broke into the bakery Monday, they drilled through its safe to steal cash, ripped...
Happy Birthday, Muni! SF’s Public Transit System Turns 110 Years Old Today
Muni, the first and oldest publicly owned transit system of any major U.S. city, is celebrating a milestone. Initially founded as a network of trolly lines, the railway, which would become San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, celebrated its 110th birthday today. The City of San Francisco tweeted out well wishes...
California Could Toughen Theft Laws Amid Rampant Shoplifting Concerns
In an effort to curb retail theft, amplified by a number of viral shoplifting incidents, a Southern California lawmaker has introduced a bill to amend Prop. 47 and lower the threshold for what can be considered felony theft. AB 23, introduced by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) in December, would change...
The Racist Incident in a Viral TikTok ‘Ruined’ In-N-Out for Bay Area College Student
Like many Californians, Berkeley-born college student Arine Kim’s go-to spot for a late-night bite is In-N-Out Burger. She even has an elaborate, personalized order that includes extra toasted buns, fried mustard and chopped chiles. On Christmas Eve, Kim and her friend Elliot Ha were recording a TikTok of them...
‘Anti-Drug Activist’ Skips Through Tenderloin Homeless Encampment, Trolling SF in Mr. Rogers Parody
Ricci Wynne, a self-described Twitter activist who uses his cell phone to record unhoused people using drugs on the streets of San Francisco, released a short video this week in which he skips down a tent- and graffiti-lined alley to the theme of “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood.” Wearing a cardigan sweater like the longtime children’s entertainer, Wynne (or @RawRicci415) grins while walking an Australian shepherd, sending a message of disapproval.
This Year Was Big for Housing in San Francisco. Next Year Will Be Even Bigger
This year was a big one for housing in San Francisco—and the entire Bay Area—as city and state leaders tackled that perennially consequential issue. As a state deadline looms, the city made considerable headway in demonstrating a path toward constructing 82,000 new homes over the next decade. But penalties for lackluster progress on policy reform and a coming economic slowdown threaten to destroy it all, setting the stage for a 2023 that will separate the wheat from the chaff.
Watch: SF Drug & Homeless Nonprofits Given Huge Amounts of Money in 2022
As the year draws to a close, San Franciscans are hopeful that 2023 will bring solutions to the two major shadows cast over the city: homelessness and drug addiction. Despite the topics being front-and-center in the local and national conversation about San Francisco, many residents feel that no discernible change has been made in addressing the issues.
San Francisco Shooting Suspect Arrested After Man Killed
San Francisco Police have arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing another man in the Richmond, the department announced Thursday. Police identified the suspect as Lev Tikhomirov, 50, who was arrested on the 800 block of Bryant Street and booked into SF County Jail after officers developed probable cause during their homicide investigation .
Plans for 100 Homes Near SF Schools Could Be Built Faster Using This Method
Fresh plans for 100 homes, including 70 affordable homes, are planned for the city’s Bayview neighborhood—and the developer is using private fundraising in the hopes of getting them built faster. Permit filings say the seven-story apartment building would rise 65 feet and include 17 studios, 37 one-bedrooms apartments,...
Cure Your New Year’s Day Hangover at These Beloved Comfort Food Spots
Happy almost 2023! You’ve probably already set plenty of lofty goals for yourself in the form of healthy resolutions and low-calorie meal plans. But let’s face it, if you are rolling into the new year after a long evening of cocktails and champagne toasts, it’s likely you will wake up with one thing on your mind: Food. Whether you’ve partied a little too hard or are just plain hungry, these local restaurants will be open and ready to revive you with hearty dishes.
King-Njhsanni Wilhite Played on Wednesday Night. A Day Later, He’s Leaving Riordan.
King-Njhsanni Wilhite scored 23 points for Riordan in Wednesday’s night’s 67-54 win at Menlo-Atherton. Less than 24 hours later, he was leaving the San Francisco school to join the team at Red Rock Academy, a new program in Las Vegas. “I’m making the best decision for me and...
SF Mom Pleads Not Guilty to Murdering Her 2 Young Daughters
A San Francisco mother accused of killing her two young daughters has pleaded not guilty to murder charges. Paulesha Green-Pulliam’s arraignment in San Francisco Superior Court Friday came exactly a week after police arrested the 34-year-old at her Bayview home where they found the lifeless bodies of her 1-year-old and 5-year-old girls.
Spending on Political Billboard Ads Violated SF Election Laws, Watchdog Says
San Francisco’s political campaign watchdog has accused a campaign operative of misconduct involving Ellen Lee Zhou’s 2019 mayoral run, according to a recent report. The San Francisco Ethics Commission accused Paul Allen Taylor—who worked on Zhou’s campaign and coordinated controversial billboard ads—of accepting and making contributions over the legal limit, withholding required information and failing to register as a campaign consultant.
